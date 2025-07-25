By Peter Pinedo

July 25, 2025

As part of his effort to "Make America Safe Again," President Donald Trump signed an executive order to allow cities and states to remove homeless people off the streets and into treatment centers.

President Trump signed the order, "Ending Vagrancy and Restoring Order," Thursday afternoon.

The order states that the "number of individuals living on the streets in the United States on a single night during the last year of the Biden administration — 274,224 — was the highest ever recorded."

It directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to "reverse judicial precedents and end consent decrees" stopping or limiting cities and states from removing homeless individuals from the streets and moving them to treatment centers.

Though it is unclear how much money will be allocated to the effort, President Trump’s order redirects federal funds to ensure that removed homeless individuals are sent to rehabilitation, treatment and other facilities.

Additionally, the order requires Bondi to partner with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to prioritize federal grants to cities and states that "enforce prohibitions on open illicit drug use, urban camping and loitering, and urban squatting, and track the location of sex offenders," according to USA Today.

The order also stipulates that discretionary grants for substance-use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery programs "do not fund drug injection sites or illicit drug use."

Homelessness increased in the U.S. by 18% from 2023 to 2024, according to Housing and Urban Development’s annual homelessness assessment report released in January.

President Trump has previously vowed to clean up American cities, especially the nation’s capital of Washington.

Speaking in March, President Trump said, "We're going to have a crime-free capital. When people come here, they're not going to be mugged or shot or raped. They're going to have a crime-free capital again. It's going to be cleaner and better and safer than it ever was. And it's not going to take us too long."

BOTTOMLINE

On July 24, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled "Ending Vagrancy and Restoring Order" to address homelessness in the United States.

The order aims to make it easier for cities and states to remove homeless individuals from public spaces and place them into treatment centers, focusing on those with mental health issues or substance use disorders.

Key provisions include:

Reversing Legal Restrictions: The order directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek the reversal of federal and state judicial precedents and consent decrees that limit local governments' ability to commit individuals deemed a risk to themselves or others.

Redirecting Federal Funds: It prioritizes federal funding for programs requiring sobriety and treatment, redirecting resources to support rehabilitation, treatment centers, or other facilities for homeless individuals with serious mental illness or addiction.

Enforcing Bans: The order encourages states and municipalities to enforce prohibitions on open illicit drug use, urban camping, loitering, and squatting, with federal grants prioritized for jurisdictions that comply.

Protecting Vulnerable Groups: It includes measures to prevent sex offenders receiving homelessness assistance from being housed with children and supports programs to exclusively house women and children.

Opposing Harm Reduction : The order cuts funding for harm reduction programs , such as those providing clean needles, claiming they encourage drug use, despite research from the CDC and others showing their effectiveness in reducing harm.

Ending Housing First Policies: It shifts away from "housing first" strategies, which prioritize providing housing before treatment, arguing they fail to address root causes like addiction and mental health issues.

The executive order builds on a 2024 Supreme Court ruling allowing cities to ban homeless encampments, even when shelter is unavailable, and follows President Trump’s campaign promises to clear homeless encampments from public spaces. In 2024, the U.S. reported 771,480 homeless individuals, an 18% increase from 2023, with 36% unsheltered.

Criticism and Concerns:

Critics, including the National Homelessness Law Center and the ACLU, argue the order criminalizes homelessness and mental illness, calling forced treatment "unethical, ineffective, and illegal." They warn it could worsen homelessness by diverting resources from housing and healthcare.

Advocates highlight that the order does not address the housing affordability crisis, a primary driver of homelessness, and note that budget cuts, including over $1 billion in grants from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, could undermine treatment capacity.

Concerns exist about the feasibility of forced institutionalization, as states may lack sufficient treatment facilities, and the policy could lead to civil rights violations or a return to outdated institutional practices.

Supporter Perspective:

The White House, through Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, claims the order fulfills President Trump’s commitment to "Make America Safe Again" by enhancing public safety and ensuring treatment for those with addiction or mental health issues.

Supporters argue it addresses root causes of homelessness, like untreated mental illness and substance abuse, and restores order in cities.

The order’s impact remains unclear, as states control involuntary commitment laws, and funding details for treatment centers are unspecified.

Critics urge a focus on housing and voluntary care as more effective solutions.

