By Nick Parker | Georgie English | Patrick Harrington

October 15, 2025

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has been hailed a hostage-saving hero as he labeled his Gaza peace deal as “the historic dawn of a new Middle East.”

The triumphant US president was given a rapturous standing ovation by Israel’s parliament as he announced “the long and painful nightmare is finally over” as 20 Israeli hostages were freed.

President Donald Trump has signed a historic Gaza peace document to help end the two-year war between Israel and Hamas. AP

A Red Cross vehicle transports hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 massacre amid claims Hamas is yet to return all of the deceased hostages. Reuters

Freed Israeli hostage Evyatar David has finally been reunited with his parents after over 370 days in captivity.

The mother and other relatives of Israeli hostage Bar Abraham Kupershtein speak to him on video call. Reuters

Experts fear the world is ‘underestimating the nature of the enemy’ when it comes to Hamas terrorists.

Hamas handed over the last remaining hostages early on Monday morning after more than two years of war.

The terror group was also ordered to return the 28 hostages killed while in captivity but only managed to find the bodies of four, according to Israel.

Speaking in Egypt alongside 30 international leaders, President Trump claimed Hamas are trying to locate the late captives.

He said: “It’s a pretty gruesome task.

“They know the areas [where they’re located] and they’re doing it in conjunction with Israel, and they are going to be finding quite a few of them.”

Earlier in the day, a gleeful President Trump delivered a 65-minute plea for a new era of peace and prosperity in the Middle East.

He addressed a cheering Knesset – Israel‘s parliament – telling them: “After so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a holy land that is finally at peace.

“This is not only the end of a war – this is the end of an age of terror and death and the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God.

“It’s the start of a grand concord and lasting harmony for Israel and all the nations of what will soon be a truly magnificent region.

“This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East.”

Jubilant Israeli MPs donned “Make America Great Again” and “Trump the Peace President” baseball caps as they chanted “Trump, Trump, Trump!” during his speech.

The hostage deal marked the successful first stage in a peace process aimed at healing wounds from decades of conflict across the Middle East.

And the impassioned president urged Israelis and neighboring Arab states to stick to his long-term plan to rejuvenate the region.

He said: “As the dust settles, the smoke fades, the debris is removed, and the ashes clear from the air, the day breaks on a region transformed.

“A beautiful and much brighter future appears suddenly within our reach.

“Israel, with our help, has won all that they can by force of arms.

“This long and difficult war has now ended,” President Trump added before describing the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians as “the granddaddy of them all”.

He went on to say: “Virtually the entire region has endorsed the plan that Gaza will be demilitarized, that Hamas will disarm and Israel’s security will never again be threatened.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump celebrate the ceasefire as they meet in Israel. Getty

The final 20 hostages all freed by Hamas as part of President Trump’s peace plan. AFP

President Trump was lauded throughout the day for bringing peace to the Middle East. Shutterstock Editorial

Turning to smiling Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump said: “You’ve won.

“Now it’s time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East.”

His speech was briefly interrupted as an opposition parliament member held up a piece of paper that read “Recognize Palestine”.

At least one person was escorted out of the building following a brief tussle before a grinning President Trump quipped: “That was very efficient.”

The US leader had landed in Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport on Monday as the Israeli hostages were ferried back to Israeli territory from Gaza.

Air Force One flew directly over a beach where grateful Israelis had marked out a huge “Thank You” on the sands.

President Trump told Netanyahu as he stepped down from the jet: “It’s a great day. Maybe your best day.”

Netanyahu responded: “This is history.”

The two leaders watched the joyous scenes on the ground as all of the hostages were reunited with their loved ones.

One of those released was starving Israeli Evyatar David who was forced by Hamas to dig his own grave in the terror tunnels inside Gaza.

The talented musician was collected by the Red Cross and brought back to Israel, where he was finally able to embrace his parents.

Another freed hostage, Omri Miran, was seen embracing his wife Lishay, while the family of Israeli hostage Bar Abraham Kupershtein spoke to him over a video call.

Around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners released today

Some 1,968 Palestinian prisoners have been released by Israel today, according to two Palestinian prisoner support associations.

It is believed that 250 of them had been serving life sentences.

Elsewhere, Hamas captive Ziv Berman was seen hanging out of an Israeli helicopter pumping his fist, while released victim Alon Ohel was seen beaming.

In return, almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences or detained in Gaza since October 7 were returned to the strip and the West Bank.

Difficult months or even years of negotiations will now be needed to cement the tricky next phases of the plan to install a new government to regenerate Gaza.

AWARD-WINNING PRESIDENT

President Trump was lauded by world leaders throughout the day as chief peacemaker after another conflict was successfully ended.

The ceasefire in Gaza took effect on Friday morning after Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of President Trump’s 20-point peace plan.

Washington now claims to have ended eight wars in total during Trump’s presidency.

The Republican was praised by Israel’s Netanyahu in Tel Aviv as he announced that President Trump would become the first non-Israeli to be awarded “The Israel Prize” – the country’s highest accolade.

Thousands lined the streets of Gaza as Palestinian prisoners were released from Israeli jails. Shutterstock Editorial

Hamas terrorists patrol Gaza City. Getty

The underfire Israeli PM hailed his American ally as the “greatest friend Israel had ever had in the White House.”

President Trump replied with a tribute to the Israeli leader nicknamed “Bibi” saying: “He’s not the easiest guy to deal with, but that’s what makes him great.

“Bibi, you can be a little bit nicer now – you’re not at war anymore.”

Then as he flew from Israel to a peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, President Trump was gifted another accolade by the Egyptians.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi announced that President Trump would get the Order of the Nile – Egypt’s highest honor available to foreign heads of state.

Pakistan also said they would be nominating President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2026 after he was snubbed last week.

Evyatar David was forced to dig his own grave for a Hamas propaganda video earlier this year.

Israelis celebrate the return of the hostages held captive by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. AP

BOTTOMLINE

On October 13-14, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump participated in a historic ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the two-year Gaza war between Israel and Hamas.

The deal, brokered with mediation from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and other parties, was signed during a regional peace summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, involving multiple world leaders.

President Trump addressed the Israeli Knesset (parliament) in Jerusalem, where he hailed the agreement as marking the “historic dawn of a new Middle East,” emphasizing reconstruction efforts in Gaza and praising Israel’s resilience while making limited references to Palestinian perspectives.

He described the day as “tremendous” and outlined a 20-point U.S.-led plan for Gaza’s rebuilding, including a transitional authority overseen by a “board of peace” chaired by the American president, though he avoided committing to specifics on a one-state or two-state solution.

Under the initial phase of the deal, Hamas released all remaining living Israeli hostages—approximately 20 individuals, with the final group freed on October 13—allowing for emotional reunions in Israel, including celebrations in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square.

In exchange, Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees via bus convoys.

The agreement effectively paused hostilities, with Trump declaring the war over, though longer-term governance and security details remain under discussion.

