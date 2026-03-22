By Michael Sinkewicz

March 23, 2026

President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran on Saturday, warning the U.S. would strike its power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

“If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!” President Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The president’s threat represents a notable escalation in rhetoric as tensions surge over the strategically vital waterway.

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a global choke point for oil and gas transport that supplies roughly one-fifth of the world’s crude oil, has been largely limited since early March, shortly after the war with Iran began.

US SIGNALS READINESS TO ESCORT TANKERS THROUGH HORMUZ AS TRAFFIC THINS BUT NO MISSION LAUNCHED

President Trump’s post comes after he told reporters Friday that reopening the strait was a “simple military maneuver.”

“It’s relatively safe, but you need a lot of help in the sense of you need ships, you need volume,” he said.

The president added that NATO hasn’t had the “courage” to assist the U.S. with reopening the waterway.

PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS US ‘OBLITERATED’ TARGETS IN STRIKE ON KEY IRANIAN OIL HUB

“NATO could help us, but they so far haven’t had the courage to do so, and others could help us,” President Trump said.

“But, you know, we don’t use it. You know, at a certain point, it’ll reopen itself.”

Earlier Friday, President Trump ripped NATO on Truth Social as “cowards,” saying they “complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz.”

A growing group of countries has signed onto a joint statement signaling their “readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage” through the strait.

The joint statement said, “We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait,” and, “We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning.”

The statement was attributed to leaders from more than 20 countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

“We condemn in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure including oil and gas installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces,” the statement reads.

NATO HEAVYWEIGHTS BALK AT HORMUZ MISSION AS TRUMP WARNS ALLIANCE AT RISK

President said that most NATO allies don’t want to get involved with military operations

“We express our deep concern about the escalating conflict. We call on Iran to cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping, and to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817,” the statement continued.

Earlier this week, U.S. forces struck Iran’s anti-ship missile sites near the Strait of Hormuz with 5,000-pound bunker-buster bombs, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

Fox News Digital’s Greg Norman-Diamond contributed to this report.

READ MORE:

President Trump Says He’ll Be ‘Bombing the Hell’ Out of Iran after Regime Threatens to Abduct US Military Staff Following Kharg Island ‘Obliteration’

US deploys A-10 Warthogs, Apache Helicopters to Secure Strait of Hormuz

President Trump Expects Iran War to End ‘Soon’

Dramatic Moment US Blitzes Mine-laying Ships after Iran ‘Plants Bombs’ in Strait of Hormuz to Choke Global Oil Supply

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump issued the ultimatum, directly threatening U.S. strikes on Iranian power infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz isn’t fully reopened to international shipping within 48 hours.

This comes amid an escalating Iran-Israel conflict (now in its fourth week), where Iran has effectively blocked or restricted the strait— a narrow chokepoint between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that carries about 20% of global oil trade and vital LNG shipments.

Analysts are warning of a potential “Black Monday” if escalation follows—further oil spikes, stock market turmoil, and energy chaos.

The U.S. Navy has been postured for escorting tankers, but direct strikes would mark a major escalation from proxy actions to overt U.S.-Iran confrontation.

This fits President Trump’s long-standing “maximum pressure” approach toward Iran, prioritizing American energy security and global trade lanes over gradual diplomacy.

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