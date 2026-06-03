By Jim Hᴏft

June 3, 2026

President Donald Trump announced a sweeping new crackdown on the financial infrastructure supporting illegal immigration, revealing that his administration will move to shut down bank accounts used to facilitate illegal immigration, human smuggling, cartel activity, and even accounts used to store welfare benefits received by illegal aliens.

The Gateway Pundit reported last month that in a new executive order, the Trump administration directed the Treasury Department to increase scrutiny of financial activity tied to illegal immigration, including potential payroll tax evasion, concealed account ownership, off-the-books wage schemes, labor trafficking, and the use of Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs) without verified legal presence documentation.

Banks will now be pressured to strengthen customer identification requirements and think twice before handing out accounts, loans, credit cards, or any financial services to those here illegally.

In a fiery Truth Social post on Tuesday, President Trump declared that illegal immigrants and foreign fraudsters are stealing billions of dollars from American taxpayers every year and vowed that his administration would use every available tool to stop it.

President Trump wrote on Truth Social:

Illegal Immigrants and Foreign Fraudsters steal BILLIONS every year from the American Taxpayer.

As part of my Administration’s Historic effort to end FRAUD and reverse MASS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, I recently signed a powerful new Executive Order, which will be led by the Treasury Department, to stop Banks, Credit Cards, and Financial Institutions from being used to facilitate Human Smuggling, Drug Trafficking, Illegal Immigration, and the Criminal Cartels who orchestrate these activities.

Access to our Nation’s Financial Systems must be limited to those who have a Legal Right to be here, and who are engaged in Lawful and Legitimate Commerce.

Bank Accounts being used to enable Illegal Immigration, or to store the Welfare received by Illegal Aliens, will be shut down, and funds will ultimately face Impoundment and Seizure so they can to be returned to Taxpayers. It is not ludicrous, but profoundly dangerous, that any Illegal Alien can simply present a Blue State Drivers License, or Biden Border Document, and have unrestricted access to the U.S. Financial System.

This also sends a clear message to the anti-ICE rioters that your violent disruptions are only strengthening our resolve.

The announcement builds upon President Trump’s Executive Order, “Restoring Integrity to America’s Financial System,” which directs the Treasury Department and federal regulators to strengthen customer identification requirements, target illicit financial activity, and address financial risks associated with illegal immigration.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been tasked with leading the effort.

In a new executive order issued Tuesday, banks will now be pressured to strengthen customer identification requirements and think twice before handing out accounts, loans, credit cards, or any financial services to those here illegally.

In plain English: No more easy banking for illegal aliens.

No more wiring billions in remittances back to foreign countries while American families struggle. No more using our financial system to launder cartel money or fund the very invasion destroying our communities.

READ MORE:

How President Trump’s Border Crackdown Has Choked Cartels’ Fentanyl Flow Into the US

The Alien Enemies Act of 1798: An Explainer of the Law President Trump May Invoke\

FBI Director Kash Patel Touts FBI ‘Full-Throttle Mission’ After Operation Spring Cleaning Yields 615 Indictments/Complaints

President Trump Announces Nearly 300,000 Illegal Aliens Removed from Social Security Rolls, Historic Purge Will Save Taxpayers Billions While Protecting Seniors’ Benefits

President Trump says there’s no other choice: mass deportations must happen swiftly

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled “Restoring Integrity to America’s Financial System.” It directs the Treasury Department—led by Secretary Scott Bessent—and federal banking regulators to crack down on financial services being provided to people living in the U.S. illegally.

This builds on earlier steps in the administration, including Treasury guidance on stricter account-opening rules and prior calls from lawmakers (e.g., Sen. Tom Cotton) to review how banks accept foreign IDs without checking legal status.

It’s explicitly framed as targeting cartel-backed operations and financial support networks for illegal border crossings—not a blanket freeze on every account held by an undocumented person.

However, the order does expand scrutiny across the banking system, which critics argue could create broader compliance burdens or affect mixed-status families and legal immigrants.

Supporters call it a direct financial tool against the “cartel-backed border invasion,” aligning with President Trump’s long-stated immigration priorities.

The underlying policy is real and operational as of this week. Implementation details (exact procedures, timelines, and legal challenges) are still rolling out through Treasury guidance to banks.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.