By Ethan White

July 18, 2025

It’s July 15, 2025, and what’s unfolding now in Washington is not just a legislative session—it’s a full-scale counteroffensive.

House Speaker Mike Johnson just made it official: President Trump’s megabills are coming, and they’re aimed directly at the corrupt financial arteries of the globalist Deep State.

This isn’t about fixing Biden’s “mistakes”—it’s about uprooting the treasonous system that was intentionally installed to bankrupt America, destroy its sovereignty, and enslave its people under a digital surveillance state funded by our own taxes.

And now, President Trump and House Speaker Johnson are using the weapon the elites fear most: targeted legislative strikes designed to drain the Swamp by cutting off its blood supply—money.

Let’s break it down clearly: Mike Johnson revealed live on Fox News that the GOP’s plan has been in motion for over 15 months.

They anticipated President Trump’s return. They anticipated the collapse of Biden’s criminal puppet regime.

And they prepared a legislative arsenal—reconciliation bills, rescission packages, and codifications of President Trump’s executive orders—to systematically dismantle every Deep State-funded institution.

These aren’t just financial documents. These are death warrants for entire elite-funded systems: the propaganda media complex, the foreign aid laundromats, the climate hoax industrial machine, and the alphabet mafia indoctrination programs embedded into the federal budget under the guise of “equity” and “inclusion.”

President Trump’s $9.4 billion rescission package isn’t just about cutting waste. It’s a direct, covert assault on the cabal’s most protected assets.

Embedded inside that package:

Defunding PBS and NPR , which operate as Deep State psychological warfare outlets cloaked as “public broadcasting.” These are CIA-adjacent disinformation hubs responsible for decades of American brainwashing —now identified as more dangerous than CNN or MSNBC.

Elimination of “LGBTQI+” activities from federal funding. These programs are not innocent. They’re part of a mass cultural reprogramming effort, used to confuse, divide, and demoralize children, families, and the entire national identity.

Halting “equity” funding , which is nothing more than neo-Marxist social engineering designed to punish meritocracy, weaponize race, and fracture national unity.

Immediate stop to funding foreign “color revolutions”, the covert U.S. taxpayer-funded regime-change operations coordinated by the CIA, State Department, and Soros-linked NGOs. These are the same tactics used to destabilize Ukraine, Libya, Syria, and even backfired attempts in Hungary and Brazil—now officially exposed and targeted by President Trump’s America First doctrine.

Russ Vought, Director of the Office of Management and Budget and one of President Trump’s top allies, made it crystal clear in his memo: this rescission package was crafted to cut off the global elite’s tentacles, not just trim around the edges.

And here’s the raw truth: this move is existential for the Deep State. They’ve been bleeding trillions through these shadow pipelines—money that disappears into shell NGOs, off-book operations, “green” slush funds, and foreign wars that never end.

President Trump is yanking the plug.

He knows the clock is ticking. The enemies of freedom are planning their counterattack.

On July 10, 2025, President Trump posted to Truth Social:

“It is very important that all Republicans adhere to my Recissions Bill and, in particular, DEFUND THE CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING (PBS and NPR), which is worse than CNN & MSDNC put together.”

This was not a suggestion. It was a direct command. And he followed it up by warning that any Republican who fails to support this will lose his endorsement in 2026.

That’s not politics. That’s wartime strategy.

Why now? Because President Trump’s enemies are preparing something much darker.

Leaked intelligence sources indicate the Deep State is planning financial blackmail, false flag cyberattacks on banking infrastructure and even engineered market crashes in an attempt to cripple the American economy before these bills pass.

Let’s not forget: President Trump’s Quantum Financial System (QFS) is being rolled out behind the scenes. The elites are terrified of it. It will expose every illegal transaction, every offshore account, every shadow transfer used to traffic influence, children, weapons, and human lives.

That’s why they’re panicking. That’s why attacks on QFS nodes have spiked since late June, with military cyber defense intercepting multiple globalist-launched malware payloads aimed at Quantum servers in Florida and Colorado.

This legislative offensive by Johnson is the final stage before QFS activates publicly.

It’s about clearing the battlefield—cutting funding to rogue agencies, breaking the media’s control grid, and ensuring President Trump’s orders become law, not just temporary actions.

And here’s what’s coming next, according to sources close to the Speaker’s office:

Two to three reconciliation bills (Fall 2025, Spring 2026) are designed to gut the remaining Deep State budget programs without needing a single Democrat vote .

Executive orders are codified into law , so that when President Trump issues a directive, it becomes permanent, not subject to reversal by a future regime.

A fiscal overhaul to end the central bank’s chokehold, likely involving gold-backed currencies, QFS integration, and the exposure of Federal Reserve collusion with international banks.

Let’s be blunt: if the GOP delivers, they cement permanent power. If they fold, President Trump’s final two years will be under siege, and the enemy will move to impeach him the moment they retake control.

Biden’s handlers are already preparing that play. Now, GITMO-detainee Kamala Harris has been suspiciously quiet—likely waiting in the wings as a symbolic replacement once they try to take President Trump out again.

But they will fail. The trap is closing. The Swamp is gasping for air.

Johnson’s announcement wasn’t just legislative scheduling—it was a war declaration.

The elites are being defunded. Their propaganda is being ripped out by the roots.

The foreign regime-change machine is being turned off. And the QFS is preparing to expose their entire blood-soaked financial network.

America is at the tipping point. And President Trump, for all his enemies, is still holding the match.

Let it burn.

