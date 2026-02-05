By Willow Tohi

February 5, 2026

President Trump signed an executive order establishing the “White House Great American Recovery Initiative” to coordinate the federal response to addiction.

The initiative will be co-chaired by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and recovery advocate Kathryn Burgum, advising on policy and grant distribution.

The order frames addiction as a chronic, treatable disease and aims to integrate prevention, treatment and recovery support across multiple government agencies.

This policy shift follows aggressive military actions against drug traffickers and comes amid data showing millions of Americans with substance use disorders do not seek treatment.

The initiative seeks to reduce the economic and social costs of addiction by fostering public-private partnerships and increasing public awareness of recovery.

In a significant shift of federal strategy, President Donald Trump moved to confront the nation’s addiction epidemic not solely as a law enforcement challenge, but as a public health crisis requiring a coordinated national recovery plan.

On Thursday, January 29, from the Oval Office, the president signed an executive order establishing the “White House Great American Recovery Initiative.”

This new council, co-chaired by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and recovery advocate Kathryn Burgum, is tasked with advising federal agencies on integrating and funding programs for addiction prevention, treatment and long-term support.

The action represents a formal attempt to marshal government resources behind a recovery-oriented approach to a crisis that claims hundreds of lives daily and imposes massive social and economic costs.

From interdiction to intervention

The launch of the Great American Recovery Initiative marks a notable evolution in the administration’s posture toward the drug crisis.

For the past year, the White House has prominently focused on a supply-side strategy, authorizing deadly strikes against alleged narcotics-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

While that military and interdiction campaign continues, the new executive order explicitly supplements it by turning attention to domestic demand and treatment.

The order states that while progress has been made in “stopping the inflow of illegal drugs,” the nation must now “prioritize addiction treatment and recovery.”

This two-pronged strategy—targeting foreign supply chains while bolstering domestic health infrastructure—aims to address the problem from both ends.

Framing addiction as a treatable disease

A cornerstone of the initiative is its formal classification of addiction as a chronic, treatable medical condition.

The executive order draws a direct parallel between substance use disorder and other chronic diseases, advocating for a care framework built on “evidence-based care, scientific advancement, continuous support and community connection.”

This medical model is supported by data cited in the order, which reveals a critical gap in perception and care: among the 40.7 million adults with a substance use disorder in 2024 who did not receive treatment, 95.6% did not believe they needed it.

By promoting this disease framework, the administration seeks to reduce stigma, encourage individuals to seek help and guide health systems toward long-term management strategies rather than acute interventions alone.

A whole-of-government response

The scope of the initiative is deliberately broad, reflecting the understanding that addiction’s impacts ripple across society.

The council’s membership extends far beyond traditional health agencies to include the heads of the Departments of Justice, Education, Labor, Housing and Urban Development, and Veterans Affairs, among others.

This structure is designed to break down what the order calls “outdated silos” between programs.

The council is directed to advise on integrating recovery support into diverse systems, including criminal justice, workforce development, education and housing.

For example, this could mean aligning job training programs with recovery services or incorporating addiction screening and referral into veteran care networks, creating a more unified safety net.

The economic and human cost of inaction

The executive order grounds its policy in stark economic and social realities, arguing that the status quo is unsustainable for national strength.

It details how addiction contributes to declining workforce participation, soaring healthcare costs, increased homelessness, family instability and lost productivity—a collective drain estimated at “hundreds of billions of dollars each year.”

Historically, the opioid crisis that surged in the 2010s, followed by waves of polysubstance abuse, has devastated communities and overwhelmed local resources.

The initiative posits that investing in recovery is not only a moral imperative but an economic one, essential for rebuilding community resilience and a productive workforce.

The presence at the signing of individuals like Steve Witkoff, a special envoy whose son died of an overdose, underscored the personal toll behind the statistics.

Charting a path forward

The Great American Recovery Initiative now faces the complex task of translating its ambitious mandate into tangible outcomes.

Its success will hinge on its ability to effectively coordinate disparate federal programs, influence state and local partners, and secure sustained funding and political will.

The initiative follows the administration’s recent reversal of plans to cut approximately $2 billion from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, suggesting a commitment to maintaining core treatment resources.

As the council begins its work, it will need to navigate a healthcare landscape still grappling with access issues and workforce shortages.

Ultimately, this executive order signals a strategic acknowledgment that lasting victory against the addiction crisis requires healing from within as much as securing borders from without, setting the stage for a renewed national focus on the promise of recovery.

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing the White House Great American Recovery Initiative, a coordinated federal effort to address the ongoing addiction crisis in the United States.

This initiative recognizes substance use disorder as a chronic, treatable disease affecting approximately 48.4 million Americans—about 16.8% of the population—with most untreated individuals not perceiving a need for help, contributing to massive economic costs, workforce decline, homelessness, and family instability.

This builds on prior Trump administration actions, such as signing the SUPPORT Patients and Communities Reauthorization Act of 2025, the HALT Fentanyl Act, border security measures to curb illicit narcotics, and expansions in treatment access like medication-assisted therapies and Naloxone distribution from his first term.

Shortly after the signing, HHS announced a $100 million pilot program called STREETS (Safety Through Recovery, Engagement, and Evidence-Based Treatment and Supports) targeting homelessness and substance abuse in eight unspecified cities.

It may duplicate the role of the existing Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), which already coordinates 19 federal agencies with a $44 billion budget focused on addiction and overdoses.

Overdose deaths have declined recently, but the slowdown underscores the need for sustained action.

