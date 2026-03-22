By Travis Gillmore

March 23, 2026

President Donald Trump welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to the White House on Thursday for bilateral discussions regarding the war in Iran, and signaled that he is not inclined to send ground troops into the Middle East.

“No, I’m not putting troops anywhere,” President Trump told reporters during the meeting. “If I were, I would not tell you, but I’m not putting troops.”

He likened the war to a temporary exercise and suggested the global community will benefit from his actions.

“We’re doing this excursion, and when we’re completed, we’re going to have a much safer world,” President Trump said. “We’re defending the Strait for everyone else.”

The prime minister cautioned that uncertainty regarding the war and global energy supply chains is affecting all nations.

“Right now, the situation in the Middle East, also the entire world, we are currently experiencing a very severe security environment,” Takaichi said. “Also, the global economy is now about to experience a huge hit because of this development.”

“But even against that backdrop, I firmly believe that it is only you, Donald, who can achieve peace across the world,“ Takaichi continued.

”And to do so, I am ready to reach out to many of the partners in the international community to achieve our objective together.”

She said, “Japan condemns Iran’s actions” regarding its attacks on neighboring states and the Strait of Hormuz, and said she supports President Trump in preventing the Iranian regime from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

The Japanese delegation included Ryosei Akazawa, minister of economy, trade, and industry; Motegi Toshimitsu, minister of foreign affairs; and Masanao Ozaki, deputy chief cabinet secretary; among others.

Discussions will include proposals the prime minister brought to “calm down the energy market” and the use of Japanese mine-sweeping ships—a complicated matter since Japan’s constitution only allows the use of such technology after a military conflict ends or for assisting allied nations under attack if the threat extends to Japanese territory.

“Today, I look forward to having a discussion about how we can cooperate to make our two nations, Japan and the United States, stronger and more prosperous,” Takaichi said, highlighting a need to focus on securing the Indo-Pacific region.

President Trump first met the recently elected Japanese prime minister in Tokyo last October and hosted her predecessor, Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, at the White House in February 2025.

The president thanked Takaichi for her attendance while saying that some nations are failing to pay their fair share to ensure peace.

“Honestly, we don’t need anything from Japan or anywhere else, but I think it’s appropriate that people step up,” President Trump said, calling the United Kingdom’s delayed offer of assistance “too late.”

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth accompanied the president in the Oval Office.

Hegseth told the leaders that the U.S. military is dominating the war space while targeting Iran’s missile production capabilities.

President Trump said more money is needed to bolster the military’s readiness and ammunition stockpile.

“We’re in very good shape, but I want to be in the best shape,” he said. “It’s a small price to pay to make sure we’re tippy top.”

Regarding the rise in oil prices following the Feb. 28 launch of Operation Epic Fury, the president dismissed the uptick as minimal and temporary.

“I thought it would be worse,” President Trump said. “It’s not bad, and it’s going to be over with pretty soon.”

He said strategic and tactical differences exist between U.S. and Israeli officials, noting that he told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to attack oil and gas fields.

When questioned by a Japanese reporter about why allies were not notified prior to the strike on Iran, the president laughed while recollecting Japan’s attack on Hawaii during World War II.

“Who knows better about surprise than Japan?” President Trump said. “Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?”

READ MORE:

President Trump Expects Iran War to End ‘Soon’

President Trump Warns ‘We Haven’t Won Enough’ as Massive Strikes Rock Iran – after Saying War was ‘Pretty Much Complete’

President Trump Deploys 5,000 Marines into Hormuz Tinderbox as Boots on the Ground Fears Grow after 13 US Troops Die in Iran War Carnage

CRUDE AWAKENING: Navy Seals, Saudi Commandos & Thunderbolt Jets… How President Trump Could Take Iran’s ‘Oil Island’ in Most Dangerous Raid Ever

BOTTOMLINE

During a White House meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, when asked by reporters whether POTUS planned to send more U.S. troops or ground forces into the region amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran (now entering its fourth week), President Trump replied:

“No, I’m not putting troops anywhere. If I were, I certainly wouldn’t tell you, but I’m not putting troops.”

He added that the U.S. “will do whatever is necessary” to achieve its objectives, which include degrading Iran’s navy, nuclear program, missile capabilities, and energy infrastructure (such as strikes on oil fields and the Kharg Island area).

President Trump has repeatedly emphasized an “America First” approach, pushing allies (including Japan for Strait of Hormuz security) to contribute more while avoiding large-scale U.S. ground involvement.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has also reportedly held back on certain escalations at President Trump’s request.

This aligns with President Trump’s long-stated preference to avoid endless Middle East ground wars.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.