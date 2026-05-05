By Harvey Geh

May 6, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has threatened to “blow off Iran from the face of earth” if they attack US vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US President told Fox News about its plans after he deployed 15,000 troops to escort stranded vessels through the key shipping route as part of “Project Freedom.”

A US warship has reportedly been struck in the Strait of Hormuz. Alamy

President Trump has announced Project Freedom to release stranded ships. Getty

He described the blockade as “the largest military exercise in history” and added: “We have more weapons and ammunition and we are at a much higher level than before.”

Taking to Truth Social, President Trump said that “at this moment” there has been “no damage” going through the Strait.

He claimed that US forces have shot down “seven small boats” – which Iran strenuously denied.

After a fire and an explosion were reported aboard a vessel operated by a South Korean shipping company, the President even suggested that “it is time” that South Korea “joins the mission.”

“Perhaps it’s time for South Korea to come and join the mission!” he said.

“We’ve shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, ‘fast’ Boats. It’s all they have left.

“Other than the South Korean Ship, there has been, at this moment, no damage going through the Strait.”

US Admiral Brad Cooper said he “strongly advised” Iranian forces to keep clear of US military assets carrying out the mission.

Iran says it struck a US warship. Reuters

Some 15,000 US troops will be deployed. AP

Iran has repeatedly threatened to attack US forces in the key waterway – where an estimated 2,000 ships are currently stuck.

Amid the “Project Freedom” announcement”, the US military said Navy guided-missile destroyers are “helping to restore transit for commercial shipping”.

US Central Command said:

“As a first step, 2 US-flagged merchant vessels have successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz and are safely headed on their journey.”

Iran threatened to attack any ships “interfering” in the trade passage in response to President Trump’s move.

It later said a US warship was hit with two missiles and was forced to turn back after repeating warnings not to cross.

The Iranian army said: “With a firm and swift warning from the Islamic Republic Navy, the entry of American and Zionist enemy destroyers into the Strait of Hormuz was prevented.”

US Central Command rejected reports that a warship was hit near Jask, a port on Iran’s southern coast, citing local sources.

Iran has also denied US claims that two vessels had travelled through the strait – calling them “outright lies”.

Map released by Iran showing the area of control Tehran currently holds

Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, May 4.: Reuters

Earlier today, the president claimed his actions to free stranded ships were a “humanitarian gesture” aimed at freeing people who had “done absolutely nothing wrong”.

He said many ships were running low on food, calling them “victims of circumstance”.

Threatening Iran, he added: “If, in any way, this Humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully.”

He didn’t give any details on how the plan would work, but CENTCOM said it would include guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land and sea-based aircraft, and 15,000 service members.

Iran’s Major General Ali Abdollahi said his forces would attack “any foreign armed force” that tries to approach or enter the strait.

He added: “Especially, the aggressive US army”.

Top regime security official Ebrahim Azizi also warned: “Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire.”

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its forces had the “operational capacity and military equipment” necessary to defend against any operation in the strait.

There are currently about 20,000 seafarers and 2,000 ships stuck in the vital trade artery who have not been able to leave since the war began on February 28, the International Maritime Organisation said last week.

President Trump’s latest bid to unclog the Strait of Hormuz once and for all comes after reports he was ready to launch fresh strikes on Iran to put new pressure on the regime.

He was also mulling a ground invasion to seize Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpiles and force Iranian leaders to the negotiating table.

Discussions to end the sprawling war have stalled since Washington and Tehran met in Pakistan for peace talks.

A ceasefire was agreed over three weeks ago, but it appears to be fragile with the US looking to launch this new operation and Iran threatening to fight back.

Addressing the potential resumption of attacks on Iranian soil, President Trump said last week:

“I don’t want to say that. I mean, I can’t tell that to a reporter. If they misbehave, if they do something bad, right now we’ll see. But it’s a possibility that could happen.”

Top Iranian officials have warned that war is likely to restart.

A top chief said: “Renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely.”

The comments came after President Trump suggested the US might be “better off” without a deal at all.

On Sunday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the US faced a choice between an “impossible” military operation or a “bad deal” with the Islamic republic.

“Trump must choose between an impossible operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the regime said.

Experts are warning that the world will reach a “tipping point” in global crude oil reserves by the end of May – which could send prices soaring in summer.

READ MORE:

President Trump Announces ‘Project Freedom’ to Escort Ships Out of Strait of Hormuz — ‘Any Interference Will Be Dealt with Forcefully’

President Trump BLOCKADES Strait of Hormuz as US Navy is Deployed to Mine-Riddled Powder Keg after Iran Rejected Peace

U.S. MILITARY TAKES CONTROL OF IRANIAN OIL ROUTES IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ — GLOBAL SUPPLY RESTORED, FUEL PRICES TO DROP FAST IN AMERICA

Retired Top US General Says President Trump Has Only One Option with Iran: Resume Bombing

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump warned that if Iran attacks U.S. vessels involved in the new “Project Freedom” operation in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran will be “blown off the face of the Earth.”

President Trump announced this initiative on May 3–4, 2026, to escort commercial ships (starting with neutral-flagged ones, though the first two were U.S.-flagged) through the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that two American-flagged merchant ships successfully transited the strait on May 4 under U.S. naval protection — described as the “first step” in reopening the waterway.

Iran fired missiles, drones, and attempted to interfere with the operation using small “fast boats.” U.S. forces responded by sinking 6–7 Iranian small boats and intercepting threats. No U.S. ships were reported hit.

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