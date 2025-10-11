By Victor Nava, Antonio Graceffo & Bob Hoge

October 11, 2025

President Trump kicked off his Cabinet meeting Thursday by signing a proclamation honoring Genoese explorer Christopher Columbus – declaring, “We’re back, Italians.”

The proclamation calls for Oct. 13 to be observed as Columbus Day, despite ongoing efforts in several states and 130 US cities to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day and not the man credited for centuries of having discovered America.

Indigenous Enterprise attend the Inaugural Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration at Los Angeles Grand Park. Getty Images

“Columbus Day — we’re back, Italians,” President Trump declared after signing the proclamation.

“We love the Italians,” the president added.

The celebration of Columbus Day has long been tied to Italian American identity, honoring more than 16 million Americans of Italian heritage and the generations who helped shape the nation.

The tradition began in 1892, when President Benjamin Harrison declared the first national Columbus Day celebration to ease tensions after the 1891 New Orleans lynching, in which a mob killed 11 innocent Italians, the largest mass lynching in U.S. history.

Before President Trump signed the proclamation, White House staff secretary Will Scharf noted that Columbus Day, which has been a federal holiday since 1971, is a “particularly important holiday for Italian Americans who celebrate the legacy of Christopher Columbus, and the innovation and explorer zeal that he represented.”

President Trump summed up Scharf’s explanation of the document by saying, “In other words, we’re calling it Columbus Day.”

The remark drew a round of applause from Trump’s Cabinet members, and, according to the president, some in the press.

“That was the press that broke out in applause,” President Trump claimed. “I’ve never seen that happen.”

“The press actually broke out in applause. Good.”

Today, that legacy continues with the annual New York City Columbus Day Parade, organized by the Columbus Citizens Foundation and recognized as the nation’s largest celebration of Italian American heritage and the largest ethnic parade in the United States.

Each year, more than 20,000 participants march through Manhattan, while hundreds of thousands line the streets to display Italian American pride and honor the enduring legacy of Columbus.

The president started off the meeting by proclaiming a special day on October 13 to celebrate a certain explorer that the left has been trying to villainize and cancel for years: Christopher Columbus.

He was a hero, President Trump declared:

The proclamation read, “Our Nation will now abide by a simple truth: Christopher Columbus was a true American hero, and every citizen is eternally indebted to his relentless determination.”

Pedophile pResident Joe Biden issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2021 – a proclamation he would issue every October of his presidency – which boosted efforts to refocus the October holiday.

Fake pResident Joe Biden highlighted steps that his Administration is taking to better conserve and restore lands and waters that sustain the health of our communities and tackle the climate crisis. Shawn Thew/POOL/CNP/startraksphoto.com

Columbus Day critics argue that the Italian hero was not the first foreign explorer to land in the Americas, and that the arrival of Europeans into the New World resulted in devastating loss of life, land, and tradition for Native Americans.

Woke NY House members, including AOC, Jamaal Bowman, accused of spreading ‘hate’ by pushing to scrap Columbus Day

Five New York House members — including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — have been accused of “spreading hate” by pushing to get rid of Columbus Day. ZUMAPRESS.com

Thus, they claim, Columbus should not be celebrated.

One of the favorite pastimes of the modern left is to attempt to rewrite the nation’s history by tearing down statues, renaming military bases, removing portraits, and cancelling historical figures they don’t like—even if the figures in question lived in entirely different eras with completely different knowledge sets and mores.

President Trump’s proclamation said, enough already:

Although Columbus Day is still a federal holiday—President Franklin Delano Roosevelt designated it so in 1934, the effort to denigrate and erase the Genoese explorer has had some success:

Around 30 states and Washington, D.C. do not celebrate Columbus Day, according to Renamecolumbusday.org. Around 221 cities have renamed it or replaced it with Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Some states recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day through a proclamation, while others treat it as an official holiday.

It’s one thing to celebrate indigenous people and their history and culture, but it’s another to try to put the blame of all the wars and conflicts between settlers and Native Americans at the feet of Christopher Columbus.

His daring exploits occurred 533 years ago, and yet many would blame him for anything difficult that’s happened since then and would prefer his name were never mentioned again.

President Trump just officially put an end to that nonsense, at least for now.

The National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) issued a statement praising President Trump for restoring Columbus Day to national prominence.

NIAF President and CEO Robert Allegrini commended Trump’s “commitment to preserving and enhancing the celebration of Columbus Day,” describing it as vital to both Italian American heritage and the nation’s shared history.

For decades, NIAF has fought to protect Columbus Day and related monuments from efforts to diminish their importance.

The organization reaffirmed that these symbols represent “the spirit of exploration, courage, and cultural exchange that Columbus represents.” Allegrini added that NIAF is “grateful for the President’s strong support.”

Anyone dismissing Columbus is missing the point. The reason we have to have Columbus Day is because, as Tony Soprano said, “He was a great Italian explorer! And in this house, Christopher Columbus is a hero! End of story!”

BOTTOMLINE

On October 9, 2025, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation officially recognizing October 13, 2025, as Columbus Day, emphasizing Christopher Columbus as “the original American hero” and criticizing efforts to diminish his legacy.

The proclamation highlights Columbus’s 1492 voyage, crediting him with bringing “thousands of years of wisdom, philosophy, reason, and culture across the Atlantic into the Americas” and paving the way for the founding of the United States in 1776.

The full proclamation text, issued by the White House, reads as follows:

This move contrasts with the previous administration under criminal Joe Biden, who in 2021 issued the first presidential proclamation for Indigenous Peoples’ Day alongside Columbus Day, acknowledging the “wave of devastation for Tribal nations” brought by European explorers.

President Trump’s proclamation explicitly pushes back against these views, framing them as attempts by “left-wing radicals” to “erase our history.”

