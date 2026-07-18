By Aldgra Fredly

July 19, 2026

President Donald Trump said on July 16 that U.S. television networks that did not air his primetime address on election integrity should have their licenses revoked.

President Trump said during his address that both NBC and ABC News had said they “would not cover the speech” in what the president described as a “rare move” by broadcast networks.

“They knew what it was about because of the fact that they don’t like the topic, because they know how corrupt our system is, and they don’t want to reveal it,” the president said.

“Fraud like this should mean a revocation of their licenses. They use our public, multi-billion-dollar in value airwaves for absolutely no money. They pay nothing. All we want is honesty in our elections and honesty in reporting.”

A spokesperson for ABC News said on July 16 that the network would run President Trump’s speech on its ABC News Live streaming platform and ABC News ​Radio, but not on its broadcast channel.

NBC News also aired the president’s speech on its streaming platform. The network did not return a request for comment by publication time.

In his address, President Trump announced the declassification of information that he said reveals large-scale Chinese hacking of American voter information, saying that China obtained 220 million voter records during the 2020 election.

The president also detailed the findings of a Homeland Security Department review that found 278,000 noncitizens were registered to vote in federal elections.

President Trump said he had ordered the agency to notify states and direct them to remove all ineligible voters from their voter rolls.

White House communications director Steven Cheung called out NBC and ABC News for not airing the president’s address and encouraged viewers to watch it on the White House’s platform instead.

“NBC and ABC don’t want you to hear the truth. All they want to do is hide the facts from YOU. Tune in @WhiteHouse at 9:00pm EDT, where we always get bigger ratings than any of the networks,” Cheung said in a post on X.

President Trump had previously called for the broadcast licenses of ABC News and NBC to be revoked over what he described as “unfair coverage of Republicans and/or Conservatives.”

He also accused the networks of being “an arm of the Democrat Party.”

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in April ordered an early review of license renewals for eight Disney-owned ABC television stations.

The FCC was also looking into whether ABC’s daytime talk ​show “The View” violated federal rules requiring broadcast stations to provide equal airtime to all political party candidates.

READ MORE:

Newly Declassified Documents Describe China’s Election Influence Efforts, Concern That US Intel Downplayed Connections

President Trump Says China Illicitly Obtained 220 Million US Voter Files Since 2020 Election

EXPLOSIVE: Massive Election Corruption Report Details 824 Findings Across 800 Pages of Search Warrants & Investigative Documents

Chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Brendan Carr Warns News Networks to ‘Correct Course’ Now or ‘Lose Their Licenses’: ‘Time for Change!’

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump made during a primetime address focusing on election integrity and security ahead of the 2026 midterms.

He declassified and released documents alleging major vulnerabilities in U.S. election systems, including claims that China compromised approximately 220 million voter records/files around the 2020 election (described as the largest such compromise in history), vulnerabilities in electronic voting machines and ballot systems to hacking/manipulation, and findings of hundreds of thousands of noncitizens on voter rolls.

He ordered actions to remove ineligible voters and urged passage of the SAVE America Act (requiring proof of citizenship to register and photo ID to vote).

President Trump singled out ABC and NBC for announcing in advance that they would not air the address on their main broadcast channels (calling it a “rare move”).

This reflects a broader industry shift: In the streaming era, networks sometimes opt for streaming/news platforms for live events rather than preempting linear programming, especially for speeches they anticipate will include disputed claims.

The FCC (under Chair Brendan Carr in the current administration) has taken a more assertive stance, issuing warnings about “fake news,” hoaxes, or distortions, threatening license actions, and conducting early reviews of some ABC-owned stations’ renewals.

In short, this episode is part of ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and major media outlets.

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