By GLEN OWEN & DAN HODGES

January 12, 2026

President Donald Trump has ordered his special forces commanders to draw up a plan for the invasion of Greenland - but is being resisted by senior military figures, The Mail on Sunday has learned.

Sources say that the policy ‘hawks’ around the US President, led by political adviser Stephen Miller, have been so emboldened by the success of the operation to capture Venezuela’s leader Nicolas Maduro that they want to move quickly to seize the island before Russia or China makes a move.

British diplomats believe that President Trump is also motivated by a desire to distract American voters from the performance of the US economy before the mid-term elections later this year, after which he could lose control of Congress to the Democrats.

But such a dramatic move would put him at odds with Sir Keir Starmer and would effectively lead to the collapse of NATO.

According to the sources, the President has asked the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) to prepare the invasion plan, but it is being resisted by the joint chiefs of staff on the grounds that it would be illegal - and would not be supported by Congress.

One source said: ‘They have tried to distract President Trump by talking about less controversial measures, such as intercepting Russian ‘ghost’ ships - a clandestine network of hundreds of vessels operated by Moscow to evade Western sanctions - or launching a strike on Iran.’

Diplomats have war-gamed what they describe as an ‘escalatory scenario’ under which President Trump uses force or ‘political coercion’ to sever Greenland’s links to Denmark.

One diplomatic cable describes the ‘worst-case’ scenario as leading to ‘the destruction of NATO from the inside’.

It adds: ‘Some European officials suspect this is the real aim of the hardline MAGA faction around President Trump. Since Congress would not allow President Trump to exit NATO, occupying Greenland could force the Europeans to abandon NATO. If President Trump wants to end NATO, this might be the most convenient way to do it.’

President Trump has ordered special forces commanders to draw up a plan for the invasion of Greenland.

Under the ‘Compromise Scenario’, Denmark would agree to give President Trump full military access to Greenland and deny access to Russia and China.

Although America already has free access to the island, it would be put on a legal basis.

The cable says: ‘For domestic political reasons, President Trump can start with an escalatory scenario which shifts to a compromise scenario.

‘European officials fear that, for President Trump, the window of opportunity before the midterms is closing in the summer, therefore action is expected sooner rather than later. The NATO summit on July 7 seems like the natural timing for a compromise deal’.

It concludes: ‘The current concerns [about an invasion] are driven by the most extreme views coming from Stephen Miller. The UK’s positioning will be key - whether it sticks closely with European allies or breaks ranks [to sanction Trump’s approach].’

A diplomatic source said: ‘The generals think President Trump’s Greenland plan is crazy and illegal. So they are trying to deflect him with other major military operations. They say it’s like dealing with a five-year-old.

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump has directed senior military commanders, specifically the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), to develop contingency plans for a potential invasion of Greenland.

This directive is said to stem from President Trump’s renewed interest in acquiring the territory, citing national security concerns and strategic importance in the Arctic region, particularly amid competition with Russia and China.

However, senior military leaders, including the Joint Chiefs of Staff, have pushed back, arguing that such an action would violate international law, lack congressional approval, and risk damaging alliances like NATO, given Greenland’s status as an autonomous territory of Denmark.

This development builds on President Trump’s long-standing public interest in Greenland, which he has described as an “absolute necessity” for U.S. security.

