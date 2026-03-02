By Joe Mannion

March 3, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said he expects the war with Iran to last “four weeks” as he announces that Iran’s tyrannical military command is “gone”.

The US president today revealed in separate comments that 48 of Iran’s top brass have been killed and nine warships decimated so far in an operation that is “ahead of schedule”.

President Trump has paid tribute to three ‘great’ servicemen killed in action earlier today.

US-Israeli forces have continued their bombing campaign against Tehran on its second day. EPA

At least 48 high-ranking Iranian officials have been killed in targeted attacks across the country. AFP

Three US troops were killed in action earlier during President Trump’s “Epic Fury” military campaign after the rogue state launched a string of retaliatory strikes across the Middle East.

President Trump has now offered a timeline for conflict while adding that he expects “more casualties” to come but said that “in the end it’s going to be a great deal for the world.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the US president said: “It’s always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so.

“As strong as [Iran] is, it’s a big country, it’ll take four weeks – or less.”

President Trump also acknowledged the three dead soldiers, who are yet to be named.

“They’re great people,” the president said.

“And, you know, we expect that to happen, unfortunately. Could happen continuously – it could happen again.”

They are the first casualties during his second term as president, after the capture of Nicolas Maduro and the June bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities were pulled off without a single American death.

“We’ve done pretty well,” he said, adding, “But they’re great people, with outstanding records, outstanding.”

Five other soldiers were seriously wounded in the attack, which was later confirmed to have happened in Kuwait.

The US military said: “Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being returned to duty.

“Major combat operations continue, and our response effort is ongoing.

“The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.”

President Trump has admitted that there will likely be more American casualties to come during the bloody Iran campaign.

In a Truth Social post, he wrote: “Combat operations continue at this time, in full force, and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved.

Plumes of smoke rise over the residential areas of the Iranian capital following airstrikes. Getty

A US missile is fired towards the rogue state. Getty

“We have very strong objectives.”

In a later video from his Mar-a-Lago residence, President Trump said there has “never been a military like we possess”, adding: “We are now using that military for good.”

The president also repeated his call for Iranians to rise up against the tyrannical regime.

“Seize this moment to be brave, be bold, be heroic and take back your country.”

Earlier this year, around 36,500 protesters were killed in brutal crackdown from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

President Trump added: “I made a promise to you, and I fulfilled that promise. The rest is up to you.”

The president also denounced the late “wretched and vile” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, adding that military actions against Tehran were “right and necessary”.

Operation “Epic Fury” will “ensure that Americans will never have to face a radical, bloodthirsty terrorist regime armed with nuclear weapons and lots of threats,” he added.

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump described the ongoing U.S.-Israel military campaign—dubbed Operation Epic Fury—as proceeding “as planned” and “ahead of schedule.”

POTUS outlined a roughly four-week timeline (or less) to achieve objectives like eliminating Iran’s nuclear and missile threats, degrading its military infrastructure, and targeting leadership tied to terrorism support.

Iran has launched retaliatory strikes (hitting U.S. allies and bases), with reports of expansion involving Hezbollah and blasts in places like Lebanon and Cyprus.

Surviving Iranian figures reportedly reached out about talks; President Trump said he’s open but noted they “should’ve done it sooner.”

The White House and supporters emphasize “peace through strength” after diplomatic exhaustion and Iran’s history of aggression.

Iran’s side (via state media) portrays it as aggression and claims resilience. The situation remains fluid as of March 2, 2026—combat is ongoing, and details are still emerging.

