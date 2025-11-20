By Cullen Linebarger

November 21, 2025

President Trump woke up this morning in an absolute rage after learning six congressional Democrats were calling for members of the military and intelligence community to commit treason against America.

Outrageous! Six Congressional Democrats Call for ‘Soft Coup,’ Demand Members of the Military Commit Treason and DEFY Orders from President Trump

Congressional Democrats are now encouraging members of the military and intelligence community to sabotage President Trump from within.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Senators Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Mark Kelly of Arizona, along with Representatives Chris DeLuzio of Pennsylvania, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, and Jason Crow of Colorado, posted a video on Tuesday essentially ordering these professionals to betray Trump and implement a ‘soft coup,’ rendering him powerless to carry out his policies.

They said the Trump Administration is pitting the military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens and that those in these communities swore an oath to defend the Constitution.

The prescription the members offered was nothing short of insurrection: refuse so-called ‘illegal’ orders from President Trump.

On Thursday, President Trump posted on Truth Social, linking to a story from the Washington Examiner about the video.

A furious President Trump called the video “seditious” and stated that these “traitors” should be arrested.

President Trump later added another angry post calling the video “really bad and dangerous for our country,” while again calling the behavior seditious and asking if they should be locked up.

To eliminate any confusion that President Trump was dead serious about putting these quislings on trial, he re-truthed several posts agreeing with him.

Will President Trump get his wish? The ball will soon be in Attorney General Pam Bondi’s court, so we may find out shortly.

BOTTOMLINE

A group of six Democratic members of Congress—Senators Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ), along with Representatives Chris DeLuzio (D-PA), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), and Jason Crow (D-CO)—released a short video on social media on November 18, 2025, addressing U.S. military service members and intelligence professionals.

In the video, titled “Don’t Give Up the Ship,” the lawmakers emphasized the oath to protect and defend the Constitution, stating that threats to it are coming “from right here at home.”

They claimed the Trump administration is “pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens,” and reminded viewers that under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, service members must obey lawful orders but refuse illegal ones.

Key lines included: “You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders. No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution.” They added that vigilance is critical and pledged support, saying, “We have your back.”

The video did not specify any particular orders from President Trump as illegal but appeared to reference broader concerns about potential domestic deployments or actions against “narcoterrorists” without congressional approval, amid recent Democratic legislation to limit such authority.

The release is an incitement to defy lawful orders from President Trump (as commander-in-chief) and his Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, potentially amounting to treason, sedition, or a “soft coup.”

Hegseth dismissed it as “Stage 4 TDS” (Trump Derangement Syndrome).

