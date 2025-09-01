By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

On Thursday, August 28, US Navy JAG investigators carrying sidearms and a military arrest warrant showed up at the home of former IRS employee Lois Lerner to politely inform her she had been charged with treason and would soon receive a gratis trip to Guantanamo Bay.

But Lerner, like most Deep Staters finally facing the long arm of the law, greeted her JAG visitors rudely when they showed her the warrant.

The investigators, standing patiently on her doorstep, had held a warrant in front of the Ring door camera through which Lerner was watching them.

Lerner, 74, was a controversial figure at the IRS.

As director of the Exempt Organizations Unit, she, on Obama’s orders, targeted conservative and Christian non-profit organizations, stripping them of tax-exempt status without justification.

She had specifically attacked Tea Party-affiliated groups and churches whose clergy criticized the undeniable rise of radicalized Muslim mosques springing up across the country.

From 2008 to 2012, Lerner deprived more than 650 institutions of their tax-exempt status, garnering scrutiny as her bias became increasingly apparent–meanwhile, she approved tax-exempt status to over 945 mosques in 32 states, including ones that harbored jihadists.

Had she and her bosses, Obama and IRS Director Steven Miller (more on him soon), struck fewer legitimate non-profits, their criminality might’ve gone unreported, but their cavalier urges betrayed them, and even the Obama-controlled mainstream media couldn’t hide the onslaught of backlash.

In 2013, Lerner publicly apologized, and the IRS placed her on administrative leave.

On September 23, 2013, she officially retired after Obama’s FBI investigated her and “found no evidence that any IRS official acted based on political, discriminatory, corrupt, or other inappropriate motives that would support a criminal prosecution.”

She had escaped unscathed, or so she had thought.

Unbeknownst to Lerner, President Donald J. Trump and JAG, having thoroughly reviewed her history, indicted her on charges of treason in December 2020.

However, JAG’s overwhelming caseload—reportedly over 394,000 unresolved sealed indictments—afforded her years of undeserved freedom.

Nonetheless, JAG is patient, and treason has no statute of limitations.

The investigator holding the warrant near her door camera smiled at the lens and demanded she step outside and surrender.

“You’re charged with treason,” the lead investigator said.

“Fuck you, you MAGA pieces of shit,” Lerner responded.

“This is my home, my sanctuary, and you’re not violating it.”

“You can come out, or we’ll gas you out,” the lead investigator told her.

Treason. The word must’ve hit Lerner like a tax lien.

Surprisingly, she unlatched her door as if opening it could dispel her nightmarish predicament. “Why are you here? I’ve served my country for years and years and—”

Handcuffs clicked around her wrists, eyes wide with disbelief.

She, an attorney herself, insisted she be allowed to phone her lawyer.

“You’re being detained as an enemy combatant; you have no right,” one of the JAG agents told her.

Lerner, a JAG source told RRN, is presently detained at the Judge Advocate General’s offices at the Washington Navy Yard in D.C.