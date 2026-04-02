By STEPHEN M. LEPORE

April 3, 2026

President Trump attempted to assure the US that the military was close to defeating Iran and pledged to bomb the Islamic Republic ‘back to the Stone Ages.’

President Trump insisted the military operation to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon would not devolve into a ‘forever war’ like the US quagmires in Iraq and Vietnam.

‘We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks,’ President Trump said during a 20-minute address from The White House.

President Trump said that because of the US military’s might, Americans no longer fear the threat of ‘nuclear blackmail’ from Tehran.

‘They were the bully of the Middle East, but they’re the bully no longer. This is a true investment in your children’s and your grandchildren’s future.’

He also noted that in ‘these past four weeks, our armed forces have delivered swift, decisive, overwhelming victories on the battlefield.’

President Trump recalled how the US had spent years fighting in Iraq, Korea, Vietnam and two World Wars before pointing out the conflict with Iran had, so far, only lasted 32 days.

‘We are in this military operation - so powerful, so brilliant - against one of the most powerful countries, for 32 days, and that country has been eviscerated and essentially is really no longer a threat,’ he claimed.

President Donald Trump promised an end to the conflict in Iran ‘very shortly’ but not before he bombed the US’ enemies ‘back to the Stone Ages, where they belong’

A plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran during the now 32-day war

President Trump said US military action had been ‘so powerful, so brilliant’ that ‘one of the most powerful countries’ is ‘really no longer a threat’ — even as Iran kept up its attacks on Israel and Persian Gulf neighbors early Thursday.

‘Our enemies are losing. And America, as it has been for five years under my presidency, is winning - and now winning bigger than ever before.’

Iran and Hezbollah launched rockets from Lebanon into Central Israel on Wednesday as Passover began and continued the attack into Thursday morning, The Times of Israel reported.

The bombings forced millions to flee their Seders to hide in bomb shelters and safe rooms.

President Trump also seemed to suggest he had ruled out going into Iran to get its enriched uranium.

‘The nuclear sites that we obliterated with the B-2 bombers have been hit so hard that it would take months to get near the nuclear dust,’ he said.

‘And we have it under intense satellite surveillance and control. If we see them make a move, even a move for it, we’ll hit them with missiles very hard again.’

The president encouraged countries reliant on oil through the Strait of Hormuz to ‘build some delayed courage’ and go ‘take it.’

The speech left many, including former President Trump staffer Brett McGurk, unconvinced that the president had a clear plan to bring the war to a conclusion.

Reaction to the speech saw many unconvinced, including former President Trump staffer Brett McGurk, who said he was worried the speech inferred a much longer engagement

‘I thought when he laid out the objectives and the plan, I don’t think we heard too much and my takeaway was that we might be in for an escalation of this war,’ said McGurk, the former Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

‘He basically threatened Iran that we’re going to prepare to send you back to the Stone Age. So I think this war is going to continue for some time. I mean, that’s what I heard.’

Conservative pundit Saagar Enjeti compared it to the late George W Bush’s famous ‘mission accomplished’ speech, calling it: ‘Mission Kinda Sorta Maybe Accomplished!’

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XVII – George W. Bush)

‘Rambling, unmoored and unserious,’ added Ian Bremmer. ‘In way over his head. US allies deeply concerned.’

Former ABC News anchor Terry Moran said President Trump was ‘stuck’ and did not have much information to provide.

‘He said nothing new and very little that was true,’ Moran said.

‘This was an effort to rally the country to his war with promises that it will soon be over and declarations that we’ve already won.’

A New York-based think tank said Thursday that President Donald Trump‘s speech suggests he ‘is willing to leave the Strait of Hormuz off the table, leaving other nations to deal with the consequences.’

‘President Trump’s message was that the United States can sustain its own economic and energy ecosystem, while countries dependent on regional exports will either have to buy from the United States or manage the Strait themselves,’ the Soufan Center wrote.

Pundits on all sides appeared to hit President Trump for the speech

‘While President Trump explicitly thanked US allies in the Persian Gulf for their cooperation and allyship, an expedited US withdrawal without securing the Strait will leave many of these countries, whose economies are dependent on energy exports, in the lurch.’

