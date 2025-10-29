President Trump Calls for Department of Justice (DOJ) to Investigate “the Biggest SCANDAL in American history” when “Crooked Moron” Stole the 2020 Election
“No mail-in or ‘Early’ Voting, Yes to Voter ID! GET SMART REPUBLICANS, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!!!”
October 30, 2025
President Trump over the weekend highlighted the 2020 election, of which “we now know everything,” in a statement on Truth Social, calling for an investigation and prosecutions by the 2026 midterm elections.
This comes after the FBI uncovered an extensive gambling and sports betting ring tied to NBA stars and the La Cosa Nostra Italian Mafia.
Much like our elections, the operation involved rigged games, allegedly using altered shuffling machines, X-ray tables to read cards face down, wireless devices, pre-marked cards, and chip tray analyzers.
President Trump further called for the Department of Justice to pursue the matter in a fitting manner for the “biggest SCANDAL in American history,” and he renewed calls for Republicans to end mail-in voting.
BOTTOMLINE
President Trump has publicly urged the Department of Justice to investigate alleged fraud in the 2020 election, calling it “the biggest SCANDAL in American history” and comparing it to recent sports gambling controversies.
President Donald Trump reignited claims that the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen” and drew comparisons between alleged cheating by NBA players in gambling scandals and what he described as Democratic election fraud, stating that the latter was “a far bigger scandal” and had devastating consequences for the country.
The Trump administration has reportedly instructed the DOJ to send election observers to polling sites in New Jersey and California, and appointed Kurt Olsen—a former Trump campaign lawyer—as a special government employee to work on election-related issues.
Olsen has begun engaging with intelligence agencies regarding information tied to the 2020 election.
President Trump has also called for voter ID requirements and an end to mail-in voting, framing these changes as necessary to prevent future fraud.
