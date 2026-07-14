By Agence France-Presse

July 14, 2026

US President Donald Trump has vowed to charge all cargo shipped through Hormuz to pay for keeping the strait open, and to reinstate a blockade on Iranian ships.

“The Hormuz Strait is OPEN,” he posted. “We are reinstating THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving.”

He added the United States “will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security” through the vital waterway.

Before the Middle East war, Iran’s nuclear program was at the heart of the dispute between Tehran and Washington.

Now it is the strategic Strait of Hormuz that is igniting tensions.

The arch foes are battling for control of the waterway, a critical energy trade route, and the fight is threatening to derail efforts to permanently end the conflict.

“This strategic passage is more important than dozens of atomic bombs, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will protect it,” said Mohsen Rezaee, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader.

On Monday, President Donald Trump said the United States would be “taking over” the strait and would be paid for guarding it. But Iran’s military warned that it would not allow Washington to “interfere” in the waterway’s management.

A fresh exchange of strikes between the US and Iran comes as negotiators struggle to reach a lasting peace deal following the ceasefire agreed in April.

How Iran Took Control of the Strait

Before the war, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, vessels crossed the strait freely via the Traffic Separation Scheme, a two-way route through the center of the waterway adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in 1968.

These designated shipping lanes saw an average of 120 daily transits in peacetime.

But Iran took control of the strait in retaliation for the US-Israeli strikes. Iran’s Guards have also warned of a “danger zone” covering 1,400 square kilometers -– 14 times the size of Paris –- where mines may be present.

Traffic through the strait between Iran and Oman has been severely disrupted, and attacks on vessels have increased.

After Iran virtually shut the strait, through which a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas travel in normal times, the US imposed a rival blockade of Iranian ports.

The near-paralysis of the waterway drove oil prices up to more than $120 — their highest level since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

This US Navy handout photo shows an MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 as it flies next to the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)in the Atlantic Ocean on May 15, 2018. (Photo by Michael B. ZINGARO / US NAVY / AFP)

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending the war. It also reopened the strait and led to an increase in maritime traffic until a series of ship attacks last week, which Washington has blamed on the Islamic Republic.

According to the text, Iran had agreed to the “safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge, for 60 days only, from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman, and vice versa” in the strait.

Iran has since announced plans to impose fees, saying there will be no return to the free navigation of the pre-war era, a move Washington has rejected.

Iran has insisted that ships transiting the strait pass through a corridor near its own shores, threatening to hit vessels that deviate from its authorized route.

But there is also an Omani route, a very narrow southern passage “constrained by the Omani coast on one side and mine-risk areas on the other”, according to Ana Subasic, an analyst with maritime tracking firm Kpler.

The UN Convention on the Law of the Sea guarantees freedom of navigation for ships in straits used for international navigation.

Iran, however, never ratified this convention.

But “the transit passage regime is widely regarded as part of customary international law,” Marco Roscini, international law professor at Westminster Law School, told AFP in March.

Tehran, seeking financial revenue after decades of international sanctions and a conflict that has further ravaged its infrastructure and economy, now refers to “service fees” or the payment of “insurance”, rather than a toll.

This change in terminology “may be an attempt to frame the demand in a more legally defensible way,” Kpler analyst Dimitris Ampatzidis said last month.

“Under international maritime law, there may be room for charges linked to specific services actually provided, such as pollution response, navigation assistance, or emergency support.”

READ MORE:

The Strait of Hormuz Crisis Means the Iran War Can’t End

U.S. MILITARY TAKES CONTROL OF IRANIAN OIL ROUTES IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ — GLOBAL SUPPLY RESTORED, FUEL PRICES TO DROP FAST IN AMERICA

President Trump BLOCKADES Strait of Hormuz as US Navy is Deployed to Mine-Riddled Powder Keg after Iran Rejected Peace

‘LOCKED AND LOADED’:US will BLOCKADE Strait of Hormuz and Resume Blitzing Iran, President Trump says

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump announced via Truth Social that the United States would position itself as the “GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT” and impose a 20% fee on the value of all cargo shipped through it to reimburse costs for providing security.

He also directed the U.S. military to reinstate a naval blockade targeting vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports.

The move reverses elements of a recent preliminary U.S.-Iran shipping agreement that had eased restrictions.

This policy aims to offset U.S. military costs while pressuring Iran and potentially generating substantial revenue (estimates in the tens to hundreds of billions annually if fully implemented).

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