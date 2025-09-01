By American Media Group

September 1, 2025

THE ANNOUNCEMENT THAT SHOOK THE PHARMA CARTEL

President Donald J. Trump walked into the spotlight and delivered a statement that will be remembered as the beginning of the end of Big Pharma’s global monopoly.

This wasn’t rhetoric. It wasn’t a politician’s empty promise. It was a declaration of economic warfare.

For decades, American patients were trapped in a system where the same pill costs $80 in Germany but $1,300 in the United States.

A grotesque scam, enabled by corrupt politicians, signed trade deals, and greedy pharmaceutical giants.

President Trump didn’t just criticize it. He promised to obliterate it.

THE NUMBERS THAT EXPOSED THE FRAUD

Let’s be clear: these are not random statistics.

These numbers are the smoking gun of how the American people were robbed blind.

Every single inflated price tag was a hidden tax on American families.

Big Pharma raked in record profits. Foreign nations smiled as Americans subsidized their healthcare. And Washington politicians? They cashed the checks.

This wasn’t capitalism.

This was corporate socialism for Pharma and economic slavery for America.

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S SOLUTION: AMERICA FIRST, PHARMA LAST

President Trump didn’t talk about “reform.” He talked about obliteration.

This is classic President Trump: straight talk, straight fight, straight results.

Big Pharma has spent decades convincing America that change is “impossible.” President Trump just tore down their narrative in one sentence.

THE ENEMY: BIG PHARMA & THEIR GLOBAL ACCOMPLICES

For too long, Big Pharma has operated like a cartel:

The result? America became the world’s ATM for medicine.

Every inflated prescription, every overpriced shot, every bankrupt family — that was the business model.

President Trump just declared bankruptcy on their scam.

THE TARIFF HAMMER: PAY UP OR PAY THE PRICE

President Trump’s message to Europe and Asia was blunt, surgical, and impossible to ignore:

If foreign governments want cheap drugs, they can no longer demand that Americans foot the bill. If they refuse fair terms, they will face crippling tariffs.

The cost of cheating America will outweigh the benefits.

For decades, American leaders bowed. President Trump just stood up — and slammed the table.

THE PEOPLE’S VICTORY: AMERICANS FIRST

This isn’t a policy adjustment. This is revolution.

No more $1,300 pills for American seniors while Europe pays $80.

No more families going bankrupt to buy insulin while Canada pays pennies.

No more military defense of foreign nations who rob American patients blind.

For the first time in decades:

Americans come before Big Pharma.

Patients come before profits.

Families come before foreign freeloaders.

President Trump is not reforming the system. He is burning it to the ground.

And from the ashes, a new America rises — one where healthcare serves the people, not the cartel.

WATCH: Jack Straw on X: "# BREAKING: President Trump says American drug prices are about to decrease by 1,400 percentage points.

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed in recent speeches and statements that his administration's policies will lead to dramatic reductions in U.S. prescription drug prices, including figures like 1,400%, or even 1,500% decreases.

These claims stem from his push to implement "most favored nation" (MFN) pricing, where U.S. prices for certain drugs would be capped at the lowest rates charged in other developed countries.

President Trump's efforts build on executive actions from his first term and have escalated in 2025.

President Trump revived the MFN policy, directing pharmaceutical companies to match U.S. prices to the lowest offered in peer nations (e.g., Germany, Canada). This aims to end what he calls "global freeloading," where Americans subsidize lower prices abroad through higher domestic costs.

Data shows U.S. brand-name drug prices are often over three times higher than in other OECD countries , with Americans funding about 75% of global pharma profits despite comprising less than 5% of the world's population.

President Trump sent demands to 17 major drugmakers (e.g., Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Merck) requiring them to extend MFN pricing to all Medicaid patients , guarantee it for new drugs across Medicare and private insurance, and redirect any revenue from higher foreign prices back to U.S. consumers. He gave a 60-day deadline (ending late September 2025) and threatened regulatory actions, imports, or other tools if they didn't comply.

If implemented, MFN could reduce prices for targeted drugs by 50-89% in some cases, per administration estimates. Supporters highlight it as aggressive action against Big Pharma.

