By Jim Hᴏft

July 23, 2025

You don’t see this every day.

On Sunday, President Trump posted a video of Anonymous breaking down the Obama Treason Crime as the Biggest Scandal Ever!

According to Britannica – Anonymous is a decentralized international movement of digital activists and hackers known for conducting high-profile cyberattacks against governments, corporations, and other institutions.

The group typically uses a white mask with a grin, symbolizing that anyone can be part of the collective.

On Sunday, President Trump posted their video on Barack Obama’s treasonous acts.

The video was first posted at DeepFakeQuotes, an anonymous account on X.

WATCH: DeepFakeQuotes on X: "The Meeting That Changed Everything – Dec 9, 2016 Two days after intel said no foreign actor changed the 2016 election, Obama met with his top officials. What followed? A reversal. A dossier. A soft coup. The documents are declassified. The evidence is real. The republic was https://t.co/DixNvob3gE" / X

From the video:

This is not speculation. This is a documented fact. For years, they told us President Trump was the threat to democracy, but the real threat was the attempt to remove him.

On December 9, 2016, inside the Obama White House, a classified meeting took place.

Present were the late CIA Director John Brennan, the late Susan Rice, DNI James Clapper, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and several senior officials.

Barack Obama was there, and what they discussed would become the most coordinated political deception in US history.

Just days earlier, an internal intelligence community report concluded Russia had not altered the outcome of the ’26 election.

On December 7, D.N.I. Clapper reaffirmed it, Foreign adversaries did not use cyberattacks on critical infrastructure to alter the US presidential election outcome.

But that wasn’t the story the Obama administration wanted.

After that White House meeting, Clapper’s executive assistant sent out an email.

The order, prepare a new intelligence assessment, one that aligned with the President’s request.

That’s right. Intelligence was politicized at the highest levels under the direction of a sitting president to frame the incoming one.

They buried prior reports, they inflated the steel dossier, they reversed conclusions, and they launched the January 6, 2017, Intelligence Community Assessment, used to trigger investigations, media hysteria, FISA warrants, and ultimately, impeachment.

Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, has now declassified the emails, memos, and reports. In her words, this was a treasonous conspiracy orchestrated by Barack Obama and carried out by key members of his administration.

General Flynn calls it the greatest crime in American history.

Others are demanding arrests, indictments, and immediate action from the DOJ, because if this stands, our Constitutional Republic falls.

We now have names, we have documents, we have sworn testimony.

No more theories, only accountability.

My friends, we are all anonymous, and we speak for the silence, and we are awake, and we are everywhere, and we will not stop until the truth is reckoned with.

WATCH: Clandestine on X: "Trump has been going full 4Chan over on Truth Social. He is sharing AI videos of Obama being arrested and thrown in prison. Is Trump just trolling? Or is this soft disclosure? Are we being primed for arrests? https://t.co/Gc23g44Olq" / X

President Trump has posted an AI video depicting Barack Obama being arrested for ‘crimes against children,’ amid claims by Ghislaine Maxwell that Epstein holds compromising material of Obama raping underage boys on ‘pedophile island.’

Ghislaine Maxwell Breaks Silence: Epstein Has ‘Insurance File’ Showing Obama with Young Boys

Additionally, according to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Obama will be prosecuted for attempting to usurp Trump’s 2016 victory and subvert the American people’s will.

The footage, showing Obama in the Oval Office facing President Trump before being handcuffed and dragged away as President Trump smirks, underscores escalating calls for justice against elite pedophiles operating in D.C.

President Trump also posted a series of mugshots of people involved in the Russia-collusion hoax, including Obama, John Brennan and James Comey, with the caption, “HOW DID SAMANTHA POWER MAKE ALL OF THAT MONEY???”

READ MORE:

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part I – Hillary Clinton)

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part II – Bill Clinton)

President Trump Charges John Podesta, Huma Abedin with Treason and Crimes Against Children

U.S. Special Forces Arrest John Podesta and Huma Abedin

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XXIII – Loretta Lynch)

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part VI – James Comey)

Military Arrests DNI Avril Haines

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part VIII – Adam Schiff)

Liz Cheney Hanged at GITMO

Nancy Pelosi Hanged at GITMO

Continue reading …EXCLUSIVE - HIGH PROFILE FACES OF TREASON: PART I - Deep State Cabal Executed by Military Tribunals

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.