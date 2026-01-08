By Paul Serran

January 9, 2026

A game of ‘musical chairs’ is ongoing in the Venezuelan security apparatus.

The security situation in Venezuela seems very fluid, as the new appointed president Delcy Rodríguez attempts to secure her position by making bold statements of independence, while simultaneously negotiating with the Donald J. Trump administration.

In the meantime, the US is upping the pressure on Venezuela’s ‘hardline interior minister’ Diosdado Cabello, warning he will be at the top of the target list unless he cooperates.

Reuters reported:

In post-Maduro Venezuela, US eyes security chief as potential target, sources say

In the meantime, President Rodríguez is cleaning house in the security detail members suspected to have stood down during the capture and extraction of former dictator Maduro.

Tupy Report on Telegram:

Interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez has appointed deposed dictator Nicolás Maduro’s former torture czar as her security chief as questions about the tenure of her leadership in the embattled South American nation linger.

Interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez names Maduro’s torture czar as head of security

Although she’s expressed a desire to “collaborate” with the US on “shared development” following the arrest of her predecessor, President Trump has yet to endorse her ascent to power, saying he hasn’t yet spoken to Rodriguez, but “at the right time, I will.”

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One Sunday night, President Trump said his main priority was to “fix” what he dubbed a “broken country” rather than engineer regime change, warning, “if they don’t behave, we will do a second strike.”

BOTTOMLINE

Venezuela has been in turmoil since Maduro’s capture and extraction with U.S. involvement, which led to Vice President Delcy Rodríguez assuming the role of interim president.

The Venezuelan military recognized her leadership, and she’s been consolidating power through security reshuffles while navigating negotiations with the Trump administration for stability during a potential transition to elections.

Reports indicate ongoing economic chaos, paramilitary activity, and human rights concerns, with the U.S. aiming to “dictate” certain policies to prevent further instability.

Rodríguez’s Security Overhaul dismissed Maduro’s entire presidential security detail, including chief Javier Marcano Tábata, citing suspicions of betrayal or inaction during Maduro’s capture.

The Trump administration has privately warned Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello—a longtime Chavista hardliner and Maduro ally—that he could face a similar fate to Maduro (capture or removal) unless he cooperates with U.S.-backed transition efforts.

President Trump’s demands for Venezuela include policy concessions on oil, security, and governance, publicly stating the U.S. could “run Venezuela and tap its oil for years.”

