By Brendan Cole

June 11, 2026

Iran and the United States have engaged in the biggest exchange of fire during a two-month-old truce, following the crash of a U.S. helicopter and questions over whether it had been deliberately targeted by Tehran.

The events threaten to escalate tensions and risk chances of a ceasefire that U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised was imminent, saying Wednesday that Tehran had taken too long to negotiate a deal and would now “have to pay the price.”

Hostilities spread across the region on Wednesday, with the U.S. launching strikes on Iran in response to the collision of US Apache Helicopter with an Iranian drone, for which President Trump said Iran was culpable, although it is not clear whether it was intentional.

Tehran has denied deliberately targeting the aircraft. Iran expert Hamidreza Azizi, a research fellow at the German think tank SWP Berlin, told Newsweek that regardless of how much truth there is in Iran’s claims, its statement “signals they don’t want this to become an excuse for a new round of intensified conflict.”

Iran, in turn, launched retaliatory drone attacks against American bases in the region, in which the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain was targeted, and Jordan also issued air raid alerts.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X that no American strikes would go “unanswered.”

U.S. and Iran in Tit-for-Tat Retaliation

The U.S. military said it conducted three waves of attacks, targeting Iranian air defenses and radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz, in which Air Force and Navy jet fighters dropped precision munitions on targets, which included ground control stations.

“The operation was a proportional response to recent attacks on U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters,” US CENTCOM said in a statement. Iran acknowledged strikes by Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island, but gave no further details about damage.

Azizi said that the U.S. response was likely to reaffirm its own red line and not allow Iran to change the equation around the strait, nor allow a precedent of targeting U.S. aircraft.

“What is clear is that neither the United States nor Iran has any interest at this stage to return to a full-scale war,” he said.

In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched a drone attack on the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and video posted on social media purported to show the strikes.

Other parts of the region were on high alert Wednesday, with Kuwait saying it was intercepting incoming fire and Jordan saying it had downed five missiles, which Tehran said it had launched at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base that has hosted American F-35 fighter jets and other aircraft.

President Trump said on Truth Social that Iran had taken “too long to negotiate a deal” and so would now “have to pay the price,” without specifying further.

Azizi said hard-liners in the Iranian regime see the recent exchange as part of a continuous pattern by the U.S. to erode Iran’s dominance over the Strait of Hormuz, resorting to whatever justification they can find to target Iran’s defensive and offensive infrastructure.

“The longer this takes, the more risks there are of unwanted escalation and the return to full scale war,” Azizi added.

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BOTTOMLINE

President Trump directed US strikes on Iranian targets after a US Army AH-64 Apache helicopter went down near the Strait of Hormuz.

The two pilots were rescued unharmed, but the incident triggered a new round of tit-for-tat military action amid a fragile ceasefire in the broader US/Israel-Iran conflict.

The question of whether Iran intentionally targeted the helicopter remains disputed, with US officials pointing to an Iranian drone involvement while Iran denies deliberate action and calls any such incident a risk of the tense environment.

In a historic first, a US Navy unmanned surface vessel (drone boat from Task Force 59) located and recovered them before handing them off to a manned helicopter.

President Trump and CENTCOM treated it as deliberate aggression, justifying the response.

Evidence supports Iranian drone involvement in the crash, but whether this was a deliberate, intentional attack on the US aircraft—or an accident/miscalculation in a dangerous environment—has not been publicly proven beyond reasonable doubt.

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