May 13, 2025

President Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bent announce a 90-day IRS freeze to investigate fraud and waste, while gas prices drop, inflation cools, and small businesses thrive.

The Deep State is panicking—real leadership is back. America is winning again.

The Trump administration has just made one of the most aggressive financial moves in modern history.

President Donald J. Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bent have announced a 90-day freeze on the IRS to investigate fraud and government waste while preparing to fire 45,000 IRS agents.

For decades, the IRS has been weaponized against American citizens, targeting small businesses, harassing working-class families, and serving as an enforcement arm of the Deep State.

Now, the corruption is being exposed, and the people responsible for it are about to face accountability.

The bureaucrats are panicking.

For years, the IRS has operated with little oversight, growing into a bloated and corrupt agency that punishes American taxpayers while protecting the financial elite.

This 90-day freeze is the first step toward dismantling the weaponized tax agency and restoring fairness to the American tax system.

1. THE IRS FREEZE: A DIRECT STRIKE AGAINST GOVERNMENT CORRUPTION

The IRS has long been a tool of intimidation and control.

Under previous criminal administrations, it has targeted political opponents, drained the economy through over-taxation, and shielded elites from financial scrutiny.

President Trump’s decision to put the agency under investigation is a seismic shift in power.

Key details of the freeze:

No new audits for 90 days

Full-scale investigation into fraud and waste

Preparation to cut nearly half of the agency’s workforce

This is not just about reducing bureaucracy.

This is about restoring power to the people and taking it away from unelected officials who have abused their positions for far too long.

2. GAS PRICES ARE FALLING AS PRESIDENT TRUMP RESTORES AMERICA’S ENERGY INDEPENDENCE

Under fake Joe Biden, gas prices soared, crippling American families and small businesses.

Now, gas prices are dropping nationwide as President Trump moves to restore energy independence.

Gas prices in Georgia have dropped to $2.89 per gallon

States like Pennsylvania and Texas are seeing major price reductions

The United States is no longer dependent on foreign oil

Under President Trump, energy independence is a priority.

America is producing its own resources again, and consumers are seeing immediate relief at the pump.

3. PRESIDENT TRUMP TAKES ACTION AGAINST TERRORISM, STRIKES THE HOUTHIS IN YEMEN

The criminal Biden administration ignored the growing terrorist threats in the Middle East, allowing Iran-backed groups to expand their power unchecked.

President Trump has made it clear that the United States will not tolerate terrorism.

The U.S. military has launched decisive strikes against the Houthis in Yemen

President Trump has reaffirmed a zero-tolerance policy on terrorist expansion

Military leaders report that the strikes have been highly effective in crippling terrorist operations

The days of weak foreign policy are over.

Under President Trump, the United States is once again taking the lead in global security.

4. INFLATION IS DROPPING, PRICES ARE STABILIZING

Pedophile Biden’s reckless spending policies caused inflation to skyrocket, forcing American families into economic hardship.

Now, under President Trump’s leadership, inflation is cooling, and prices are beginning to stabilize.

Core inflation has dropped for the first time in four months

Gas prices are down 42 cents from last year

The price of eggs has fallen from $8 to $4.15 per dozen

This is a direct result of responsible economic policies that put American consumers first. President Trump has cut unnecessary regulations, reduced wasteful government spending, and prioritized real economic growth over political theater.

5. PRESIDENT TRUMP BLOCKS ATTEMPT TO RETURN THE STATUE OF LIBERTY TO FRANCE

Radical globalists have been pushing to weaken America’s identity and erase its symbols of freedom. Their latest attempt?

A proposal to return the Statue of Liberty to France.

President Trump immediately rejected the idea, stating:

“America is the beacon of freedom, and it always will be. The Statue of Liberty stays where it belongs.”

This decision is about more than just a monument. It is about standing firm against those who seek to undermine American sovereignty and national pride.

6. PRESIDENT TRUMP AND ELON MUSK RESCUE STRANDED ASTRONAUTS

NASA has struggled with funding and leadership under previous administrations.

However, under President Trump, space exploration is once again a priority.

In a joint mission with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, stranded astronauts were successfully brought back to Earth.

This marks another major success for the administration’s push toward American space dominance.

Instead of relying on foreign governments or outdated agencies, private-public partnerships are now leading the way in technological advancement.

7. TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MOBILIZES TO HELP STATES HIT BY DISASTERS

While previous administrations have been slow to respond to natural disasters, President Trump has wasted no time in sending aid to states affected by tornadoes and storms.

Emergency funding has been approved for the hardest-hit areas

Relief efforts are being coordinated at the federal and state levels

Supplies and support are already being deployed

When disaster strikes, the federal government’s job is to help Americans, not waste time in bureaucratic red tape.

8. SMALL BUSINESSES AND THE ECONOMY ARE RECOVERING

Under Dementia Biden, small businesses faced overwhelming challenges due to high inflation, supply chain issues, and crushing regulations.

Now, under President Trump’s leadership, small business optimism is rising.

Small businesses are seeing lower operational costs due to reduced regulations

Real wage growth is returning as the economy stabilizes

Entrepreneurs are once again investing in America

This is the economic recovery that Americans were promised.

Instead of policies that favor large corporations and foreign competitors, President Trump’s focus is on American workers and business owners.

9. FINAL THOUGHTS: PRESIDENT TRUMP IS DELIVERING WHILE THE MEDIA IGNORES IT

The corporate media refuses to report the truth, but the facts are undeniable.

The IRS is under investigation and losing power

Gas prices are falling

Inflation is cooling

Terrorists are being held accountable

Small businesses are thriving again

This is what real leadership looks like.

The globalist establishment, Deep State operatives, and corporate elites are panicking because they see what’s happening: President Trump is succeeding.

Expect resistance. Expect lies from the media. Expect corrupt politicians to fight back.

But they will fail.

President Trump is doing exactly what he promised—restoring America’s strength, sovereignty, and economic power.

The American people can see the difference, and they will not be fooled again.

THEY GOT CAUGHT — AND IT’S ALL ON VIDEO.

BOOM! GLOBAL SCANDAL: Macron, Starmer & Merz Caught on Camera With Cocaine After Zelensky Meeting — VIDEO EVIDENCE BLOWS THE STORY WIDE OPEN!

Macron. Starmer. Merz. Three of Europe’s top leaders, caught on camera with cocaine and drug paraphernalia just after a closed-door meeting with Zelensky in Kiev.

The footage shows the truth — white powder, a spoon, chaos, and total silence. This isn’t a theory. It’s proof.

While they push for more war, more weapons, and more chaos, they’re partying with a known cokehead president behind closed doors — then stumbling in front of cameras looking cracked out and corrupt.

No statements. No excuses. Just a scandal that rips the mask off modern European leadership.

