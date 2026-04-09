By Jim Hᴏft

April 10, 2026

President Donald Trump just dropped the hammer on a coordinated campaign of fraud and deception surrounding the U.S.-Iran ceasefire negotiations.

President Trump announced a full federal investigation into the flood of phony “agreements,” lists, and letters being circulated by total “fraudsters and charlatans” who have absolutely nothing to do with the real negotiations.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, President Trump announced a double-sided ceasefire just yesterday, agreeing to suspend bombing of Iran for two weeks after negotiations.

President Trump Announces Double-Sided Ceasefire, Agrees to Suspend Iran Bombing for Two Weeks – Iran Accepts

And of course, Fake News CNN is right in the middle of it, just like President Trump called out. They ran with a bogus “statement” from someone with zero power or involvement.

President Trump Launches Investigation into CNN World for Pushing ‘FRAUDULENT’ Iranian Ceasefire Statement — Says CRIMINAL ACT May Have Been Committed

President Trump wrote on Truth Social:

CNN pushed back on President Trump’s claim, asserting that the Iranian statement originated from official regime spokespeople.

“The statement in question was obtained by CNN from Iranian officials and reported on multiple Iranian state media outlets. We received the statement from specific official Iranian spokespeople who are known to us.”

On Wednesday, President Trump confirmed that a federal probe is now underway to identify the sources behind the fake communications, which he says are being circulated to confuse negotiators, mislead the public, and potentially sabotage the deal.

According to President Trump, only one set of legitimate negotiation “points” exists, and those terms are being handled strictly behind closed doors.

President Trump wrote on Truth Social:

READ MORE:

President Trump Hails ‘Big Day for World Peace’ as he Pauses ‘Civilization Ending’ Blitz & Hormuz to Reopen in Two-Week Ceasefire

Patriot President Donald J. Trump Chooses Peace Over Global Devastation

NUCLEAR DEAL: Iran Secretly Agrees to Give Up Nuke Plans, President Trump Says After Talks Avert Huge Blitz – But Regime DENIES Negotiations

President Trump Torches Democrats as ‘America’s Greatest Enemy’ After ‘The Death of Iran’

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump posted on Truth Social warning about unauthorized “Agreements, Lists, and Letters” circulating regarding the ongoing U.S.-Iran ceasefire negotiations.

He explicitly called the people behind them “total Fraudsters, Charlatans, and WORSE” and announced that a federal investigation would “rapidly expose” them.

Iran publicly floated a 10-point plan as a basis for talks (covering sanctions relief, regional issues, assets, etc.), while the U.S. has indicated its own set of points.

Multiple outlets (including CNN and The New York Times) reported on various leaked or claimed “plans” and letters. President Trump and his team have dismissed some of these as fabricated or coming from people with no authority.

This fits the pattern of the fast-moving and opaque U.S.-Iran diplomacy right now, where competing narratives and alleged leaks have created confusion.

The investigation’s findings (if any become public) will likely clarify who was behind the disputed documents.

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