President Trump has been under growing pressure to end the war that has been pushing up the cost of gasoline, food and other goods. The price of Brent crude, the international standard, is up more than 40% since the start of the war.

Oil rose more than four percent and Asian stocks fell after President Trump’s speech.

Brent crude, the international standard, jumped another 4.9 percent to $106.16 per barrel. Benchmark US crude rose four percent to $104.15 a barrel.

President Trump did not mention a looming deadline he set for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, the critical waterway for global oil and gas transport, after he threatened Iran earlier with US attacks on its energy infrastructure if the strait was not reopened.

Iran mocks President Trump for ‘turning to other countries’ to secure Strait of Hormuz - as EU leaders line up to reject his call for an armada to escort tankers

He did not offer a clear path to end the supply disruptions that have sent energy prices soaring.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.9 percent to 52,731.94 in early Asia trading on Thursday. South Korea´s Kospi lost 3.6 percent to 5,281.22.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9 percent to 25,056.42, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.5 percent to 3,928.30.

President Trump has been under growing pressure to end the war that has been pushing up the cost of gasoline, food and other goods. The price of Brent crude, the international standard, is up more than 40% since the start of the war

Australia´s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.6 percent, while Taiwan´s Taiex was trading 1.1 percent lower.

U.S. futures were down more than 0.9 percent.

‘The market has shown disappointment because the speech President Trump made was far less than what the market expected,’ said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex in Tokyo.

‘There were no concrete details about the end of the hostilities with Iran.’

‘What the market wants is a clear outline for the ceasefire,’ he said.

President Trump continued to echo that the rise in oil and gas prices was a worthy sacrifice for taking out Iran.

‘Many Americans have been concerned to see the recent rise in gasoline prices here at home. The short-term increase has been entirely the result of the Iranian regime launching deranged terror attacks against commercial oil tankers in neighboring countries that have nothing to do with the conflict,’ he said.

He then promised that if they allowed the Iranians to rebuild their nuclear program, things would get much worse.

‘This is yet more proof that Iran can never be trusted with nuclear weapons. They will use them, and they will use them quickly. It would lead to decades of extortion, economic pain, and instability worse than we can ever imagine.’

Since the war began on February 28, President Trump has offered shifting objectives and repeatedly has said it could be over soon while also threatening to widen the conflict.

Thousands of additional US troops are currently heading to the Middle East, and speculation abounds about why. President Trump has also threatened to attack Iran’s Kharg Island oil export hub.

Adding to the confusion is what role Israel — which has been bombing Iran alongside the US — might play in any of these scenarios.

READ MORE:

Israel’s EMP Attack Can Send Iran Back to the Stone Age

THE RESET BEGINS! PRESIDENT TRUMP WARNS U.S. WILL EXIT NATO— SECRETARY OF WAR HEGSETH SAYS ALLIES FAILED TO HELP AMERICA IN WAR!

US Will ‘Reexamine’ Its Relationship with NATO Once Iran War Has Ended, Secretary of State Rubio Warns After President Trump Hit Out at Alliance ‘Cowards’ Over its Lack of Support

President Trump to Address World Tonight after Vow to End Iran War in DAYS…With or Without a Deal & Whether Strait of Hormuz Reopens or Not

Israel expects the US and other allies to help Bomb Iran Back to the Stone Age if Tehran attacks

BOTTOMLINE

In the speech delivered from the White House on April 1, 2026, President Trump reiterated that the U.S. has largely achieved its “core strategic objectives” after roughly a month of conflict, describing Iran as “decimated” and “really no longer a threat.”

He promised the war would wrap up “very shortly” — framing it as a “four-week process” overall — but vowed to intensify strikes over the next two to three weeks.

President Trump emphasized that the “hard part” of the campaign is done and positioned the operation as an “investment” in long-term regional stability, while leaving the door slightly open to negotiations with a weakened Iran.

The rhetoric echoes President Trump’s past style on Iran (he used similar “Stone Ages” language during his first term), but it is now tied to active combat operations.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.