By Jack Davis

January 26, 2026

President Donald Trump warned Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday that he could slap a 100 percent tariff on all Canadian imports as a result of a Canadian partnership with China.

“If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘Drop Off Port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken,” President Trump wrote in a post on the Truth Social social media platform.

During President Trump’s second term, he has often referred to Canada as the “51st state,” substituting “governor” for the title of “prime minister.”

“China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life,” President Trump warned.

President Trump said cozying up to China will also have direct economic consequences.

“If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” President Trump posted.

As noted by Fox News, Carney visited China earlier in January. The trip resulted in an agreement giving China a 6.1 percent tariff rate on up to 49,000 electric vehicles that it can export to Canada.

China also announced that by March 1, it would drop the tariff rate on Canadian canola seed to 15 percent.

The latest spat comes after President Trump and Carney clashed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

In an implied jab at President Trump, Carney called upon “middle powers” to fight back against larger ones, according to CNBC.

“Great powers have begun using economic integration as weapons. Tariffs as leverage, financial infrastructure as coercion, supply chains as vulnerabilities to be exploited,” he said.

Coming after a nasty, public spat over President Trump’s proposed use of tariffs amid the tug of wills between America and Europe over control of Greenland, Carney said, “the rules-based international order” has collapsed while superpowers “pursue their interests using economic integration as a weapon of coercion.”

President Trump’s plans for a “Golden Dome” system to protect the United States from missile attacks from abroad have also stirred controversy with Canada.

In May, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that Canada’s coverage under the Golden Dome would cost the country $61 billion. It would cost Canada nothing if it became the 51st state, President Trump wrote.

The Canadian ambassador to the United Nations responded by blasting the Golden Dome as a “protection racket,” according to Newsmax.

While at Davos, President Trump said that his plan to defend the United States keeps Canada safe, according to Fox News.

President Trump withdraws ‘Board of Peace’ invitation to Carney in widening rift with Canada

POTUS Trump snubs Canada by withdrawing the country’s invite to join the ‘most prestigious Board of Leaders ever’.

“We’re building a Golden Dome that’s going to, just by its very nature, going to be defending Canada. Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way. They should be grateful also,” President Trump said during the forum in Davos.

“But they’re not. I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn’t so grateful. They should be grateful to us, Canada,” he said.

“Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements.”

READ MORE:

President Donald Trump’s Tariffs Kill Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in China, Mexico, and Canada, drawing investment to the United States

President Trump stands firm on tariffs: Mexico, Canada, and China face new trade measures over fentanyl crisis

Separatism Is Surging in the Oil-Rich Province of Alberta, Where Many Want to Ditch Ultraliberal Canada and Become the 51st State of the United States

CANADA, UNSAFE FOR JEWS: Israel’s National Security Council Issues Travel Warning for Jews, Israelis in Canada

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump recently issued a strong warning to Canada regarding its trade negotiations with China, threatening to impose a 100% tariff on all Canadian goods entering the United States if Canada proceeds with the deal.

The feud has personal elements, with Carney criticizing President Trump’s pursuit of acquiring Greenland and, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, declaring the end of a rules-based global order, urging middle powers to unite because “if you are not at the table, you are on the menu.”

These comments drew a standing ovation from world leaders but prompted President Trump to revoke Canada’s invitation to his “Board of Peace” for international conflicts and Gaza’s future.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.