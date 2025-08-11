By Laura Harris

August 11, 2025

President Donald Trump again warned he may place Washington, D.C. under federal control, citing rising violent crime, especially among teens.

In an Aug. 5 Truth Social post, President Trump demanded that D.C. begin prosecuting violent juveniles as adults starting at age 14, blaming lenient local policies for the chaos.

Since his 2024 campaign, President Trump has called for federal oversight of the District, portraying it as a symbol of urban decay, crime and mismanagement.

In March, President Trump signed an order establishing the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force to address graffiti, crime and homelessness under federal direction.

At a July Cabinet meeting and again on Truth Social, President Trump emphasized the White House's "tremendous power" to intervene in D.C. governance if conditions don't improve.

President Donald Trump has once again threatened to place Washington, D.C. under federal control, citing a worsening crisis of violent crime involving teenagers in the nation's capital.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Aug. 5, President Trump said that the crime situation of the city had become "out of control," blaming local officials for a revolving door of justice for young offenders.

He then called on D.C. leaders to begin prosecuting violent juveniles as adults starting at age 14, urging courts to "lock them up for a long time."

If the city fails to crack down on violent youth crime, President Trump warned that he will place the city under federal control to restore safety and order.

President Trump's criticism of Washington, D.C. ranges from crime rate to physical appearance

President Trump has repeatedly pushed to place Washington, D.C. under federal control, framing the capital city as a symbol of urban decline and government mismanagement.

Since launching his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump has proposed various measures to expand federal authority over the District of Columbia, including enhanced oversight, direct management and full federal governance. His criticism of the city has ranged from its crime rate to its physical appearance, which he has described in vivid and often harsh terms.

"It looked like somebody just took their garbage and just threw it all over the highways, the Beltway. It's so disgraceful, so disgusting," President Trump said at the March 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference.

"Frankly, the federal government should take over control and management of Washington, D.C."

That message has remained consistent throughout President Trump's campaign and second presidency.

At a July 2024 rally in Florida, he promised supporters that he would "take over the horribly run capital of our nation in Washington, D.C. and clean it up, renovate it and rebuild our capital city so that it is no longer a nightmare of murder and crime, but rather it will become the most beautiful capital anywhere in the world."

In February 2025, President Trump again reiterated his call for federal management of D.C. and the administration has already begun laying the groundwork for such efforts.

In March, President Trump signed an executive order creating the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, a federal initiative aimed at urban cleanup and crime reduction.

The task force focuses on removing graffiti, maintaining parks and addressing issues like homelessness and violent crime – all under the direction of federal agencies.

During a July Cabinet meeting, President Trump emphasized that the White House has "tremendous power" to step in.

President Trump Orders Surge of Law Enforcement in Washington to Combat Crime

By Aldgra Fredly

“President Trump has directed an increased presence of federal law enforcement to protect innocent citizens,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in an emailed statement to The Epoch Times.

Leavitt stated that the increase will ensure there is “no safe harbor for violent criminals” in the District of Columbia, which she said has been “plagued by violent crime for far too long.”

The increased law enforcement presence on the streets will begin at midnight, following an 11 p.m. roll call at the established command center, a White House official told The Epoch Times by email.

The operation, the official said, will target “high traffic tourist areas” and other known hotspots, running for seven days “with the option to extend as needed.”

Federal officers will be highly visible and in marked units.

The official said that details of the operation may be adjusted to meet law enforcement needs as it progresses.

The operation, led by U.S. Park Police, will involve officers from the U.S. Capitol Police, Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Protective Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Enforcement and Removal Operations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Marshals Service, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

The number of officers had not been disclosed.

Woke District of Columbia Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office has declined to comment on the matter.

Before the announcement, President Trump said on Aug. 5 he was considering placing the District of Columbia under federal control after the recent assault of former Department of Government Efficiency staffer Edward Coristine.

The assault allegedly involved underage gang members. Two 15-year-olds were arrested in connection with the attack, and police said they are still looking for other members of the group.

The president demanded that the city—which is run by a locally elected democratic city council and mayor—change its ordinances regarding the prosecution of minor offenders. He said that offenders as young as age 14 should be subject to trial as an adult for violent offenses.

BOTTTOMLINE

Washington, D.C., as a federal district, is already under significant federal oversight, with Congress holding ultimate authority over its governance, unlike states.

The city has its own local government, but the federal government can intervene in specific circumstances, such as through the D.C. Home Rule Act of 1973, which allows for federal control in extreme cases like public safety crises.

Historically, President Trump has expressed concerns about crime in D.C., and during his first term, he deployed federal forces in response to protests, citing public safety.

A threat to assume federal control over D.C. could align with such precedent, especially if youth crime rates have spiked.

