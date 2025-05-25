By Baxter Dmitry

May 26, 2025

After years of sealed files, redacted records, and media stonewalling, official government documents have finally surfaced — obtained through legitimate channels and cross-verified with tax filings and Social Security data.

And here’s the bombshell: The man once hailed as the leader of the free world… is not who he says he is.

Multiple Social Security numbers — all fraudulent. Foreign citizenship ties. A paper trail that screams fraud.

According to investigators, Barack Obama is not just undocumented — he’s a foreign agent who has spent decades operating inside the highest office in the land.

And now, thanks to internal efforts led by ICE Director Tom Homan and key figures within Trump’s immigration enforcement task force, the walls are closing in.

But not without resistance.

Because the Deep State knows — if Obama falls, they all fall. The media. The intelligence community. The global financiers. The tech elite.

Their golden boy was never just a president… he was their firewall.

And when that firewall crumbles — the truth comes flooding in.

The question now isn’t whether they’ll try to stop it. It’s how far they’re willing to go to keep the gullible masses under their spell.

Tonight… we go deeper than the birth certificate. Deeper than the sealed records.

Deeper than the Ivy League classrooms where no one remembers seeing him. Deeper than the lies of hope and change.

Because behind the polished speeches… the Nobel Peace Prize… and the carefully CIA-crafted persona of Barack Hussein Obama — lies a secret so glaring, it may be the biggest open-source fraud in American history.

And no, we’re not talking about where he was born.

We’re talking about the Social Security number. A number that — by all logic, by all administrative precedent — should not belong to him.

Let me introduce you to Harry J. Buenel — a Russian immigrant born in 1890, who came to the U.S. in 1924. He lived out his years quietly in Connecticut, was issued SSN 042-68-4425 sometime around 1977… and died not long after in Hawaii.

Where was Obama at the time? A teenager living with his grandparents in Honolulu.

And where Obama’s grandmother work? In the probate office of the Honolulu courthouse — the very place where death records and estate files of deceased residents passed through.

You connecting the dots yet?

See, Harris J. Bruenel never collected Social Security. He never had children. So when he died, the system was never alerted. His number remained active — just sitting there… unclaimed… unused… like a ghost identity.

And then suddenly, a young man with political ambitions named Barack Hussein Obama starts using that number.

Coincidence? Or convenience?

Investigators believe that Obama’s grandmother, knowing her grandson’s citizenship status was problematic — whether due to a foreign birth or the Indonesian adoption — accessed probate files and cherry-picked a clean, inactive SSN.

A number that wouldn’t trigger alerts. Wouldn’t raise flags. Wouldn’t be noticed.

Until now.

Mr. Harris Bruenel spent the majority of his adult life in Connecticut — and, as a result, was issued a Social Security Number beginning with 042, a prefix uniquely designated for residents of that state.

Barack H. Obama, on the other hand, never lived in Connecticut. Never worked there. Never studied there. There is absolutely no legitimate reason for his SSN to begin with 042. None. Yet somehow… it does.

This isn’t just some run-of-the-mill case of Social Security fraud.

This reeks of coordination. Protection. A cover-up operating at the highest levels.

Because Obama didn’t just use one fraudulent Social Security number during his rise to power — he used two.

And the second one? That’s where the mask really starts to slip.

The second number traced back to Obama belongs to none other than the deceased mother of Harry C. Balantin — the chief actuary of the Social Security Administration.

Let that sink in.

Not some random citizen. Not an obscure paper trail. But the mother of the man sitting atop the very system tasked with issuing and safeguarding Social Security numbers.

Coincidence? Not a chance.

There is no universe where Obama could use that number — tied to that woman — unless he had inside help.

This isn’t sloppy fraud. This is a signal. A flex. A quiet reminder that the system protects its own.

This is the Deep State leaving fingerprints all over the crime scene… because they had lost all fear of being caught.

But times have changed. The global elite are being evicted from D.C. and crimes that were once buried beneath layers of bureaucracy and media denial are now under a glaring spotlight.

And for Barack Obama, that spotlight is burning hot.

Insiders say the case is rapidly building — and President Trump has signaled that military justice may be on the table.

As a foreign agent who usurped the presidency, Obama could soon face a military tribunal — the kind reserved not for political rivals… but for enemies of the United States.

According to ICE Director Tom Homan, who insiders reveal is “champing at the bit” to arrest the former president, the question isn’t if they’re moving. It’s when.

Now, former FBI agents are stepping out of the shadows — blowing the whistle on just how deep the rot goes.

According to multiple insiders, Barack Obama wasn’t just protected by the intelligence community… he was one of their own. A CIA asset.

And the kicker? They all knew.

As far back as 2008 — maybe earlier — the Bureau, the Agency, the entire alphabet soup of federal power brokers understood exactly what he was.

They didn’t just cover up the crime — they enabled it. Because when you’re playing for the Deep State… the only law is “do as thou wilt.”

On March 1st, 2012, Andrew Breitbart suddenly collapsed and died. The official story? “Natural causes.” But the timing was anything but natural.

