By Ethan White

September 26, 2025

When criminal Joe Biden sat in the Oval Office, it was never about him making decisions. He was a mouthpiece.

A fake decoy president installed to rubber-stamp the real agenda: dismantling America’s national identity, collapsing sovereignty, and engineering a slow-motion invasion.

Who was behind it? Not just Democrats. This was transnational.

World Economic Forum-backed NGOs coordinated with cartel middlemen.

Foreign intelligence services , especially from Iran, Turkey, and China, exploited our own immigration system.

The UN’s Global Compact for Migration gave them cover.

And treasonous Biden’s Department of Homeland Security? Fully infiltrated.

Now, under President Trump, we’re finding exactly how the mechanics worked.

This is all on paper. Leaked files, whistleblower audio, ICE agents speaking off record.

We’re talking about pre-printed asylum scripts handed to border crossers, training centers in Guatemala and Panama operated by foreign NGOs, and over 25,000 non-vetted migrants per month flowing into the U.S. during the final years of the fake Biden regime.

But that’s not all. The real story is who came in—and what they were sent to do.

The Infiltration Was Military-Grade

This is no longer about job-seeking migrants.

President Trump’s intelligence community has flagged over 1,200 known foreign operatives who entered between 2021–2024.

Let’s break it down:

Iranian and Hezbollah-linked males , ages 20–35, entered through South and Central America under false identities. They weren’t even trying to hide it — CBP whistleblowers report entire Farsi-speaking cells crossing with fraudulent Venezuelan documents.

Turkish Grey Wolves and Pakistani ISI assets are confirmed to have used Mexican border crossings, guided by cartel spotters paid by foreign crypto wallets linked to EU NGOs .

Chinese MSS-linked nationals came in as “students” and “engineers,” then disappeared into the Midwest. Some of them were caught infiltrating food processing plants, rail hubs, and 5G infrastructure sites.

Why those industries? Because they are critical nodes in the national infrastructure.

Shut them down, you cause civil unrest, famine, chaos—exactly what the elites want when they flip the switch on their global reset.

Sleeper Cells in Place—Waiting for a Trigger Event

The Biden years were the setup phase. And the 2024 election was supposed to seal the deal. But President Trump ruined their timeline.

They never planned for him to come back.

Now? The sleeper cells are stranded, waiting for orders.

They were embedded to activate post-election chaos, after a second Biden term would allow for domestic disarmament under UN “climate emergency” laws.

But now the whole machine is exposed.

President Trump’s Operation Take Back America isn’t just about deportations. It’s about locating and neutralizing foreign military operatives inside U.S. borders.

And they’re being found. The Deep State MSM won’t tell you this, but three fusion centers just uncovered a multi-state license fraud ring tied to identity-swapped foreign nationals.

These weren’t day laborers. These were trained men with military experience, encrypted phones, and foreign contacts.

What’s worse? DHS under Biden approved their entry under “humanitarian parole.”

The Elite Plan Was Always Global Biological Control + Social Collapse

Want the whole picture?

Here it is:

Flood the U.S. with unvetted migrants —some real refugees, but many assets .

Collapse public resources : hospitals, schools, housing, food supply chains.

Use engineered outbreaks (like the 2023 RSV-C variant leaked in border facilities) to declare health crises in key cities.

Cl aim domestic white Americans are now the “spreaders,” and justify lockdowns , FEMA control, and asset seizures.

Unleash infrastructure attacks : EMP bursts, chemical rail sabotage, telecom blackouts.

Justify UN involvement via WEF-backed treaties signed under Biden (quietly, without congressional approval).

And during the chaos? Install a digital ID system tied to carbon scores, shut down the U.S. dollar via a triggered market crash, and replace it with a CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) linked to compliance.

But then President Trump won. And that entire plan got frozen.

Now they’re panicking.

President Trump Is Using Military Intelligence—and That’s Why They’re Desperate

Let me be very clear: President Trump is the Commander-in-Chief now.

Since his reinstatement, he has weaponized the tools the Deep State tried to hide from him during his first term.

This includes:

Q-Licensed military intelligence teams embedded in ICE and DHS.

Declassified SIGINT intercepts of cartel comms linked to NGOs.

Direct CIA blowback reports confirming foreign manipulation of immigration courts via bribed translators and “expert witnesses.”

The military tribunals are already underway—off the books.

High-level ICE officials who participated in covering up visa fraud have disappeared from the DOJ org chart in recent weeks.

A sealed indictment count from Texas shows 113 federal cases related to “immigration-based treason” as of September 2025.

And the next phase? President Trump has approved military action inside sanctuary cities if sleeper cells become active.

Let that sink in.

What the Media Won’t Say: The Final Battle Is Already Happening

Right now, in Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles, there are ongoing federal raids at NGO headquarters. The reason?

They were running shell refugee organizations that funneled tens of millions in foreign funds to organize legal fraud campaigns.

In Arizona, a cartel-linked judge was found to have dismissed over 400 asylum cases with known red flags. He’s currently missing.

In Florida, undercover agents intercepted a migrant caravan carrying encrypted thumb drives, drone surveillance footage, and biological samples—destined for a lab tied to EcoHealth Alliance, the same group involved in Wuhan.

You see where this is going?

September 23, 2025 — The Moment Before the Curtain Falls

We’re living through it. And there’s no time left for denial.

You want to know why the elites hate President Trump? Because he knows.

He doesn’t play their games. He doesn’t speak their language of “nuance” and “diplomacy.” He hunts them.

President Trump doesn’t believe America can be saved by negotiation with traitors He believes in removal.

And that’s what’s happening now. Quietly. Forcefully. Legally. But it’s real.

This isn’t about immigration.

It’s about the attempted erasure of America from the inside out—through infiltration, deception, and bureaucratic sabotage.

The global elite tried to turn this country into a soft war zone, where the enemies don’t wear uniforms, and the weapons are bad policies, open borders, poisoned medicine, and fake compassion.

President Trump tore the mask off.

And the question is: Who’s next?

Because if you took the bribes, if you wrote the fake reports, if you coached the asylum lies, if you moved the money, if you erased the red flags, if you helped embed agents into America while calling it “equity,” they’re coming for you now.

The takedown is happening.

And there’s no reset button for the guilty.

BOTTOMLINE

A covert operation called “Take Back America” involves military “surgical strikes” against foreign operatives (including those linked to Iran, Turkey, China, and Hezbollah), compromised officials, and infiltration networks allegedly enabled during the criminal Biden regime.

President Trump has prioritized border security and anti-cartel operations since taking office in January 2025, framing them as responses to an “invasion”.

A presidential memorandum directed the Pentagon and DHS to deploy forces for border sealing, repelling “invasions,” and supporting immigration enforcement.

Over 4,000 National Guard troops and additional Marines have been federalized and sent to areas like Los Angeles, Chicago, and other sanctuary cities, officially for immigration crackdowns and urban crime control.

President Trump signed a directive authorizing military force against Latin American drug cartels involved in fentanyl trafficking and human smuggling, often linked to foreign networks (including Chinese precursor chemical suppliers).

Trump officials describe these deployments as necessary to combat organized crime, human trafficking, and potential terrorism tied to open-border policies.

