By FP News Desk

July 15, 2026

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday withdrew his proposal to impose a 20% fee on cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz, saying Gulf nations would instead make “massive” trade and investment commitments to the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said the strategic waterway would remain open to global shipping, except for vessels linked to Iran, and credited the US military with securing one of the world’s busiest maritime routes.

The announcement came just a day after President Trump proposed charging all cargo ships a 20% reimbursement fee for using the Strait of Hormuz.

Explaining the policy reversal, President Trump said discussions with Gulf leaders had led him to abandon the proposed cargo fee in favor of new economic agreements.

“Based on highly productive conversations with Middle East leadership, I have decided to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States,” he wrote.

President Trump claimed the investments would be “massive” and would boost manufacturing, factories and employment in the United States.

“We will see factories, plants, and equipment pour into the United States at historic levels, which will create additional millions of high-paying American jobs,” he added.

President Trump Hails US military, Announces Iran-Only Blockade

The US President praised the American military for ensuring the continued flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz despite the conflict with Iran.

“Oil is flowing like never before, thanks to the awesome power of the United States Military,” President Trump wrote, while praising Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine and CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper.

President Trump also announced what he described as a “full blockade” targeting only Iranian shipping.

“We will therefore have a FULL Blockade, but only on ships coming to and from Iranian ports, or carrying anything to do with Iranian cargo,” he said.

He again accused Iran’s leadership of pursuing policies that had taken the country “down the path of total destruction” and reiterated that Tehran would never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.

Reversal Comes a Day after ‘Guardian of the Hormuz Strait’ Plan

President Trump’s latest announcement marks a significant shift from the policy he unveiled on Monday, when he declared that the United States would become the “Guardian of the Hormuz Strait.”

At the time, he had proposed imposing a 20% reimbursement fee on all cargo transiting the waterway, arguing that Washington should be compensated for providing security along one of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

He had also announced an “Iranian blockade,” saying only Iranian ships and vessels carrying Iranian cargo would be barred from using the strait, while all other countries would retain unrestricted access.

Iran Rejects US Role in Strait of Hormuz

Iran swiftly rejected President Trump’s proposals, insisting it would not allow the United States to control or oversee the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran’s joint military command warned that any attempt by US forces to operate in the waterway without Iranian authorization would be “strongly confronted.”

Iran also cautioned regional governments against cooperating with Washington, saying any support for the US initiative would be regarded as “war against Iran.”

The exchange comes as military tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate across the Gulf, raising concerns over regional security and global energy supplies despite President Trump’s decision to withdraw the proposed cargo fee.

READ MORE:

The Uproar About War Isn’t About Iran; IT’S ABOUT KILLING PRESIDENT TRUMP & MAGA – The Truth Behind the Conflict and Globalist Order

President Trump says the US Will Charge 20% Fee for Strait of Hormuz Passage, Reinstate Iran Blockade

U.S. MILITARY TAKES CONTROL OF IRANIAN OIL ROUTES IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ — GLOBAL SUPPLY RESTORED, FUEL PRICES TO DROP FAST IN AMERICA

President Trump’s Blockade Has Choked Off 95% of the Tanker Traffic Around Iran — and Tehran Is Feeling It

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump proposed that the U.S. would act as Guardian of the Strait of Hormuz, secure shipping lanes (amid U.S. strikes on Iranian military sites), and impose a 20% “United States Reimbursement Fee” (or toll) on cargo transiting the strait.

This was framed as compensation for U.S. protection efforts, with a blockade targeting only Iranian-related shipping.

President Trump reversed course on the toll after “highly productive conversations with Middle East leadership.” He announced it would be replaced by trade and investment deals from Gulf states (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others) into the United States.

President Trump noted he doesn’t like the concept of a fee but wanted compensation for protecting the strait for the world (including China).

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