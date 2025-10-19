By Paul Serran

October 19, 2025

Along with the largest military detachment to Latin America since the darkest days of the Cold War, it arises now that US President Donald J. Trump has deployed the ‘Night Stalkers’, one of the Army’s most secretive regiments, to the theater of operations.

The US has struck five alleged Venezuelan ‘narco-boats’ over the last two months.

While Maduro claims a million-strong militia, military experts say his army is just 125,000 strong with obsolete equipment.

Daily Mail reported:

“President Trump has deployed B-52 nuclear bombers, guided missile destroyers, F-35B fighter jets, P-8 Poseidon spy planes, a nuclear submarine and around 6,500 troops. Included in that group is the Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, known as the ‘Night Stalkers.’

The elite aviation unit provides precision air support for special operations forces including the Green Berets, the Navy SEALs and Delta Force.”

Troops from Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment in action.

The Night Stalkers have been deployed in counter-terrorism operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, in recent years.

“The Night Stalkers, so-called for their capability to strike undetected during the hours of darkness, represent US special operations’ aviation backbone bringing stealth and precision. […] They employ highly modified Chinook, Black Hawk and assault and attack configurations of Little Bird helicopters.”

Yesterday, the US military on Friday announced it is holding two survivors aboard a Navy ship after pulling them out of a suspected drug boat that was targeted by a strike.

The drug vessel was moving underwater, as President Trump explained during his Friday cabinet meeting with Zelensky.

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump has indeed deployed elements of the U.S. Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR), known as the “Night Stalkers,” to the Caribbean region as part of an escalating military buildup amid heightened tensions with Venezuela.

This move comes in the context of U.S. accusations against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s regime for narcotics trafficking, election fraud, and alliances with groups like cartels and foreign adversaries such as Russia and Iran.

Recent reports indicate the160th SOAR helicopters have been conducting training missions near Trinidad and Tobago, approximately 90 miles from Venezuela’s coast, but not yet entering Venezuelan airspace.

The U.S. has conducted at least five strikes on alleged Venezuelan “narco-boats” in the past two months, resulting in the deaths of at least 27 suspected traffickers.

U.S. officials frame the operations as targeting “narcoterrorist groups” linked to Maduro, while also aiming to curb Venezuelan oil smuggling and migration flows.

The U.S. State Department has reiterated that diplomatic solutions are preferred, but “all options” remain on the table to address threats from Maduro’s regime.

