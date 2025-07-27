By Jacob Burg

July 27, 2025

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on July 24 that takes federal resources for addressing homelessness and redirects them toward rehabilitation and programs that tackle substance abuse.

The order, dubbed “Ending Crime and Disorder on America's Streets” by the White House, aims to shift the homeless into “long-term institutional settings for humane treatment.”

“Surrendering our cities and citizens to disorder and fear is neither compassionate to the homeless nor other citizens,” the White House said.

The order directs Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to make sure states and cities that enforce prohibitions on open illicit drug use, urban camping and loitering, and urban squatting and track the location of sex offenders are given priority for federal grants.

The goal is to redirect federal funds to ensure that homeless people who are a “danger to themselves or others and suffer from serious mental illness or substance use disorder, or who are living on the streets and cannot care for themselves” are transferred to rehabilitation, treatment, and other facilities, the White House said.

The order did not say how much money would be allocated to the effort.

Bondi is also directed to end consent decrees that limit state and local governments’ ability to commit the homeless “who are a risk to themselves or others.”

In a statement to The Epoch Times, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president is “delivering on his commitment to Make America Safe Again and end homelessness across America.”

“By removing vagrant criminals from our streets and redirecting resources toward substance abuse programs, the Trump administration will ensure that Americans feel safe in their own communities and that individuals suffering from addiction or mental health struggles are able to get the help they need,” she said.

President Trump’s order also accuses “harm reduction” or “safe consumption” drug programs of “facilitating illegal drug use and its attendant harm.”

Last month, the Supreme Court overturned a lower court’s ruling that found enforcing camping bans when shelter is insufficient is “cruel and unusual punishment.”

The high court’s 6–3 decision upheld a ban in Grants Pass, Oregon, that banned public camping.

There were a total of 771,480 people who experienced homelessness on a single night in 2024, the highest recorded, according to a December 2024 report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Several factors were cited for the record-breaking numbers, including “worsening national affordable housing crisis, rising inflation, stagnating wages among middle and lower-income households, and the persisting effects of systemic racism.”

More than 150,000 people, or one in every three individuals, who were recorded as homeless on that night, reported experiencing chronic patterns of homelessness.

This number has increased by 27 percent since data collection began in 2007.

BOTTOMLINE

On July 24, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled “Ending Crime and Disorder on America’s Streets,” aimed at redirecting federal funds from traditional homelessness programs to initiatives focused on rehabilitation and treatment.

The order seeks to address homelessness by prioritizing funding for programs that require sobriety and mental health treatment, and for cities that enforce bans on public drug use, urban camping, loitering, and squatting.

It also directs the Attorney General to challenge judicial precedents and consent decrees that restrict local governments’ ability to clear homeless encampments and move individuals into treatment facilities.

Additionally, the order prevents federal funds from supporting “housing first” policies, which prioritize providing housing before addressing addiction or mental health issues, and prohibits funding for drug injection sites or programs that permit illicit drug use.

It also includes provisions to prevent sex offenders receiving homelessness assistance from being housed with children and allows programs to offer exclusive housing for women and children.

The White House cites a record-high 274,224 individuals living on the streets in 2024, claiming the majority struggle with addiction, mental health issues, or both, and that past federal programs have failed to address these root causes.

A 2024 HUD report noted a higher figure of 771,480 people experiencing homelessness, an 18% increase from 2023, driven by housing shortages, migration, and natural disasters.

Critics, including the National Homelessness Law Center and the ACLU, argue the order criminalizes poverty and mental illness, potentially exacerbating homelessness by diverting funds from evidence-based “housing first” and harm reduction strategies.

They contend forced treatment is unethical, ineffective, and possibly illegal, and that the order ignores the primary driver of homelessness: a lack of affordable housing.

Advocates also warn of insufficient treatment facility capacity and the risk of returning to outdated institutionalization practices, which could disproportionately harm marginalized groups.

The order aligns with a 2024 Supreme Court ruling allowing cities to penalize sleeping in public spaces, even without available shelter, and follows President Trump’s campaign promises to clear encampments.

It also builds on prior actions, such as a March 2025 order to clear homeless encampments from federal lands in Washington, D.C

Public reaction on X reflects mixed sentiments.

Some users support the focus on treatment over enabling street living, viewing it as a step toward public safety and helping individuals.

Others criticize it as punitive, questioning the availability of treatment facilities and the fairness of targeting those who may not have addiction issues.

The order’s impact remains unclear, as involuntary commitment laws are state-specific, and funding details are unspecified.

Critics note that recent cuts to Medicaid and mental health grants could undermine the availability of treatment resources.

In California, where homelessness is acute, the order diverges from the state’s “housing first” mandate, though it echoes the late Governor Gavin Newsom’s doppelganger push to clear encampments.

