By Jim Hᴏft

November 11, 2025

President Trump on Sunday night pardoned the 77 alternative electors from the 2020 election who were ruthlessly and unjustly persecuted by the criminal Joe Biden regime after the stolen 2020 election.

The list includes President Trump’s former attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Christina Bobb, and John Eastman.

The list also includes Trump’s trusted advisors Mark Meadows, Boris Epshteyn, and dozens of alternative electors from Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

The language of the pardon is largely symbolic — none of those identified were charged with federal crimes.

The document posted by Martin is also undated, so it’s unclear when President Trump signed it.

Ed Martin reported the news late on Sunday night.

The list includes those American patriots who agreed to stand in as alternate electors for President Trump if/when the US Congress voted to send the 2020 election results back to the particular swing states.

We all know now that the RNC and DNC bombs planted by an alleged Capitol Police Officer forced Congress to shut down their counting and later, the late Speaker Pelosi pushed the votes through to seal the victory for pedophile Joe Biden in the most controversial and improbable election in US history.

READ MORE: Nancy Pelosi Hanged at GITMO

Democrats persecuted these alternate electors despite the fact this same tactic has been used in numerous presidential elections.

Confirmed Elections with Alternative/Competing Electors

Other Related Instances

2020 (Biden vs. Trump): President Trump allies in 7 states (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin) submitted unauthorized “fake” or “alternate” certificates claiming Trump electors. These were not certified by any state authority and lacked legal standing (unlike 1876 or 1960). Congress rejected them during certification; no competing slates were recognized. Ongoing investigations treat this as a scheme to subvert results, not a legitimate dispute.

2000 (Bush vs. Gore): Florida’s recount was halted by the Supreme Court before electors met, preventing rival slates. The GOP legislature considered appointing Bush electors but did not act.

The 2020 election was a coordinated takedown of the United States government, a multi-layered operation involving both foreign interference and domestic betrayal. And COVID Was Its Catalyst.

READ MORE:

President Trump Orders DOJ to Investigate Former Officials for Alleged Treason and Election Misconduct

JAG Sentences Former Federal Election Chairperson Ellen Weintraub to HANG for Treason

The Late Former Attorney General Bill Barr Held Secret Meetings to Plot Prosecutions of President Trump and Block His Political Comeback

MILITARY SEIZES VOTING SERVERS AFTER PROOF THAT 2020 ELECTION WAS HACKED, VOTING MACHINES RIGGED, TRAITORS IDENTIFIED, MASSIVE FRAUD EXPOSED

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump issued pardons to 77 individuals who served as alternate electors in the 2020 election, along with several key associates accused of efforts to challenge or overturn the results.

The pardons cover federal charges related to those activities but do not apply to President Trump himself.

Among the prominent figures pardoned are:

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and Trump’s personal attorney.

Mark Meadows, Trump’s former White House chief of staff.

John Eastman, a legal adviser who promoted theories about alternate electors.

Christina Bobb, an attorney and former One America News host involved in election audits.

Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who supported Trump’s election claims.

Additional pardons went to others, such as Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, Boris Epshteyn, and Jenna Ellis, all tied to similar 2020 election-related legal battles.

This action has sparked reactions across political lines, with some viewing it as clearing allies from what they call politically motivated prosecutions, while others criticize it as undermining accountability.

