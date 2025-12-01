By Sayan Bose

December 2, 2025

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has warned dictator Nicolás Maduro to flee Venezuela immediately if he wants to save his family.

It comes as Washington and Caracas sit on the brink of all-out war – with the US president ordering the closure of the South American nation’s airspace.

President Donald Trump, next to first lady Melania Trump, pictured returning to the White House on Sunday. AFP

Nicolás Maduro speaks during a government-organised civic-military rally in Caracas, Venezuela. AP

President Trump confirmed he has spoken to strongman Maduro over the phone, offering him, his wife Cilia Flores and son a safe passage out of the country, the Miami Herald Reports.

In return, Washington demanded that Maduro resign right away and leave Venezuela immediately, along with his aides, to allow the restoration of democratic rule.

A source said that the call, which the New York Times reported took place last week, was viewed as a last-ditch effort to avoid a confrontation.

President Donald Trump has spoken to Nicolas Maduro over the phone. Reuters

But it is understood that both leaders failed to reach a detente after Caracas refused Washington’s ultimatum.

When asked if he had spoken with Maduro, President Trump said, “I don’t want to comment on it. The answer is yes.”

President Trump said, “I wouldn’t say it went well or badly; it was a phone call,” regarding the conversation.

On Saturday, President Trump said the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela should be considered “closed in its entirety”.

The move – widely interpreted in Venezuela as a prelude to an imminent attack – stirred anxiety and sowed chaos in Caracas.

Soon reports emerged that a presidential jet flew from Caracas to the border with Brazil after the announcement.

According to the ADSB Exchange website, which monitors flight tracking data, the aircraft departed from Caracas and flew to the border with the Brazilian state of Roraima before returning to the Venezuelan capital.

The aircraft was an Airbus A-319 operated by Conviasa, a Venezuelan state-owned airline, CNN Brazil reported.

The plane landed at Santa Elena de Uairén Airport, about 250km from the border with Brazil, before returning to Caracas.

The plane is described by the website as a “VIP government aircraft” and has been used by dictator Nicolás Maduro on official trips.

It is not clear if Maduro was on that plane.

The Brazilian Army command on the border has no information indicating a possible escape of the Venezuelan dictator.

Meanwhile, KLM will continue to send flights to Caribbean destinations, including Curaçao and Aruba, despite President Trump’s orders.

When asked whether his airspace comments meant strikes against Venezuela were imminent, President Trump said: “Don’t read anything into it.”

The US military has sent the world’s biggest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford to join Trump’s drug-busting force in the Caribbean. AFP

A US Air Force Boeing C-5 Galaxy in Puerto Rico. AFP

The Trump administration has been weighing Venezuela-related options to combat what it has portrayed as Maduro’s role in supplying illegal drugs that have killed Americans.

The socialist Venezuelan president has denied having any links to the illegal drug trade.

Plans are reportedly being drawn up that could see bombings on military installations, cocaine labs – and even dictator Nicholás Maduro’s palace in Caracas – after the Department of War launched Operation Southern Spear.

WAR ON DRUGS

President Trump could strike Venezuela ‘in the coming days’ as the US military launches ‘Southern Spear’ mission to wipe out drug cartels

American forces hit at least 21 vessels in two months, killing more than 80 alleged smugglers. X/SecWar

President Trump told military service members last week the US would “very soon” begin land operations to stop suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers.

It is the clearest signal yet that the US forces are now openly preparing for a military confrontation against Venezuela.

Carnage in Caracas

And the strikes could target everything from army bases to drug labs, drug trafficking installations, and Maduro’s fierce guerrilla camps.

Top of the list would be strategic military installations to ensure minimal resistance of force from Caracas.

This includes the La Orchila air and naval base – a strategic island used for large-scale naval and air drills.

The second key military installation could be the El Libertador Air Base, which serves as Venezuela’s main air base and logistics hub.

Fort Tiuna Main military complex in Caracas, which hosts the Defense Ministry headquarters, could also be bombed to wipe out the country’s top military leadership.

Apart from these, the US forces will seek to destroy every major narcotics hub across the country.

This includes cocaine production labs, logistical centers and transport facilities.

President Trump’s options

Military experts argue that the easiest way for President Trump to wipe out his targets inside Venezuela would be long-range bombings using US fighter jets and missile strikes.

Some 10,000 troops have gathered in the region, backed up by dozens of warships, submarines and fighter jets, armed with hundreds of long-range missiles.

The US military has sent the world’s biggest warship to join President Trump’s drug-busting naval force in the Caribbean.

State-of-the-art Gerald R Ford Carrier Strike Group has joined the American ring of steel stationed near Venezuelan waters.

FLYING DESTROYERS

President Trump deploys DEADLIEST weapons to Venezuela as terrifying B-1 bombers that carry 75,000lbs of bombs leave Maduro quaking

Two B-1B Lancer bombers flew near Venezuelan airspace in a show of force. Getty

The deadly aircraft permanently assigned to the ship include the 18E Super Hornet, the 18G Growler, the 2D Advanced Hawkeye, and the 2A Greyhound, alongside Seahawks.

USS Gerald R Ford and its accompanying carrier strike group comes packed with 5,000 sailors and 75 attack-and-support aircraft, including F-18 fighter jets.

Meanewhile, stealth F-35s, Reaper drones, eight warships and even a nuclear-powered submarine are lurking off Maduro’s coast.

B2 and B1 bombers capable of carrying the 30,000lb “Massive Ordnance Penetrator” have flown sorties off the coast of Venezuela.

And there are enough warships and submarines in the area to carry almost 500 long-range Tomahawk precision cruise missiles.

Military helicopters and intelligence assets from the CIA are also keeping a close eye on Venezuela, with Pentagon planners reportedly preparing contingencies to seize ports and airfields if ordered.

WATCH YOUR BACK

President Trump okays covert CIA operations inside Venezuela & doesn’t rule out feared US spies assassinating tyrant Maduro

The decision marks a shift from sanctions and diplomacy to secret intelligence actions

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro with wife Cilia Flores. IVAN ALVARADO

Venezuelans are preparing for all-out war. AP

Spiraling tensions between Washington and Caracas have sparked huge military drills in Venezuela. Reuters

Venezuelan troops are firing guns in a pathetic attempt to deter President Trump. X/@visegrad24/status

Venezuela’s Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez (R) observing a soldier holding an Igla-S (a Russian-made portable surface-to-air missile system. AFP

Members of the Venezuelan military high command inspecting a Russian-made Buk M2E missile system during a training exercise in Caracas. AFP

