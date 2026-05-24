By Hal Turner

May 24, 2026

Over night from Friday into Saturday, there was a widespread surge of U.S. Military movement in the Middle East, and a series of actions leading most observers to believe the Iran War is re-starting. At 2:45 AM today, the White House revealed the President “will make an Emergency Announcement” at 4:30 PM Saturday.

The President never speaks on weekends unless something serious is happening.

Even foreign media have noticed several things:

Russia Today (RT) television noted a posting to Social Media by Presidential Aide Dan Scavino, showing a one-second GIF of a B-2 Stealth Bomber, and RT interprets this posting to mean the Iran war is re-starting:

Meanwhile, in Iran the national air space is now cleared. The last time this happened was when hostilities commenced:

From Toronto, Ontario, CANADA, Journalist Mark Slapinksi posted this interesting take: Iran AND Cuba!

From inside Iran, word that the Iranians will sever undersea Internet cables, crippling global financial markets from accessing Middle East Money, as retaliation of Iran is attacked again:

So, by all available information, it ___seems__ (to me) that the B-2 Stealth Bombers are probably already in the air from the USA to Iran, and now, the only thing the rest of us can do is wait to see if / when, the massive explosions begin anew inside Iran.

🚨BOOM! President Trump just posted Iran getting blown to smithereens!🚨

READ MORE:

The Strait of Hormuz Crisis Means the Iran War Can’t End

President Trump Says Iran Must Deliver ‘Right Answers’ to Peace Proposal or Face Renewed Attacks

DON’S THREAT: President Trump Warns of ‘Calm Before Storm’ in Cryptic AI Pic with Lightning Hitting Iran Boats as US & Israel ‘Plot New Strikes’

WALL OF STEEL: The Game-Changing Sci-Fi Style Weapons Fending Off Iran… from Drone Whisperers to Laser Cannons & Commando ‘Ghost Ships’

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump summoned his full National Security Council team for an emergency meeting focused on Iran on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

Vice President JD Vance made an unplanned high-speed return to the White House (with motorcade footage widely shared online), and President Trump held a separate call with several Arab leaders.

This came against the backdrop of stalled or advancing talks to end the 2026 Iran conflict, including a potential framework deal involving the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and limits on Iran’s nuclear program.

President Trump has repeatedly emphasized that the U.S. is “locked and loaded” if talks fail, but he has also granted extensions to pursue diplomacy.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.