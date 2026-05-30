By Gergana Krasteva

May 30, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has confirmed that the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz “will now be lifted” as part of a deal with Iran.

High-level talks will be held in the White House today, during which the US President will make a “final decision” on peace with the Islamic Republic.

WAR & PEACE: US & Iran ‘AGREE peace deal and await President Trump’s final approval’ – after Tehran accused of ‘egregious’ ceasefire violation

President Trump pictured during a ceremony for the presentation of the Mexican Border Defense Medal in the Oval Office of the White House. Getty

President Trump’s post on Truth Social in full. @realDonaldTrump/ truthsocial

In a Truth Social post, he gave a sneak peek of what the agreement would include – Iran agreeing ‌not to develop a nuclear weapon, the reopening of the ‌key oil passageway and ‌the removal of any sea mines.

Other “musts” for President Trump include the destruction of Iran‘s highly enriched uranium.

“Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb,” he wrote, repeating previous demands.

“The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions.

Vessels anchored at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman. Reuters

The Dutch minehunter Zr. Ms. Willemstad can sail from the Mediterranean to the Strait of Hormuz if an agreement is reached regarding a mission there. Shutterstock

“All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated (we have removed, through detonation, numerous such mines with our great underwater mine sweepers.

“Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many!).

“Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of ‘heading home!’

“Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President!”

The US has also committed to discussing sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Both sides will discuss how the war-torn country can start receiving goods and humanitarian aid.

But President Trump warned that “no money will be exchanged until further notice,” and added: “Other items, ‌of far less ​importance, have been agreed ‌to.”

Shortly after his post on Truth Social, Iran’s Fars news agency said that Iranian sources have denied his comments.

The deal would extend the fragile ceasefire by 60 days as new talks are held on Iran’s disputed nuclear programme.

This comes after Vice President JD Vance said that the sides continued to debate “a couple of language points” and he couldn’t say whether President Trump would approve the proposal.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf stressed that his country has no trust in guarantees or words, only actions, and no step will be taken before the other side acts.

“The winner of any agreement is the one who is better prepared for war the day after it is signed,” he added.

Qalibaf further said that Iran gains concessions “not through dialogue, but through missiles” and “in negotiations, we only explain them”.

READ MORE:

NUCLEAR DEAL: Iran Secretly Agrees to Give Up Nuke Plans, President Trump Says After Talks Avert Huge Blitz – But Regime DENIES Negotiations

President Trump BLOCKADES Strait of Hormuz as US Navy is Deployed to Mine-Riddled Powder Keg after Iran Rejected Peace

BACKING DOWN: Iran Offers President Trump a DEAL to Re-Open Strait of Hormuz and Bring War to an End… But Would Regime Give Up Nuclear Ambition?

President Trump Says Iran Must Deliver ‘Right Answers’ to Peace Proposal or Face Renewed Attacks

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump posted on Truth Social announcing that the U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz “will now be lifted” as part of ongoing negotiations toward a potential peace deal or ceasefire extension with Iran.

President Trump has not yet approved any deal. He continues to stress strict conditions, especially permanent renunciation of nuclear weapons and destruction of enriched uranium stockpiles.

President Trump’s post accurately reflects what he wrote — the blockade is framed as ending in connection with a deal.

However, no final agreement has been signed or announced, the Situation Room meeting did not produce a public decision, and implementation details (especially verification on nuclear issues and mine clearance) remain unresolved.

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