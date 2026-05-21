By Antonio Graceffo

May 21, 2026

The false framing of President Trump’s IRS lawsuit is that he stole taxpayer money and used it to create a slush fund for his friends.

There are also claims that he and his family were granted blanket IRS immunity from future audits. The reality is that he sued the government for violating his rights.

He won the case and used the money to create a fund to compensate people persecuted by the criminal Biden government.

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Earlier this year,, Catholic Online School, the world’s largest online K-12 education program, was deplatformed by Shopify for its pro-life stance.

The move cost the organization millions in revenue, severely hampering its ability to provide education to 1.4 million students across 193 countries.

At its core, this incident is about more than the deplatforming of a single organization—it sheds light on the challenges faced by religious and conservative entities navigating a digital and legal landscape that hates Christians and traditional values.

It raises critical questions about corporate policies, freedom of religion, and the ability to foster faith and free speech. Moreover, it highlights the lack of support the illegitimate Biden administration has shown for religious institutions.

Neither President Trump nor his family received any protection from future IRS audits. Future tax returns filed after the settlement date remain fully subject to normal IRS examination.

In January 2026, President Donald Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury and the IRS, stemming from the actions of Charles “Chaz” Littlejohn, a former government contractor who stole and leaked President Trump’s confidential tax returns to media outlets during his first term.

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Although Littlejohn was prosecuted and imprisoned, President Trump’s lawsuit argued that the IRS failed to secure his private data and bore financial liability for the resulting harm to his family and business interests.

Federal law, specifically Internal Revenue Code § 7431, explicitly permits any taxpayer to sue the government over unauthorized disclosure of confidential tax information.

The Federal Tort Claims Act and the Privacy Act of 1974 provide additional statutory mechanisms through which a sitting president, like any private citizen, retains the right to defend personal interests in court.

To resolve the $10 billion IRS claim and $230 million in additional claims related to the Mar-a-Lago search and the Russia investigation, the President’s attorneys and the DOJ reached a settlement establishing the $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund.”

President Trump, his sons, and the Trump Organization received no monetary payment.

Instead, they received a formal government apology, and the IRS was barred from pursuing existing, pending tax examinations that predated the settlement, a standard provision in civil settlements whereby both parties waive claims arising from the period in dispute.

Future tax returns filed after the settlement date remain fully subject to normal IRS examination.

Rather than paying President Trump directly, the DOJ drew on the federal Judgment Fund, a permanent congressional appropriation created to pay legal settlements against the government, to establish the Anti-Weaponization Fund as a new government entity.

The $1.776 billion never entered President Trump’s possession.

It sits in a designated federal account managed by a five-member commission, and any unused funds revert to the U.S. Treasury when the program closes on December 1, 2028.

The fund operates as a claims center open to any American who alleges they were targeted, investigated, or prosecuted for political reasons by a previous criminal Biden-era administration.

The DOJ states there are no partisan requirements to apply.

Approved claimants receive direct monetary relief. The commission may also issue formal government apologies.

Critics have characterized the fund as primarily benefiting President Trump’s political allies, including figures investigated during the Russia probe and defendants from the January 6 Capitol riot.

However, no language in the fund’s text designates money to any specific group or individual, and January 6 defendants may apply on the same basis as any other citizen.

The Russia-collusion investigation, codenamed Crossfire Hurricane, subjected President Trump and his campaign to years of federal surveillance, criminal referrals, and public accusations of treason.

The probe, launched by the FBI in July 2016, was used to obtain Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants against President Trump campaign associates, authorize wiretaps, and sustain a politically damaging narrative that consumed his first term in office.

The investigation traced back largely to the manufactured Steele dossier, a collection of allegations compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele.

The dossier was funded by the late Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee through the law firm Perkins Coie.

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Durham’s investigation found that the dossier’s claims came from unreliable sub-sources, principally Igor Danchenko, Steele’s primary source, who handled approximately 80 percent of the raw intelligence, and Charles Dolan, a Democratic operative.

A declassified Senate Judiciary Committee document showed that Danchenko himself told the FBI the information he provided to Steele was “second and third-hand information and rumors at best.”

Durham later indicted Danchenko on five counts of making false statements to the FBI. Prosecutors alleged that he fabricated sources and lied about the origins of key claims later used to justify FISA surveillance warrants against Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Federal prosecutors argued that the United States surveilled Carter Page for more than a year based on lies Danchenko told the FBI.

Danchenko was acquitted at trial, but the underlying facts established by the Durham investigation remain undisputed: the dossier was unverified, its primary source admitted the information was based on rumor and speculation, and the FBI nonetheless used it to obtain court-approved surveillance of an American citizen.

READ MORE:

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BOTTOMLINE

In January 2026, President Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization sued the IRS and the Treasury Department in federal court in Florida.

They claimed a government contractor illegally leaked their tax returns to the media in 2019 (an incident that led to the contractor’s criminal conviction).

The suit sought roughly $10 billion in damages for reputational and financial harm.

President Trump and his family dropped the lawsuit with prejudice (permanently ending it) and withdrew related administrative claims (including those tied to the Mar-a-Lago raid and Russia investigation). The IRS issued a formal apology.

No monetary damages or payments went to President Trump, his family, or their businesses.

In exchange, the Department of Justice (under Acting AG Todd Blanche) created the “Anti-Weaponization Fund” — a $1.776 billion account drawn from the federal Judgment Fund (a permanent congressional appropriation used to pay government lawsuit settlements).

The fund aims to compensate people who claim they were victims of “lawfare and weaponization” — defined as the sustained misuse of government power for political, personal, or ideological reasons.

In short: The lawsuit itself addressed a documented illegal leak.

The settlement trades away President Trump’s personal claims for a large compensatory program aimed at a politically defined set of “government victims.”

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