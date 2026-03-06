By Cristina Laila

March 7, 2026

President Trump on Thursday fired Kristi Noem as DHS Chief and immediately announced her replacement.

Senator Markwayne Mullin (OK) will become the next Secretary of Homeland Security effective March 31.

Markwayne Mullin will have to be confirmed by the Senate.

“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026. The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida,” President Trump said.

“I thank Kristi for her service at “Homeland,”” President Trump said on Truth Social.

“Serving 10 years in the United States House of Representatives, and 3 in the Senate, Markwayne has done a tremendous job representing the wonderful People of Oklahoma, where I won all 77 out of 77 Counties — in 2016, 2020, and 2024! A MAGA Warrior, and former undefeated professional MMA fighter, Markwayne truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda,” President Trump said.

“As the only Native American in the Senate, Markwayne is a fantastic advocate for our incredible Tribal Communities,” he said.

“Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. Markwayne will make a spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” President Trump said.

Earlier Thursday The Wall Street Journal, citing advisors, reported that President Trump was gearing up to fire Kristi Noem.

Separately, NBC News reported earlier Thursday morning that President Trump was not happy with Kristi Noem’s performance during the Congressional hearings.

“Trump has been speaking this week with Republican lawmakers about his displeasure with Noem and has made clear in those conversations that he is considering replacing her, according to two Republican lawmakers, a person familiar with White House’s thinking and three people familiar with the president’s private discussions,” NBC News said.

In an interview with NBC News, the president said Noem was “a fine person. She did a good job.” But President Trump also said he was a “big fan” of his pick, Markwayne Mullin. “It wasn’t a hard choice.”

