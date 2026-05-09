By Jack Davis

May 10, 2026

President Donald Trump on Thursday linked violent rhetoric flowing from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to political violence, including the most recent assassination attempt on him.

“This lunatic, Hakeem ‘Low IQ’ Jeffries, should be charged with INCITING VIOLENCE!” President Trump posted on Truth Social.

President Trump posted an image of Jeffries standing by a photo of Trump that had the words “maximum warfare, everywhere all the time” upon it.

Next to that was an image from a video that showed accused gunman Cory Tomas Allen as he arrived at the White House Correspondents Association dinner.

“The Radical Left Democrats actually want to Destroy our Country,” President Trump posted.

When Jeffiries was asked about the comment he made after the attempt on President Trump’s life, he said, “I stand by it,” according to Axios.

Jeffries mocked “so-called criticism from these phony Republicans.”

“You can continue to criticize me for it. I don’t give a damn about the criticism … get lost,” he said after the attempt on President Trump’s life.

Jeffries was criticized by Republicans for language that could be easily interpreted as a call to violence.

“So-called Hakeem Jeffries is a disgrace to the United States Congress,” Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Florida posted on X.

“He is deranged, disgusting and violent. It is unacceptable that House Democrats continue to remain silent in the aftermath of his call for ‘maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time’ against Republicans,” he wrote.

“Their casual acceptance of hateful and divisive language enables this out-of-control behavior,” he wrote.

“Democrats must hold so-called Hakeem accountable. Americans will not let the violent and thuggish behavior of so-called Hakeem go unchecked. Accountability is coming to all of these sick extremists,” he wrote.

Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia noted on X that on the night of the attempted assassination, radical Democrats held “Death to tyrant” and “Death to all of them” signs outside the White House Correspondents Association dinner.

“The Democrat Party’s rhetoric is demonic and dangerous,” he wrote.

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BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump is accusing House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) of inciting violence and demanding that he face criminal charges.

The president directly tied Jeffries’ earlier remarks to an assassination attempt against him at the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) Dinner on April 25, 2026.

President Trump and some Republicans framed the timing and wording as incitement that contributed to the attack.

Legal experts across sources note that proving criminal incitement under U.S. law (per Supreme Court precedent like Brandenburg v. Ohio) requires speech that is directed to inciting imminent lawless action and is likely to produce it.

This fits a pattern where both parties accuse the other of inflammatory rhetoric fueling political violence (President Trump has faced multiple attempts, including this one as the third referenced by his administration).

Political violence is unacceptable regardless of motivation, and heated language from leaders on all sides can raise temperatures in a polarized environment.

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