Just weeks earlier, Breitbart had publicly declared that he possessed explosive video footage of Barack Obama, claiming the former president was never properly vetted during the 2008 campaign.

He promised, in his own words, that the videos would “greatly affect the 2012 election” — and that he would release them just before November.

That October surprise never came.

Breitbart died in his early 40s — healthy, outspoken, and suddenly gone. But the real twist came next.

The coroner assigned to his autopsy mysteriously died of arsenic poisoning. And the coroner who examined that body? Well, he knew exactly what was expected of him.

When the cabal chose Obama, he wasn’t just a candidate — he was the culmination of their plans. And anyone who gets too close to the truth about him and the liberal elite… tends to vanish.

The case against Obama just keeps getting stronger.

A graphic designer sparked outrage on the left by using design software to analyze and debunk the authenticity of Barack Obama’s official White House birth certificate.

Graphic Designer Shocked as Advanced Software Exposes Obama’s Birth Certificate as Fake

In a shocking video demonstration, the designer downloaded the official document directly from the White House website and proceeded to dissect its layers in Adobe Illustrator.

The designer claims that the birth certificate, which was publicly released during Obama’s presidency to quell speculation about his birthplace, is not a single, cohesive document.

Instead, he alleges it is made up of multiple separate boxes that were poorly assembled in what he described as a “terrible Photoshop job.”

“No legitimate document would ever look like this,” he declared, explaining that official certificates are typically scanned as a single, uneditable file.

Watch:

The video has reignited debates over the authenticity of Obama’s birth certificate, a controversy that gained traction during his presidency but was widely dismissed as a baseless conspiracy theory.

Critics argue that the designer’s findings could simply be the result of how the document was digitized and uploaded, rather than proof of forgery.

Obama’s entire backstory was manufactured — a carefully crafted myth sold to the public. The results were devastating. And now, the cracks are showing.

This new video has reignited the controversy over Obama’s birthplace, raising questions about whether the designer’s claims will prompt further investigation or be dismissed as another political conspiracy

More and more voices from his college days are stepping forward, exposing the truth about who he really was — and wasn’t.

The case against him isn’t just strong… it’s overwhelming.

Classmates of his Columbia ’83 Political Science graduating class are now admitting the former president did not attend the university, despite Obama’s official backstory stating that he earned his degree at the prestigious school.

Wayne Allyn Root, a Columbia graduate from that same class, says he has asked his classmates if they have any memory of Barack, and none of them can remember anything about the future president during their four years at Columbia.

“I asked every classmate I met at our 30th reunion, many of them Political Science majors, if they ever met, or saw, or heard of Obama. The answer was a resounding NO from every one of them. I asked if they found this strange, or worried how this was possible? They all answered YES.

“I asked if they thought it was possible to be a Political Science major and never meet a fellow major in our small classes? They all gave me a very strange look and answered NO. So I asked, “How could this be possible? Can you explain this?” No one had an answer.”

Wayne Allyn Root freely admits he voted for Obama in both 2008 and 2012 — he has no vendetta, just questions. He simply wants the truth. And he’s not alone.

Even some Columbia professors have quietly expressed doubt about Obama’s claims of attending the Ivy League institution — because when it comes to his time there, no one seems to remember him.

“One classmate told me he was present when one of the most honored professors in Columbia University history gave a speech to alumni a couple of years ago. The speech was followed by Q&A. This beloved professor was asked about Obama at Columbia. He said, ‘I have my doubts about the story.’ The crowd was stunned. He immediately went onto the next question and never elaborated.”

So who is Barack Obama?

His older brother Malik claims the president has been lying about everything including where he was born.

The Columbia ’83 Political Science graduating class and their professors never met him.

And he’s been using dead people’s social security numbers his entire life.

The man is a carefully constructed fake, designed to inflict maximum damage on America and the free world.

And we haven’t even touched on the mountain of evidence, including official government documents, that Barack’s wife Michelle is actually a man.

Where does the deception end?

After years of cover-ups, sealed records, and media complicity, the walls are finally closing in.

With Tom Homan, ICE, and the Trump administration pulling the threads, Barack Hussein Obama may soon face the reckoning that’s long been denied.

Because when the truth about the Deep State’s puppet is fully exposed, it won’t just be Obama on trial — it’ll be the entire corrupt machine that propped him up.

Justice is no longer a dream. It’s on the horizon.

The Nature of the Allegations

President Trump’s assertions center around the idea that Obama, who served as the 44th President of the United States, is a "foreign enemy."

According to President Trump, the documents reveal discrepancies in Obama’s citizenship status that amount to fraud.

This allegation plays into longstanding conspiracy theories surrounding Obama’s birthplace and eligibility to serve as president, which have been repeatedly discredited by various investigations and fact-checking organizations.

The Role of Government Documents

The emergence of these government documents is being hailed by some as a breakthrough in the ongoing discourse regarding Obama’s citizenship.

The documents allegedly provide evidence that contradicts Obama’s public statements about his birth and citizenship. They are said to have been cross-verified with tax records, adding a layer of credibility to the claims being made.

However, the authenticity and context of these documents are crucial and remain subjects of scrutiny.

