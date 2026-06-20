Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cui Bono's avatar
Cui Bono
4h

How It Devours

Our trust, a leash we handed them with pride,

Complacency, the cradle where it slept.

The best design that free men ever tried

Into a self-preserving apparatus crept.

Elite now sit where stewards used to stand,

More anxious for their pensions and their chair

Than for the welfare of this weary land

Or those who put their faith in that affair.

What irks me most is we allowed the slide—

Our vigilance, a currency they spent.

The agency of rulers, far and wide,

Forgets their term was lent, not permanent.

So I record this irritation’s sting:

A republic’s ghost with a gold retirement ring.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture