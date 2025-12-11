By Jack Phillips

December 12, 2025

President Donald Trump said on Dec. 10 that the United States seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela in what appears to be an escalation in the administration’s campaign against the country over drug trafficking.

“We’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela, a large tanker, very large, largest one ever seized, actually,” President Trump said at the White House, adding that “other things are happening” in the area.

President Trump said he would discuss the situation further in the future.

When a reporter asked President Trump about the tanker, he said it “was seized for a very good reason” and that information about who owns the tanker will be provided later.

The move is a new development in the administration’s pressure campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, alongside U.S. military strikes against suspected drug smuggling boats since September.

The U.S. military has built up its largest presence in the region in decades and launched a series of deadly strikes on the drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean.

In a statement, the Maduro regime responded to the seizure by accusing the United States of “blatant theft.”

The Venezuelan government said it would “defend its sovereignty, natural resources, and national dignity with absolute determination,” and that it would denounce the seizure of the tanker before international bodies.

Earlier this month, President Trump said that land attacks would be carried out in Venezuela, but he hasn’t offered any details on the location or when they might begin.

On Nov. 29, President Trump warned in a post on Truth Social that airspace above and surrounding Venezuela should be considered “closed in its entirety,” leading to multiple canceled flights.

“We’re going to start doing those strikes on land, too,” President Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting when he was asked about land strikes.

“You know, the land is much easier ... and we know the routes they take. We know everything about them. We know where they live. We know where the bad ones live. And we’re going to start that very soon, too.”

Maduro has said that he believes the U.S. government is aiming to overthrow his government and is seeking to take over its vast oil reserves.

In a recent interview about the U.S. military presence in the region, the Venezuelan leader said: “Peace. Yes. War. No. Never, never war.”

Oil exports are Venezuela’s main source of revenue. The country has had to deeply discount its crude to its main buyer, China, because of growing competition with sanctioned oil from Russia and Iran.

In the midst of the strikes, the Trump administration released a national security strategy that says that Washington seeks to “restore American pre-eminence” in the Western Hemisphere, with the aim that it should remain “reasonably stable and well-governed enough to prevent and discourage mass migration to the United States.”

It also seeks to ensure that governments in the hemisphere cooperate with the United States against cartels, narco-terrorists, and other transnational criminal organizations, as part of an effort to again enforce the Monroe Doctrine, an early 19th-century declaration by President James Monroe to establish the U.S. sphere of influence in the Americas.

The administration has already designated Salvadoran and Venezuelan gangs, Mexican drug cartels, Haitian gangs, and others as foreign terrorist organizations.

Today’s actions taken by the State Department demonstrate the Trump Administration’s commitment to protecting our national security interests and countering these dangerous gangs. For more information about today’s announcement, see the Department of State’s fact sheet.

In mid-November, the State Department designated Venezuela’s Cartel de los Soles as a terrorist organization and accused Maduro of effectively running the organization.

Treasury Sanctions Venezuelan Cartel Headed by Maduro | U.S. Department of the Treasury

Reuters contributed to this report.

READ MORE:

President Trump Authorizes CIA Covert Operations in Venezuela

Guns, Drugs, and Kids Found on Venezuelan Oil Tanker Seized in International Waters by US Forces

US Sends 3 Destroyers, 4,000 Troops to the Coast of Venezuela to Combat ‘Drug Threats’, Days After Offering $50 Million Reward for Maduro’s Arrest

Dramatic footage shows a US strike that obliterated a ‘drug-carrying boat’ off Venezuela, killing 11 Tren de Aragua ‘narcoterrorists’

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump announced that the United States had seized a large oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, describing it as “the largest one ever seized.”

The vessel, identified as “The Skipper,” had been under U.S. sanctions since 2022 and was reportedly carrying approximately 1.1 million barrels of Venezuelan crude oil.

This action is part of ongoing U.S. efforts to pressure the Venezuelan government under President Nicolás Maduro, amid escalating tensions between the two nations.

Venezuelan officials have condemned the seizure as an “act of piracy,” arguing it violates international law, while the move has contributed to a rise in global oil prices.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.