October 17, 2025

The administration of President Donald Trump has revoked the visas of at least 50 Mexican politicians and government officials, most of them linked to the ruling Morena party, for alleged ties to drug cartels.

This diplomatic offensive marks a turning point in President Trump’s security strategy, which designates these criminal groups as terrorist organizations and uses DEA intelligence to root out their influence on the U.S. border.

The measure affects more than 50 members of Morena – the party of President Claudia Sheinbaum – and dozens of others from the opposition, although only four have publicly admitted the sanction.

Among them stands out the governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Ávila, who in a statement «categorically» denied any link to organized crime.

However, diplomatic sources indicate that these revocations are part of unprecedented pressure for Mexico to investigate and prosecute its corrupt elites, something previous administrations avoided due to diplomatic sensitivity.

This action expands President Trump’s war on drugs beyond military strikes – such as the recent aerial attacks against Venezuelan drug traffickers’ vessels, which destroyed three ships in September.

The Trump administration is finding new ways to exert more pressure on Mexico.

President Trump had never revoked visas on this scale, reflecting his determination to prioritize U.S. foreign policy first.

For her part, in Mexico, President Claudia Sheinbaum assured during La Mañanera that «she did not have the precise data on the number of visas revoked from Mexican politicians.»

This policy extends across Hispanic America: in Colombia, President Gustavo Petro lost his visa in September for «reckless actions» in New York; in Brazil, more than 20 judges; and in Costa Rica, at least 14, including Nobel Peace Prize winner Óscar Arias.

In Mexico, the impact is greater, with Morena – that leftist bastion inherited from López Obrador – in the eye of the storm, evidencing how cartels have infiltrated the government, facilitating the flow of fentanyl that kills thousands of Americans each year.

This decision comes amidst bilateral tensions: Sheinbaum «collaborates» in joint operations but condemns President Trump’s threats of unilateral military action, which she labels as a violation of Mexican sovereignty.

It is a fact that cartels control key routes, and corruption is very clear in Morena; this poison has spread with senatorial credentials to leaders from Sinaloa and across Mexico, allowing the poison to cross the border with impunity.

President Trump, true to his «America First» promise, demonstrates that he will not tolerate governments captured by the narco.

This revocation is not just diplomacy; it is justice for the victims of fentanyl and a global message: allies of narco-terrorists do not step on U.S. soil.

While the Mexican left complains, conservatives applaud: finally, common sense in the White House!

The Trump administration has indeed revoked the visas of at least 50 Mexican politicians and government officials as part of an intensified crackdown on drug cartels and their alleged political enablers.

This move marks a bold diplomatic escalation, focusing on active serving officials—a step former U.S. ambassadors describe as unprecedented in scale compared to prior administrations.

This aligns with President Trump’s broader “America First” strategy, which earlier this year designated groups like the Sinaloa Cartel and Tren de Aragua as foreign terrorist organizations.

Similar revocations have hit officials in Colombia (including President Gustavo Petro last month over unrelated protests), Brazil, and Costa Rica.

President Trump’s team is leaning into the cartel fight with unapologetic force.

