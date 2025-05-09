By Ryan Sabey · Milad Sherzad

May 10, 2025

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump is set to seal a blockbuster trade deal with Britain today — calling it a “full and comprehensive” pact and hailing an “exciting day” for the two countries.

The US President will unveil the agreement in a major press conference at 3pm UK time from the Oval Office, calling it his “first” post-tariff war trade triumph.

President Donald Trump is set to sign a trade deal with the UK. AFP

The US President set a 10 per cent tariff on the UK in April. AFP

President Trump's latest announcement on the US-UK trade deal on Truth Social

On his Truth Social platform, President Trump said: “This should be a very big and exciting day for the United States of America and the United Kingdom.”

He went on: "The agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come.

"Because of our long time history and allegiance together, it is a great honor to have the United Kingdom as our FIRST announcement.

"Many other deals, which are in serious stages of negotiation, to follow!"

The UK has been seeking to lower tariffs ever since President Trump imposed the punishing levies of 10 per cent on all imports to the US from Britain.

It will be a framework for mitigating some of the tariffs which will pave the way for a “substantive” step towards a deal.

It comes after reports suggested three weeks ago that White House officials said a deal would be signed within two or three weeks.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey "welcomed" news a deal had been reached.

He said: "It will help to reduce uncertainty. The UK is, though, a very open economy and is affected by the tariffs affecting other economies.

"I say that because I hope the UK agreement, if it is the case this afternoon, is the first of many.

"It is excellent that the UK is leading the way and I do congratulate all those involved."

British representatives have arrived in Washington DC and are expected to be at the event, various reports have suggested.

Details of the trade deal being signed were first reported by the New York Times.

Speaking about the prospect of a deal today, amid new threats to global security, Starmer said in London:

"We must use this moment to deepen our partnerships with allies, old and new.

"From across Europe to meet the defense challenges of our age, to the United States, an indispensable ally for our economic and national security.

"As you know, talks with the US have been ongoing, and you'll hear more from me about that later today.

"But make no mistake, I will always act in our national interest for workers, businesses and families to deliver security and renewal for our country, because the world has changed.”

Trillions were wiped off US markets last month when President Trump placed tariffs on countries around the world, including a 145 per cent levy on imports from China.

Investors fled for the hills — fearing further financial turbulence would result from the near-daily ratcheting up of the levies between the two economic superpowers.

Keir Starmer visited Washington at the end of February, inviting President Donald Trump to a state visit to the UK. Reuters

The US President announced in April that vehicles imported into the US from the UK would be subject to a 25 per cent tariff. Getty

Trump and Starmer during their cordial meeting in February. Reuters

President Trump's first announcement on the US-UK trade deal on Wednesday.

Following the placement of tariffs on the UK, officials quickly became keen to secure a deal to prevent the worst of the damage to the economy.

When Starmer visited the US in late February, ahead of the tariffs being imposed, President Trump hinted that the UK could be in for a "quick" trade deal and avoid the worst of the damage.

However, the UK was still hit by a 10 per cent levy on most goods, and a 25 per cent tax on cars.

In the wake of the news, Jaguar Land Rover said it would "pause" shipments to the US as it took time to "address new trading terms".

The major motor manufacturer, which sells more than 100,000 vehicles in the US each year, would suffer as its motors would be less competitively priced compared to US cars, due to the 25 per cent levy.

Fears then emerged that jobs could be lost in the UK, amid the global trade turmoil.

President Trump’s Vice-President JD Vance raised the prospects of a deal between the UK and US being signed during a recent interview.

He told Unherd: “There’s a real cultural affinity.”

“And of course, fundamentally America is an Anglo country... I think there’s a good chance that, yes, we’ll come to a great agreement that’s in the best interest of both countries.”

British officials will hope to be able to secure a deal today in order to prevent any further damage to the economy.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister will always act in Britain's national interest - for workers, for business, for families.

"The United States is an indispensable ally for both our economic and national security.

"Talks on a deal between our countries have been continuing at pace and the Prime Minister will update later today."

President Trump imposed his "liberation day" tariffs on the UK and other countries during a White House rose garden ceremony on April 2.

He imposed a levy of 10 per cent on UK goods heading Stateside, while all foreign vehicles sent to the US were subject to a 25 per cent surcharge.

There were higher reciprocal tariffs placed on other countries but these were reduced to 10 per cent in a 90-day suspension.

Despite this u-turn, economic concerns struck across the UK, with traders predicting the Bank of England would cut interest rates in May.

While this could spell good news for homebuyers, it is a sign that the Bank fears the economy is in need of a boost in spending.

Fuel prices were also predicted to tumble amid fears of a recession.

