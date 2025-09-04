By Kellen McGovern Jones

September 4, 2025

President Donald Trump is demanding pharmaceutical companies release their data on COVID-19 vaccines, even as his own role in the initiative that sped their development has grown more complicated.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, President Donald Trump said it was “very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various COVID Drugs,” adding, “Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree! With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW.”

Presiden Trump, who once hailed Operation Warp Speed as a “Christmas miracle” in 2020, has rarely spoken about the vaccines other than to praise their development.

His latest call for more transparency comes as his administration’s health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has restricted the use of the shots and cut federal funding for the mRNA research that made them possible.

The first Trump administration launched Warp Speed in May 2020 as “a massive scientific, industrial, and logistical endeavor unlike anything our country has seen since the Manhattan Project,” as President Trump described it at the time.

President Trump unveils 'warp-speed' effort to create coronavirus vaccine by year's end

President Donald Trump in the White House Rose Garden with the late Deborah Birx and the late Anthony Fauci, who did not speak at the event. Credit: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

With billions from the CARES Act, the project aimed to compress years of vaccine research and distribution into months. By December 2020, Pfizer and Moderna received emergency authorization for their COVID shots.

President Trump touted the achievement at a summit in December of that same year:

“Before Operation Warp Speed, the typical timeframe for development and approval, as you know, could be infinity. And we were very, very happy that we were able to get things done at a level that nobody has ever seen before. The gold standard vaccine has been done in less than nine months.”

Yet even in 2020, the project was marked by tension with drugmakers.

Pfizer publicly insisted it was not part of Warp Speed, with one executive telling the New York Times, “We have never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone.”

Was the Pfizer vaccine part of the government’s Operation Warp Speed?

The late Dr. Francis Collins with a model of the coronavirus during a hearing about Operation Warp Speed in July. Credit: Saul Loeb

President Trump pushed back, calling that “an unfortunate misrepresentation” and pointing to a $1.95 billion advance-purchase agreement for 100 million doses, per Fox Business.

President Trump says Pfizer's Operation Warp Speed participation denial is an 'unfortunate misrepresentation'

Pfizer and BioNTech said clinical data showed their COVID-19 vaccine candidate to be 90% effective.

However, under the agreement, Pfizer did not receive any money in advance for the development of the vaccine, like its pharmaceutical competitors did.

Instead, it used the funding for the manufacturing and distribution of the vaccine after it was developed, as reported by Fox Business.

By the end of 2023, more than 711 million vaccine doses had been administered in the United States, according to the World Health Organization, and at least 70% of Americans had received both initial shots.

But the vaccines have remained politically divisive.

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll in May 2025 found that just 30% of Republicans considered the shots safe, compared to 87% of Democrats.

In an August Fox News opinion piece, former acting CDC Director Richard Besser warned that Kennedy’s decision to end mRNA funding was “deeply flawed,” writing that “COVID-19 vaccines saved at least 3.2 million lives in the United States and millions more around the world.”

Operation Warp Speed was miraculous. The Trump Admi should not abandon technology that made it possible

His editorial did not address the well-documented cases of healthy young men who suffered pericarditis and myocarditis after taking the shot and who were at little risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19.

Besser urged President Trump to “direct Secretary Kennedy to immediately reverse this shortsighted decision.”

The turmoil has rippled through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last week, Director Susan Monarez was fired after less than a month in the job, with her lawyers alleging she was dismissed for refusing to "rubber-stamp unscientific, reckless directives" and for supporting vaccines, per The Washington Post.

Monarez was a Trojan Horse who had insinuated herself into the CDC with the explicit intent of undermining Kennedy’s authority and advancing mRNA COVID-19 and Monkey Pox vaccines.

Several other senior CDC officials resigned in protest.

CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky subsequently wrote an OpEd for The New York Times with several others under the headline, "We Ran the C.D.C.: Kennedy Is Endangering Every American's Health."

Yet, Walensky is partly known for her inaccurate medical assertions during the COVID-19 pandemic that at times went beyond what even the CDC was recommending.

Walensky said that the “CDC recommends that pregnant people receive the Covid-19 vaccine,” despite CDC guidance stating that pregnant women “can” get the vaccine, while not specifically recommending it, CNN reported.

President Trump has continued to insist that Pfizer possesses “extraordinary” vaccine data not yet shared with the public. “Why not???” he asked in his post.

“They go off to the next ‘hunt’ and let everyone rip themselves apart, including Bobby Kennedy Jr. and CDC, trying to figure out the success or failure of the Drug Companies Covid work.”

What once stood as one of President Trump’s signature achievements is now caught in a broader political and scientific clash, raising questions about whether the president will continue to claim Warp Speed as his own legacy or distance himself from the effort that produced the vaccines he now demands be reexamined.

BOTTOMLINE

On September 1, 2025, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, calling for pharmaceutical companies to release detailed data on the success rates of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments developed under Operation Warp Speed, the initiative he launched during his first term to accelerate vaccine development.

In the post, President Trump wrote: "I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as 'BRILLIANT' as many say it was. If not, we all want to know about it, and why??? The drug companies should immediately release their numbers to the PUBLIC, in order to justify the success of their various Covid Drugs, which have been widely questioned. They should also, at the same time, release their 'extraordinary' success rates, which many people say are just a small fraction of what they were represented to be!"

He emphasized the need for transparency while acknowledging the program's role in rapid vaccine rollout but expressed skepticism amid ongoing debates about vaccine efficacy and side effects.

This statement has been interpreted by some as President Trump demanding an investigation into Operation Warp Speed's outcomes, with supporters like Alex Jones calling it a "game changer" and suggesting President Trump is positioning himself ahead of potential revelations about the program's effectiveness.

Pfizer responded on September 3, 2025, defending the vaccines' safety and efficacy while crediting Operation Warp Speed for enabling rapid development.

The demand has sparked widespread discussion on social media and in news outlets, with some viewing it as a pivot amid growing scrutiny of vaccine data and others seeing it as political maneuvering tied to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been vocal on vaccine issues.

