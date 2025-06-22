By Sayan Bose

June 22, 2025

THE US military has bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities in an historic strike against the Islamic Republic.

America has now directly joined Israel’s campaign of bombing Iran as they both seek to obliterate Tehran’s nuclear program.

President Donald Trump and his national security team meet in the Situation Room of the White House, Saturday, June 21, 2025. Credit: White House

B-2 Spirit drops a GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bomb

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as seen last week from inside an underground bunker

Posting on Truth Social, President Donald Trump announced that US bombers targeted Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan enrichment sites - all key to Iran's doomsday project.

The bombings come just two days after President Trump said he would decide "within two weeks" whether to join key ally Israel in attacking Iran.

In a nationally televised speech at the White House, President Trump said:

"Tonight I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.

“Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.

"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days."

President Trump said the US and Israel worked as a "team", adding:

"I want to thank and congratulate Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu.

“We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before, and we’ve gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel.”

Tehran had threatened that a US intervention in the Middle East would be "a recipe for all-out war" in the region.

The US military used their flagship B-2 bombers to drop six GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) 30,000lb "bunker-buster" bombs on Fordow, officials revealed.

They said the assessments indicated that the facility had been “taken off the table".

While 30 BGM-109 Tomahawk Land-Attack Cruise Missiles (TLAMs) were launched from submarines with the US Navy at the Natanz and Isfahan Nuclear Facilities.

It marked the first combat use of GBU-57 MOP in the history of warfare.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported early Sunday that attacks targeted the country's Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites.

IRNA quoted Akbar Salehi, Isfahan's deputy governor in charge of security affairs, saying there had been attacks around the sites. He did not elaborate.

Another official confirmed an attack targeting Iran's underground Fordow nuclear site.

President Donald Trump speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington after the strikes. Credit: AP

US President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 7, 2025. Credit: AFP

On Saturday, the US deployed six B-2 long-range stealth bombers capable of dropping the bunker-buster bombs required to wipe out Iran's most secretive nuclear facility - Fordow.

Israel said its airstrikes on Iran will not stop until it destroys the regime's capability of enriching uranium to weapons-grade and making a nuclear weapon.

At the heart of its nuclear program, the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, is encased in steel more than 300 feet beneath solid rock.

Israel’s arsenal lacked huge bunker-buster bombs needed to destroy the underground enrichment facility - some 125 miles from capital Tehran.

The attack now threatens to ignite a massive Middle East war involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Israel launched a surprise barrage of attacks on sites in Iran on June 13, which Israeli officials said was necessary to head off what they claimed was an imminent threat that Iran would build nuclear bombs.

Iran, which has long insisted its nuclear program is peaceful, has retaliated with a series of missile and drone strikes in Israel, while Israel has continued to strike sites in Iran.

The US and Iran had been in talks that could have resulted in the US lifting some of its crushing economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran drastically limiting or ending its enrichment of uranium.

Until Saturday, Washington had helped shoot down Iranian strikes on Israel but had not launched direct attacks on Iran.

