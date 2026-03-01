By Jordan Conradson

March 2, 2026

President Trump confirmed that the joint US-Israel operation in Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in his first statement since he announced the attack early on Saturday morning.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, President Trump spoke briefly by phone with Axios and threatened to “go long and take over the whole thing.”

He said his other option is to “end it in two or three days and tell the Iranians:

‘See you again in a few years if you start rebuilding [your nuclear and missile programs].”

Fox News Chief Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst reported earlier on the death of Khamenei, adding that “Israelis say they are still striking targets inside Iran.”

Shortly after 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, President Trump posted confirmation that the Ayatollah is dead, crediting the United States’s “Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems” and noting that “there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do.”

Dozens of top Iranian officials were also killed.

“This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country. We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces no longer want to fight and are looking for Immunity from us,” President Trump added, noting that he “obliterated” the country.

Earlier, President Trump encouraged the Iranian people to seize control of their government.

“The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!” President Trump later announced.

Full statement below:

