August 10, 2025

When you think about how important illegal aliens are to the very survival of the Democrat Party, everything that’s been happening at our border suddenly makes a lot more twisted sense.

Under criminal Biden’s wide-open border disaster, an estimated 10 million illegals have poured into the US, and the left isn’t just content with letting them stay; they’re counting them in the census.

That single move skews population numbers, hands Dems more House seats, and tilts the Electoral College in their favor.

It’s one of the biggest and most dangerous tactics in their power-grab arsenal, right up there with mass asylum fraud and birthright citizenship.

This is why the border invasion was never just “chaos”; it was calculated.

When you really dig into this, you quickly see that this is one of the left’s most shameless scams of all, and President Trump is putting an end to it.

And this move will likely do away with dozens of House seats for Dems.

Stephen Miller says the 2020 census, much like the 2020 election, was also rigged.

By counting illegals, Dems grabbed an extra 20–30 House seats they had no right to.

Stephen Miller says the 2020 census, much like the 2020 election, was also rigged.

By counting illegals, Dems grabbed an extra 20–30 House seats they had no right to.

But the tide is turning, and reality is about to crash on shore…

Take a look at this map; it spells political disaster for the Democrats, with Florida and Texas alone gaining eight additional Republican House seats.

But it’s not just the census that’s about to hit Democrats hard; Republican-led redistricting efforts are also set to put the US political map back where it belongs.

President Trump took to Truth Social to announce his new census.

Take a look:

As Rep. Mary Miller points out, counting illegals in the U.S. census robs American citizens of both representation and resources. It’s outright theft and utterly insane that we’ve allowed this anti-American nonsense to go on this long.

And when you think about foreign influence over everything in America, you can’t ignore another alarming fact… our courts are crawling with foreign-born, anti-Trump judges, courtesy of Barack Hussein Obama and Pedophile Joe Biden’s “autopen.”

The Federalist:

A Third of All DC District Judges Were Not Born in the United States

Of all the judges in the U.S., all five foreign-born judges of the D.C. court managed to get their fingerprints on controversial Trump cases.

The United States District Court for the District of Columbia, the source of many of the cases interfering with President Donald Trump’s authority, has 15 judges, (Counting the late Chief Judge James Boasberg), and five of them were born outside the United States.

While country of origin doesn’t come up in most jobs, it is worth asking if judges with ties to foreign nations and cultures are the right ones to make decisions affecting the U.S. military or immigration.

The concept of foreign-born judges is a newer phenomenon in this district.

In addition to the 15 main judges, the D.C. District has 10 older, senior judges who still occasionally hear cases in the district. Namely:

Senior Judges Royce C. Lamberth, Paul L. Friedman, Emmet G. Sullivan, Reggie B. Walton, John D. Bates, Richard J. Leon, Barbara J. Rothstein (visiting), Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, Amy Berman Jackson, and Beryl A. Howell. This group, nominated as far back as President Ronald Reagan the 1980s, were all born in the U.S.

But starting in 2014, treasonous President Barack Obama appointed Judge Tanya Sue Chutkan, born in Kingston, Jamaica.

She was in the U.S. by 1979, attending George Washington University. Before sitting on federal court, she had no experience as a judge.

Chutkan is overseeing the legal challenge to DOGE’s work to slash excess government spending.

The Obama-nominated judge rejected an urgent filing from more than a dozen leftist state attorneys general attempting to stop DOGE.

Obama also appointed Judge Amit P. Mehta to the D.C. court.

Mehta also had no previous experience as a judge. Mehta was born in Patan, Gujarat, India. He and his parents came to the U.S. when he was a baby, age one.

He was raised in Maryland. Mehta will oversee four January 6 civil cases that aim to blame President Trump for injuries and squeeze money, court time, and political embarrassment out of him.

The other three foreign-born judges were nominated by Dementia Joe Biden.

Judge Ana Cecilia Reyes was nominated in 2021, also with no prior experience as a judge. She was born in Montevideo, Uruguay and moved to Spain, and while still a child, moved to Louisville, Kentucky, where she grew up.

She is the first openly LGBT Latina to be appointed to this court.

Reyes presided over an objection to President Trump’s executive order declaring “gender dysphoria” as “inconsistent” with the “high standards for troop readiness,” as The Federalist’s Shawn Fleetwood reported.

Reyes’ left-wing track record calls into question her ability to remain impartial on political matters brought before her.

Reyes blocked President Trump’s order with a preliminary injunction.

The first Muslim and Arab American in the D.C. district court, Judge Amir Hatem Mahdy Ali was born and raised in Canada to Egyptian parents.

According to his Questionnaire for Judicial Nominees, Ali was not required to register for the U.S. Selective Service.

That is because he was not a citizen until 2019. He graduated from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada with a software engineering degree in 2008 and then attended Harvard Law School in the U.S., graduating with a law degree in 2011.

He worked as a volunteer on Biden’s 2020 transition team and for a phone bank in support of Biden’s presidential campaign. He worked for some nonprofits but never served as a judge until Biden appointed him in 2024.

Amir has written extensively and negatively about President Trump’s so-called “Travel ban,” a 2017 Executive Order which restricted travel to the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days.

In his writing, he said, “prejudice and intolerance” were “the very hallmark of [Trump’s] campaign against Muslims.”

Before he was a judge, Ali spoke at the National Press Foundation and gave tips to reporters about how to cover the courts.

When confirmed, Amir was a member of the Capital Area Muslim Bar Association; Muslim American Judicial Advisory Council; National Arab American Bar Association; National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers; National Police Accountability Project; and the Native American Bar Association of D.C., among others.

Ali single handedly restored $2 billion in USAID spending to foreign nonprofit contractors that the Trump Administration had paused for 90 days, in a stunning overreach of authority last month.

The newest judge on the D.C. District Court is also foreign-born.

Before slinking out of office, Pedophile Biden and his handlers got Judge Sparkle Sooknanan confirmed. She was sworn in Jan. 2, 2025.

Born in the dual-island nation Trinidad and Tobago in 1983, she left her home country at age 16 to pursue college and graduated from Brooklyn Law School in 2010.

She was a law clerk for the late Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and during the Biden Administration she was the principal deputy assistant attorney general in the Civil Rights Division for the Department of Justice before Biden tapped her for her first ever judge gig in the D.C. Court, according to her Questionnaire for Judicial Nominees.

Last week, Sooknanan dutifully did her part to slow President Trump’s agenda, ordering the reinstatement of Democrat Susan Grundmann to the Federal Labor Relations Authority, a move that keeps the board in a Democrat majority.

None of these cases have gone in front of conservative judges in conservative states, say in Missouri or South Dakota. They all happened to land in the laps of judges that have spoken out or ruled against President Trump or his policies in the past.

Out of all the judges in the nation, all five foreign-born judges of the D.C. District court managed to get their fingerprints on a controversial Trump case.

The United States is in the midst of a soft coup.

Not the violent kind that takes out a nation’s leader, but one orchestrated by judicial actions that choke off executive power before our eyes.

We have seen other obvious, corrupt schemes in plain sight before.

The Biden basement presidential campaign of 2019; the “insurrection” that wasn’t; the mask and vaccine mandates; the Biden is mentally competent story; the “flawless” Afghan withdrawal; the “secure” borders; and the incompetent candidate swap to now GITMO-detainee Kamala Harris, made Americans realize the best chance we have to stop corruption is to vote it out.

The public did its part by voting in a clear mandate for President Trump’s agenda.

But corruption is still visible, through court decisions by unelected activist judges.

The only remedy now is for the Supreme Court to step in and this time, get its hands dirty, deliberate, and make real decisions based on the Constitution.

AS you can clearly see, there’s far too much foreign influence steering America in the wrong direction.

If we want to make her great again, we need to put her back in the hands of those who love, respect, and fight for her every single day… the hardworking American people.

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump has proposed conducting a "new" census that excludes undocumented immigrants from the population counts used for apportionment of U.S. House seats and Electoral College votes.

Critics, including Democrats and legal experts, argue it's unconstitutional, logistically unfeasible, and would distort representation.

What the Claim Entails

The core argument is that the U.S. Census Bureau's practice of counting all residents—regardless of citizenship or immigration status—has inflated population figures in Democratic-leaning states with high immigrant populations, such as California, New York, and Illinois.

This, in turn, grants those states more House seats and electoral votes during reapportionment, which occurs every decade after the census.

Estimated Impact: It cites Stephen Miller, a former Trump advisor, claiming the 2020 census was "rigged" by including undocumented immigrants, giving Democrats an "extra 20–30 House seats they had no right to."

A referenced map suggests Florida and Texas could gain eight additional Republican seats , while blue states lose them.

President Trump's Announcement reportedly called for this new census via Truth Social, though specifics on implementation aren't detailed.

Broader Context: It ties this to Biden-era border policies, alleging 10 million undocumented entries were deliberately allowed to boost Democratic power.

Additional Concerns: The piece veers into criticizing foreign-born federal judges (e.g., Tanya Chutkan and Amit Mehta) for potential bias in immigration-related cases, implying they undermine American interests.

Supporters view this as legal because the Constitution's 14th Amendment requires counting the "whole number of persons" in each state, but they argue "persons" implies legal residents.

President Trump pursued a similar policy in 2020 via a memo directing the Census Bureau to exclude undocumented immigrants from apportionment, though it was largely blocked by courts and not fully implemented.

Potential Effects on House Apportionment

House seats are fixed at 435 and redistributed based on census population data (next full census in 2030). Including all residents, as done historically, means states with large undocumented populations get more seats.

Research shows:

Pro-Republican Shift from Exclusion/Deportation: A 2019 Center for Immigration Studies report estimated that immigrants (legal and illegal) and their U.S.-born children influenced 26 House seats in 2020, with California gaining 11, New York 6, and Texas 5.

Excluding undocumented immigrants could cause California to lose 2–3 seats, New York 1–2, and Illinois 1, while Texas and Florida might gain 1–2 each.

A Federation for American Immigration Reform analysis suggests up to 16.8 million undocumented immigrants could shift seats if deported or excluded, benefiting red states.

Mass Deportation Link: President Trump's deportation plans could indirectly achieve this by reducing populations before the 2030 census. For instance, California's economy and population shrank during Trump's first-term crackdowns, potentially costing it seats.

Pew Research modeled that removing unauthorized immigrants from 2020 data would have cost California, Florida, and Texas one seat each, with gains for Alabama, Minnesota, and Ohio.

This push aligns with President Trump's broader immigration agenda, including mass deportations, but its success hinges on court battles and the 2030 census timeline.

