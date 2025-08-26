By Jordan Conradson

August 26, 2025

President Trump will sign an executive order this morning aimed at ending lawless pro-crime policies across the nation and protecting law-abiding citizens from criminals.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the executive order threatens to federally defund cities and towns that enforce these policies that are an “obvious threat to public safety.”

According to the New York Post, a memo from the White House states, “Cashless bail policies allow dangerous individuals to immediately return to the streets and further endanger law-abiding, hard-working Americans because they know our laws will not be enforced.”

This also comes as the President has signaled plans to deploy the National Guard to cities like Chicago, New York, and Illinois to replicate his successful crime crackdown in Washington, DC.

President Trump told reporters on Friday, “I think Chicago will be our next, and then we’ll help with New York.”

Roughly 2,000 National Guard troops are currently deployed to Washington, D.C., with about 800 from the city’s ranks of Guardsmen.

He continued, “Now, you look at what the Democrats have done to San Francisco. They’ve destroyed it… We’ll clean that one up, too.”

Earlier this month, President Trump announced in a press conference that he was federalizing the DC police and deploying National Guard troops in the streets of Washington, DC, to end the lawlessness in the capital.

“This is Liberation Day in DC, and We’re Going to Take Our Capital Back”: President Trump Announces He is Invoking Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, Federalizing DC Police, and Sending in National Guard

He also said he will be working with Republicans in Congress to change the statutes to get rid of no cash bail and “some of the other things” that empower criminals in DC and other major cities across the nation.

The President is scheduled to sign the order and hold a press conference in the Oval Office at 10 am ET.

The order will also reportedly end cashless bail in Washington, DC.

BOTTOMLINE

On August 25, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office aimed at eliminating cashless bail policies in Washington, D.C., with broader implications for other jurisdictions nationwide that maintain similar "leftist" no-cash bail systems.

The order directs federal agencies to pursue pretrial detention in federal custody for arrestees in D.C. whenever possible, and threatens to withhold federal funding, services, or approvals from localities that do not end these policies, citing them as threats to public safety.

This move is part of President Trump's broader crime crackdown, including recent deployments of the National Guard to D.C. and efforts to address homelessness and disorder in the capital.

During and after the signing ceremony, President Trump addressed reporters, emphasizing the policy's impact on safety and criticizing cashless bail as a "disaster" enabled by poor leadership.

On ending cashless bail: "Cashless bail, we're ending it... We're starting by ending it in D.C... Every place in the country where you have no-cash bail is a disaster. I mean, bad politicians started it, bad leadership started it. But that was the one thing that's central. No-cash bail. Somebody murders somebody and they're out on no-cash bail before the day is out."

He also referenced a prior campaign promise: "When I’m reelected, I will crack down on the left-wing jurisdictions that refuse to prosecute dangerous criminals and set loose violent felons on cashless bail… If you kill somebody, there’s no bond. Don’t worry about it. Go ahead. Kill somebody else. These people are crazy, I’ll tell you."

Responding to criticism of his actions as authoritarian: "They say, 'We don't need him. Freedom. Freedom. He's a dictator. He's a dictator.'... A lot of people are saying, 'Maybe we'd like a dictator'... I don't like a dictator. I'm not a dictator. I'm a man with great common sense, and I'm a smart person. And when I see what’s happened to our cities, and then you send in troops. Instead of being praised, they’re saying, ‘You’re trying to take over the Republic.’ These people are sick... But I think people should want us to be there, because otherwise all they’ll do is complain as we do our job. So we’ll have to think about that."

Broader comments on crime and future plans: "It’s a disaster, what’s going on in Chicago... We’re going to also beautify Washington... Congress has said that they’ll give us whatever money is needed... Our military, as you know, during the campaign, nobody was signing up." He also discussed the poor conditions of D.C.'s local prison, calling it "horrible" and a "dog trap," and noted that federal facilities would be used instead for pretrial detention.

President Trump invited several officials to speak, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, Vice President JD Vance, Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, and others, who echoed themes of restoring law and order.

He was presented with an honorary U.S. Marshals Service badge during the event, symbolizing efforts to "un-handcuff" law enforcement.

The signing was part of a series of orders that day, including measures on flag burning and surging federal officers to D.C.

