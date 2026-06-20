By Georgie English | Claudia Lee

June 20, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said Iran is “FINISHED” and will “get no money” from his peace deal as the fragile 60-day ceasefire hangs in the balance.

The US president posted on Truth Social: “We didn’t meet out of desperation; Iran did.

US President Donald Trump said Iran is ‘finished’ and will ‘get no money’ from his peace deal. Reuters

Smoke rises after airstrikes in Tehran after US-Israeli strikes in March. Getty

“They are FINISHED! We’ll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents!”

President Trump’s comments come after Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei took a swipe at the US, claiming it sought a peace deal out of “desperation”.

It comes after JD Vance abruptly cancelled his trip to Switzerland, where he was due to lead the US delegation in their search for a lasting truce with Iran.

President Trump’s top negotiating team had been ready to fly out to Europe last night after both sides signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) deal but they pulled out at the last minute.

‘THEY’RE FOOLS’ : President Trump blasts ‘stupid & jealous’ critics after signing $300bn deal to end war with Iran and insists ‘world will be safe’

President Trump officially signing an agreement to help facilitate the end of the war with Iran

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian is holding a document showing a memorandum of understanding he signed to end the Middle East war. EPA

The White House announced on Thursday: “The logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable.

“As of now the vice-president is not departing tonight.”

Iran is yet to respond to the cancellation directly but did say “nothing had been confirmed” about the peace trip, reports the Tasnim news agency.

Hosts Switzerland also confirmed the talks in the mountain resort of Burgenstock had been axed.

The Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement:

“The planned talks between the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed.

“Switzerland remains ready to facilitate these talks. The relevant preparatory work at Burgenstock is continuing.”

The trip was set to see Vance and his Iranian counterparts hash out a detailed deal involving the Strait of Hormuz and the US handing over $300billion (£223billion) for an Iranian reconstruction fund.

DEAL IN DANGER : Iran deal could be SCRAPPED if there is ‘utter meltdown’ over terms, JD Vance says as Trump warns of ‘dropping bombs’

Both sides agreed when they signed the MoU on Wednesday that they had 60 days to negotiate or the deal would be axed.

President Trump shakes hands with Netanyahu at the end of a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, December 29, 2025. AP

The lengthy 14-point accord has been viewed as a positive yet tenuous deal with negotiations still set to be tricky.

President Trump was quizzed by Axios on whether the MoU means the US hasn’t been able to achieve its goals in Iran.

He responded by saying all the war has shown him is that “there are no limits” to the US president’s power.

He added that he believes Iran is viewing the deal as “probably unconditional surrender”.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday he had approved the accord but had serious reservations.

He said “face-to-face negotiations” with the US will go ahead but that his regime won’t rollover and accept the “enemy’s point of view”.

“If the American side wants to be too demanding, we will not accept it,” he added.

Vance held a White House press briefing before the talks were officially halted where he lashed out at critics of the MoU.

The VP was asked if Israel was on board with the push for peace as he quickly made his thoughts clear.

He said: “My message to them would be twofold. ​

“No 1: President Donald J Trump is the only head of state in the entire world ‌who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this ‌moment in time.

“If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left ‌in the entire world.”

His scathing response continued:

“The problem for Israel is not Donald J Trump, and anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the president of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation that country is in.”

It comes as Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire, according to a senior US official.

“We ⁠understand that after the ​exchange of fire ​earlier ⁠today, Israel and Hezbollah are ⁠now ​in a ​ceasefire”, they added.

An Israeli military spokesman said its forces will remain in the “buzzer zone” while its citizens are “under Hezbollah threat”.

In recent days, Israel and Hezbollah have risked reigniting the conflict after trading some of the most violent strikes since the ceasefire was announced.

HOLD FIRE : President Trump ‘warned Netanyahu he “might be alone” if Israel bombed Iran’ as fighter jets ‘sat on the runway ready to strike’

At the start of the month, President Trump warned Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he might find himself “fighting alone” if he went back to war with Iran.

The US president told Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call: “I said, ‘Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon.”

READ MORE:

Iran Declares the Strait of Hormuz Closed Again after the US Lifts the Blockade

Moment President Trump Signs Deal to End Iran War with Strait of Hormuz to Open & $300 Billion Plan… But Tehran’s ‘Finger is Still on the Trigger’

President Trump Reveals ‘Great Deal’ with Iran will be Signed on FRIDAY as the Strait of Hormuz to Finally Reopen

THE ART OF THE DEAL: President Trump Closes in on Iran Agreement that Actually Stops Terrorist Islamic Regime from Getting Nukes

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that Iran is “FINISHED” and will get “no money, not ten cents” from the U.S.-Iran agreement after negotiations scheduled for Friday in Switzerland were cancelled.

POTUS described Iran as diminished by the war, claiming it no longer has a functional air force or navy in the same way.

President Trump has called claims of a U.S. payout “fake news” and stated the funds would only flow if Iran fully complies and changes its behavior.

He has also noted that frozen Iranian assets would eventually need to be returned to maintain trust in the dollar, but only under strict conditions.

The $300 billion fund has created political turmoil and scrutiny, with critics (including some Republicans) viewing it as overly concessional, while the administration frames it as an incentive for compliance rather than a reward.

The deal is not final; outstanding issues, especially Iran’s nuclear program, remain to be resolved in the 60-day window.

The Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire provides some regional de-escalation but does not resolve underlying tensions.

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