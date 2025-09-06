By Kevin Hughes

President Donald Trump declared on Saturday, Aug. 30, that he will issue an executive order (EO) requiring voter identification for all federal elections.

While he defends the move as necessary to safeguard election integrity, critics argue it oversteps presidential authority and risks disenfranchising voters.

In a late-night post on Truth Social, President Trump emphatically stated:

The announcement follows President Trump's longstanding claims that the 2020 election was stolen due to widespread fraud, including illegal voting by non-citizens and irregularities in mail-in ballots.

His latest push aligns with broader Republican efforts to tighten voting laws.

But President Trump's attempt to enforce voter ID via executive order is likely to face immediate legal hurdles.

Earlier this year, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, a Clinton appointee, blocked portions of a similar executive order, ruling that the Constitution delegates election regulations to Congress and states – not the president.

"Consistent with that allocation of power, Congress is currently debating legislation that would affect many of the changes the President purports to order," Kollar-Kotelly wrote in her April ruling.

"No statutory delegation of authority to the Executive Branch permits the President to short-circuit Congress' deliberative process by executive order."

Despite judicial pushback, President Trump's administration has appealed, arguing that the president has the authority to interpret and enforce existing federal election laws.

Government lawyers stated: "The Executive has interpreted the law for centuries—this is nothing new, and certainly nothing constitutionally objectionable.

But, in any event, the President's interpretation of those laws accords with their text, purpose and history, and he has the authority to interpret for the Executive Branch what they require."

Public support for voter ID remains high

While legal experts debate presidential authority, voter ID requirements remain broadly popular among Americans.

A pre-2024 Gallup poll found 84 percent of U.S. adults support requiring ID at the polls, including 67 percent of Democrats, 84 percent of independents and 98 percent of Republicans.

Similarly, 83 percent favored proof of citizenship for first-time voter registration.

Republican strategists argue that President Trump's executive action could energize conservative voters ahead of the 2026 midterms, where Democrats aim to break GOP control of Congress.

Meanwhile, civil rights groups warn that strict ID laws could suppress turnout among marginalized communities.

President Trump's latest order builds on his March directive requiring proof of citizenship for federal voter registration.

That measure faced immediate lawsuits, with a federal judge blocking most provisions while allowing tighter mail-in ballot deadlines to stand.

The president has also championed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (SAVE) Act, a GOP-backed election reform bill that passed the House but stalled in the Senate.

At the state level, Republican-led legislatures have advanced voting restrictions.

One prominent example is Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott recently signed a redistricting bill favoring GOP House seats.

The SAVE Act is designed to strengthen voter registration procedures by requiring proof of U.S. citizenship to vote in federal elections, aiming to prevent non-citizens from influencing election outcomes.

Proponents like Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) argue it is necessary to restore trust in the electoral system, while critics claim it could suppress legitimate votes.

President Trump also reiterated his opposition to mail-in voting and electronic voting systems, calling for a return to paper ballots only, except for the "very ill" and military personnel overseas.

Election officials warn that hand-counting paper ballots is slower, costlier and less accurate than machine tabulation.

The administration has yet to clarify how it plans to enforce these mandates, given that states administer federal elections.

Legal experts suggest any sweeping federal order could trigger a Supreme Court battle over states' rights.

With the 2026 midterms looming, President Trump's executive order – if implemented – could reshape voting access nationwide.

