January 22, 2026

President Trump will deliver keynote remarks at the Globalist World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, today as he wrestles with NATO countries over Greenland.

Later, the President will meet with foreign leaders and participate in a reception with business leaders in Davos.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump announced on Tuesday that he will meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and “the various parties” on his planned acquisition of Greenland, which he described as “imperative for National and World Security.”

“I am committed to finding a way forward in Greenland. Can’t wait to see you,” Rutte said to President Trump in a text message that the President shared.

President Trump also lashed out at the UK in a brutal tirade, condemning Starmer’s Chagos deal. “Greenland is imperative for National and World Security.” “There can be no going back.”

However, Danish officials will not be attending the WEF, as President Trump plans to dominate the forum with a massive US delegation.

Denmark Will NOT Attend World Economic Forum in Davos, as ‘Hurricane Trump’ Expected to Dominate Event with Largest US Delegation Ever

It can be recalled that President Trump delivered remarks to Davos last year, appearing remotely via video, where he gave a stunning rebuke of NATO allies for their lackluster defense spending, challenged multinational corporations to invest in the U.S., and called out Bank of America’s discrimination against conservatives.

President Donald Trump Just Told Globalists at Davos to Their Faces that America is Back: Climate Agendas Scrapped, the Paris Accord Terminated, and High Tariffs Imposed

Days after he was inaugurated for his second term, President Trump declared the death of globalism and America allowing the rest of the world to rip us off. “America is back and open for business,” he said.

WATCH:

President Trump:

I’m going to Davos. I believe it will be very successful, the trip. The country’s never done better. We have $18 trillion plus coming in, we’ve never had anything like it and no country has had anything like it. Prices are way down. Gasoline, now, is $1.99 in a lot of places, and frankly, nobody has seen anything like this, so it’s really good. But this will be an interesting trip. I have no idea what’s going to happen, but you are well represented.

The President landed in Zurich, Switzerland, and boarded Marine One for a flight to Davos at approximately 7 am ET.

President Trump was met in Davos with a red carpet as he stepped off Marine One.

President Trump wrote on Truth Social before leaving last night.

A senior administration official confirmed to reporters that the President’s speech today will have an America First theme.

President Trump is scheduled to speak at 8:30 am ET.

Watch live below:

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump delivered a highly anticipated special address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21, 2026, amid escalating tensions with European allies over issues like Greenland, NATO, and trade.

In his speech, President Trump touted U.S. economic achievements, criticized Europe’s direction, and reiterated his push for acquiring Greenland while ruling out the use of military force.

Shifting to foreign policy, President Trump lambasted Europe, stating it is “not heading in the right direction” and that “certain places [are] not recognizable” due to what he called a “horrible and self-destructive” cultural shift over the past decade.

On NATO, President Trump defended his past criticisms while claiming he has “done more to help NATO than any other president by far,” insisting allies should repay U.S. contributions by supporting the Greenland acquisition.

He described Greenland as “our territory,” referencing historical U.S. trusteeship post-World War II, and said no other nation can secure it like the U.S., calling it essential for “world protection” and European safety.

He concluded by praising global leaders as “pioneers” and declaring, “The United States is back, bigger, stronger, better than ever before.”

