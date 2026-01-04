By Jordan Conradson

January 5, 2026

President Trump on Saturday boasted of the success of his attack against Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, who was wanted in the United States.

The US military executed strikes and a ground invasion to capture Maduro and his wife on Saturday at approximately 2 am local time, and they were taken prisoner on board the USS Iwo Jima.

At least four sites were hit, and no US servicemembers were killed in the brutal attack that left Venezuela in the hands of the United States.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the United States has taken over Venezuela, and President Trump told reporters he is “going to run the country right,” adding that it will be run “very judiciously, very fairly.”

President Trump Says US Will Now RUN VENEZUELA Until it Can be “Put Back on Track” – “We’re Not Afraid of Boots on the Ground… We’re Going to Make Sure That that Country is Run Properly”

Maduro was indicted in the Southern District of New York on charges of Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States, the Gateway Pundit reported.

Nicolas Maduro and Wife Indicted in Southern District of New York After Being Captured, Flown Out of Country During Venezuela Attack

Following the ambush early on Saturday, President Trump posted the following video compilation of scenes on the ground in Caracas set to Clarence Clearwater Revival’s Fortunate Son,” which is somewhat ironically an anti-war anthem.

WATCH: Truth Details | Truth Social

President Trump also posted the following photos on Truth:

BOTTOMLINE

On January 3, 2026, U.S. forces conducted a large-scale military operation in Venezuela, including airstrikes on at least four sites and a ground raid in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The pair was detained aboard the USS Iwo Jima amphibious assault ship and transported to the U.S., where Maduro faces federal charges in the Southern District of New York for narco-terrorism, cocaine importation conspiracy, and possession of machine guns and destructive devices

Following the operation, President Trump released behind-the-scenes photos from the White House Situation Room (referred to as the “war room” in some coverage), showing him and key officials—including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth—monitoring the strikes in real time.

