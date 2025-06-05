By Willow Tohi

June 5, 2025

President Trump’s executive order scraps federal DEI programs, replacing them with a merit-based "MEI" (Merit, Excellence and Intelligence) approach.

Over 140,000 federal workers face layoffs, with another 150,000 potentially dismissed, as the administration prioritizes skills over demographic goals.

Tech giants like Microsoft and Apple defend DEI, while others (Meta, Walmart, Ford) shift to MEI amid partisan clashes.

Critics argue DEI programs “divide Americans,” while supporters claim merit alone excludes marginalized groups without systemic support.

The debate reflects a broader cultural battle over equality, economic priorities and the legacy of post-2020 diversity pledges.

President Donald Trump has launched an aggressive overhaul of federal hiring policies, dismantling Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs and replacing them with a “Merit, Excellence and Intelligence (MEI)” framework focused on individual talent.

President Trump Replacing DEI With ‘Merit-Based’ Hiring

On his first day in office, President Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to scrap DEI initiatives, placing thousands of DEI workers on administrative leave and signaling plans to end divisive “identity politics.”

The move has intensified divisions over whether DEI promotes equity or hampers fairness.

The shift comes as the criminal Biden-era emphasis on diversity faces mounting backlash, with President Trump calling DEI programs “dangerous… and immoral” and accusing them of fostering racial discrimination.

“We are going to have a system of merit,” declared White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, framing the initiative as both a constitutional and economic imperative.

The rollback: How companies are splitting on DEI

As the administration pressures corporations to follow suit, businesses are taking starkly different paths.

Since President Trump’s return to the White House in January, companies including Meta, Walmart, Ford and Boeing have rolled back DEI efforts, while others — such as Microsoft, Apple and Costco — defend them as critical for innovation and fairness.

President Trump Shifts To ‘Merit, Excellence and Intelligence’ In the Workplace and Away From DEI

Jeff Jones, a Microsoft spokesperson, stated the company remains “steadfast” in its 2025 DEI goals, including doubling the representation of Black and Hispanic leaders.

“Our dedication to diversity and inclusion is unwavering,” he said, though rivals like Meta have scrapped similar pledges.

Meanwhile, conservative voices celebrate the shift.

“At the end of the day, it’s simple,” said one Trump supporter at a recent rally in Ohio.

“Hiring for ability, not pigmentation, doesn’t mean ignoring race — it means respecting people as individuals.”

A cultural crossroads: The DEI-MEI divide deepens

The debate transcends boardrooms, reflecting broader societal tensions.

DEI gained traction after the 2020 murder of George Floyd, with firms like Microsoft committing hundreds of millions to boost Black and Hispanic leadership.

However, momentum stalled amidst backlash, with Black executive ranks in S&P 100 companies dropping 3% in 2023.

Proponents argue DEI dismantles barriers to meritocracy.

“You can’t have a true meritocracy without ensuring equitable access to opportunities,” said Paul Argenti, a Dartmouth professor, countering claims that DEI creates quotas. Critics, however, dismiss such efforts as “woke” overreach orthogonal to productivity.

Legal battles further complicate the landscape.

Miller’s America First Legal organization has sued companies for diversity targets, calling them illegal quotas.

“DEI seeks to divide Americans,” stated White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, arguing that merit alone should determine success.

Merit or minority. A polarized workforce emerges

With the federal government poised to overhaul hiring, the private sector faces growing pressure.

Estimates suggest that 8% of businesses may alter DEI policies due to President Trump’s push, though nearly half plan no changes. Among the unsure, many remain silent, preferring to maintain DEI while avoiding conflict.

The outcome is uncertain.

While President Trump’s “colorblind” system seeks to prioritize talent alone, opponents warn it risks reverting to older biases that historically excluded marginalized groups.

“Without structural supports, meritocracy becomes a myth,” said sociologist Donald Tomaskovic-Devey.

As the administration demands reforms, corporations now navigate a minefield.

The result? A corporate landscape split between two philosophies, each vying for dominance in the war over what “fairness” truly means.

President Trump’s aggressive pivot to merit-based hiring signals a fundamental shift — one that could redefine American workplaces for generations.

While proponents argue merit lifts performance, opponents fear ignoring systemic inequities will perpetuate exclusion.

With corporations divided and courts heating up, the fight over DEI mirrors the nation’s broader identity clash: between a vision of equality through colorblindness and one that acknowledges, then seeks to fix, persistent disparities.

